The Googan Coffee Shop 1917 Northwest Federal Highway

No reviews yet

1917 Northwest Federal Highway

Stuart, FL 34994

Freight Train
Regular Breakfast Burrito
The Falcon

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.50+

Brewed Daily ask Barista for Roast. Varies from Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Colombia, Guatemala, Sumatra, And India.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Cold brew is a coffee beverage made by combining large amounts of ground coffee with cold water to create a concentrate.

Pour Over 12 oz

Pour Over 12 oz

$4.50

The pour over method involves pouring hot water through coffee grounds in a filter.

Mason Jar Cold Brew

Mason Jar Cold Brew

$6.00+

Googan Cold Brew is uniquely smooth and mellow. Served in a 16oz glass mason jar with a splash of your favorte syrup, cream and ice

Rocket Fuel - Cold Brew Concentrate

Rocket Fuel - Cold Brew Concentrate

$14.95
Coffee Traveler

Coffee Traveler

$25.00

96oz Freshly brewed coffee with 12ea/8oz cups, lids, creamer, sugars and stir sticks.

Big Coffee Traveler

Big Coffee Traveler

$100.00

Five (5) Gallons of freshly brewed coffee with 50ea/8oz cups, lids, creamers, sugars and stir sticks

Espresso

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Latte, often shortened to just latte in English, is a coffee beverage of Italian origin made with espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

A cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Austria with later development taking place in Italy, and is prepared with steamed milk foam.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.60+

A flat white is a coffee drink consisting of espresso with microfoam.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

A Mocha, also called mocaccino, is a chocolate-flavoured warm beverage that is a variant of a latte.

White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.50+

A White Chocolate Mocha is made with steamed milk and shots of espresso, but it gets white chocolate sauce. This is then all topped with whipped cream.

Carmel Macchiato

Carmel Macchiato

$4.50+

Caramel Macchiato is an espresso-based beverage. It is made with caramel syrup, steamed milk, espresso and caramel sauce. The espresso is then poured on top of the milk.

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

An Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

Single Shot

Single Shot

$1.25

Traditionally, a single shot (solo) of espresso uses 7g of espresso-fine grounds and yields about 30ml of espresso (about 1 liquid ounce)

Doppio Espresso

Doppio Espresso

$2.50

Doppio espresso is a double shot which is extracted using double the amount of ground coffee in a larger-sized portafilter basket. Double the amount of a single shot espresso

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

A cortado is a beverage consisting of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity.

Shakerato

Shakerato

$4.25+

Shaken iced espresso with cane sugar and fat free foam. Your choice of size, milk, and sugar.

Signatures

Square Knot

Square Knot

$5.00+

Steamed Cinnamon Latte with Honey and Vanilla.

Figure 8

Figure 8

$5.00+

Hazelnut White Mocha Latte

Barrel Knot

Barrel Knot

$6.00+

Honey Lavender Latte made with Oat Milk

Half Hitch

Half Hitch

$6.00+

Mocha Coconut Latte made with Coconut Milk

Brown Sugar Shakerato

Brown Sugar Shakerato

$5.75+

4 oz Shaken Espresso with Brown Sugar & Topped with Fat Free Cold Foam

Chai & Tea

Seasonal Tea

Seasonal Tea

$3.00+

Ask Barista for daily selection, Served cold on tap

Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.00+

Iced Sencha Green Tea Served on Tap.

Citrus Hibiscus

Citrus Hibiscus

$3.00+

Hibiscus tea is a herbal tea made as an infusion from crimson or deep magenta-colored calyces of the roselle flower.

Earl Grey Black

Earl Grey Black

$2.50+

Served hot or cold made with South Indian Black Tea, And All Natural Flavors. CONTAINS CAFFEINE

GC Palmer

GC Palmer

$2.75+

Iced tea split with lemonade for a refreshing beverage.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$3.50+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.50+

All Natural Chai made with Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar, Tea Infusion (Water, BlackTea, Spices), Black tea Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Sodium Bisulfate, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate.

English Breakfast Black

English Breakfast Black

$2.50+

Served hot or cold made with black tea. CONTAINS CAFFEINE

Peach White

Peach White

$2.50+

Served hot or cold made with Shou Mei White Tea, All Natural Flavor, Safflower Petals. CONTAINS CAFFEINE

Vanilla Mint Sencha Green

Vanilla Mint Sencha Green

$2.50+

Served hot or cold made with Chinese Sencha Green Tea, Eleuthera Root, Honey-bush Herbal Tea, Peppermint, And All Natural Flavors. CONTAINS CAFFEINE

Insomniac's Dream Herbal

Insomniac's Dream Herbal

$2.50+

Served hot or cold made with Chamomile Flowers, Lemon Balm, Catnip, Lemongrass, and Peppermint. CAFFEINE FREE

London Fog

London Fog

$3.00+

A London fog is a hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea,and steamed milk.

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.00+

Iced Unsweet tea

$3.00+

GC Energy

Mermaid

Mermaid

$4.50+

Lavender Lotus Energy with Huckleberry, Googan Shimmer and a Mermaid Tail.

Rogue Wave

Rogue Wave

$4.50+

Lotus Energy Drink with Red Lotus Energy with Pineapple, Coconut and Googan Shimmer.

Shark Bite

Shark Bite

$4.50+

Blue Lotus Energy with Blue & Red Raspberry, Googan Shimmer and a Baby Shark

Riptide

Riptide

$4.50+

Blue Energy with Lemonade, Guava and Googan Shimmer

The Falcon

The Falcon

$4.50+

Blue Lotus Energy with Green Apple, Blue Raspberry and Googan Shimmer

Mermaid Water (16 Oz)

Mermaid Water (16 Oz)

$3.50
Shark Water (16 Oz)

Shark Water (16 Oz)

$3.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Liquid Death

Liquid Death

$3.00

Refreshing Bottled Spring Water

Bottle Soda (16.9 oz)

Bottle Soda (16.9 oz)

$2.75
Zephyrhills Bottled Water

Zephyrhills Bottled Water

$2.00

16.9 oz 100% Natural Spring Water

Tropicana Orange Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.75
Glass Of Milk

Glass Of Milk

$1.50+
Glass of Chocolate Milk

Glass of Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Hand crafted delicious & refreshing chocolate milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hand built hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle

Water Cup

Water Cup

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.75
Core Power Protein Shake

Core Power Protein Shake

$4.25
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+

Fresh squeezed refreshing lemonade

Kambucha

Kambucha

$4.50

Craft Brewed Organic Kombucha Ginger Lemonade with Live and Active 2 Billion CFU Probiotic Cultures

Natalie's Juices

Orange Pineapple

Orange Pineapple

$4.25
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.25
Aura

Aura

$4.25
Resilient

Resilient

$4.25

Breakfast Pizzas

The Standard

The Standard

$7.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast pizza

Big T's Favorite

Big T's Favorite

$8.00

Bacon Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, Chopped Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Egg on top of Flaky Buttery Crust

Freight Train

Freight Train

$9.50

Hash Browns, Breakfast Sausage Crumbles, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage Gravy, Egg on top of a Flaky Buttery Crust

Flame Thrower

Flame Thrower

$9.50

Breakfast Pizza Crust Topped 'with Hash Browns, Jalepeno Slices, Diced Tomato, Chorizo Sausage Crumbles, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon Crumbles and Egg

Veggie Breakfast Pizza

Veggie Breakfast Pizza

$9.00

Hash Browns, Baby Spinach, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Egg on top of a Flaky Buttery Crust

Early Cheap Eats

Ham, Swiss & Spinach Wrap

Ham, Swiss & Spinach Wrap

$4.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Crossiant

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Crossiant

$6.00
Biscuit and Gravy

Biscuit and Gravy

$5.00Out of stock

Quick and Fresh

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Vanilla Infused Yogurt, Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries and Grandola Amish Granola

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.00

12oz Cup of Red & Green Grapes, Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries

Snack Box

Snack Box

$6.00

Generous servings of sausage, crackers, fruit and cheeses. Enough to take the edge off anyone feeling a bit HANGRY.

Protein Balls

Protein Balls

$8.00

Hand made protein balls with a dense, yet delicious texture. Try a pack and get hooked on this great source of energy and protein.

Hard Boiled Eggs

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.00

Perfectly prepared hard boiled eggs. Packet contains 12g protein.

Hummus & Pita Chips

Hummus & Pita Chips

$5.00

Garlic Infused Hummus and Baked Sea Salt Pita Crackers

Regular Breakfast Burrito

Regular Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Red Potato, Diced Ham, Bacon, White Onion, and Cheddar Cheese carefully wrapped in a Warm 12" Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of salsa. Note: Our burritos are not customizable.

Spicy Breakfast Burrito

Spicy Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

A delicious melody of Hash Browns, Diced Ham, White Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapeno all wrapped tightly in a 12" Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of salsa. Note: Our burritos are not customizable.

Vegerito

$7.50
Ferrero Rocher

Ferrero Rocher

$3.00

Lovingly crafted chocolates, wrapped in gold foil, to enhance any celebration.

Biscotti

Biscotti

$2.00

Biscotti is a delicious, lightly sweetened snack that is great on its own, served with coffee or tea, or even as a post-meal dessert.

Altoids Breath Mints

Altoids Breath Mints

$2.00

Curiously strong mints

Keto Muffins: Blueberry

Keto Muffins: Blueberry

$6.00
Keto Muffins: Peanut Butter Cup

Keto Muffins: Peanut Butter Cup

$6.00Out of stock
Keto Muffins: Brownie Bites

Keto Muffins: Brownie Bites

$6.00Out of stock

Bakery

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.00

6oz Vanilla Muffin Batter with Walnuts and Fresh Bananas

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

6oz Vanilla Muffin Batter Loaded with Fresh Blueberries

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00

6oz Vanilla Muffin Batter with Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels

Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

6oz Dark Chocolate Muffin Batter with Chocolate Morsels

Cinnamon Crunch Muffin

Cinnamon Crunch Muffin

$4.00
Cream Cheese Muffin

Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.00
Coffee Cake Muffin

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00
Guava Muffin

Guava Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
Caramel Apple Muffin

Caramel Apple Muffin

$4.00

Pumpkin Streusel

$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Gookie

Chocolate Chip Gookie

$4.50

6oz Heavyweight Cookie with Classic Batter & Semi Sweet Chocolate Morsels

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.50

6oz Heavyweight Cookie with Cocoa Batter, Peanut Butter Morsels and Semi-sweet Chocolate Morsels

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$4.50

6oz Heavyweight Cookie with Cinnamon Batter, Apple Pie, Carmel Nips and Homemade Streusel

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$4.50

6oz Heavyweight Cookie with Oatmeal Batter, Cinnamon and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels

Snicker-Doodle

Snicker-Doodle

$4.50

6oz Heavyweight Cookie with Cinnamon Cereal Batter (Cinnamon Life & Cinnamon Toast Crunch) Cinnamon and Sanding Sugar

Peanut Butter Paradise

Peanut Butter Paradise

$4.50

6oz Heavyweight Cookie with Peanut Butter Batter, Peanut Butter Morsels and Milk Chocolate Morsels

Pumpkin Spice

$4.50Out of stock
Keto Muffins: Brownie Bites

Keto Muffins: Brownie Bites

$6.00Out of stock
Keto Muffins: Peanut Butter Cup

Keto Muffins: Peanut Butter Cup

$6.00Out of stock
Keto Muffins: Blueberry

Keto Muffins: Blueberry

$6.00
Keto Muffins: Strawberries & Cream

Keto Muffins: Strawberries & Cream

$6.00Out of stock
Keto Muffins: Chocolate Chip

Keto Muffins: Chocolate Chip

$6.00Out of stock
Keto Muffins: Banana Nut Muffins

Keto Muffins: Banana Nut Muffins

$6.00Out of stock

Keto Muffins: Pumpkin

$6.00
Buttered Croissant

Buttered Croissant

$3.00

Bagel

$4.00

Craft Beer Cans

Be prepared to show government ID proving you are over 21 years of age.
Hop Life: Fire Hog Red Lager

Hop Life: Fire Hog Red Lager

$6.00
Islamorada: Citrus Ale

Islamorada: Citrus Ale

$6.00
Sailfish: White Marlin

Sailfish: White Marlin

$6.00Out of stock
Sailfish: Sunrise City IPA

Sailfish: Sunrise City IPA

$6.00
Sailfish: Crisp Lager

Sailfish: Crisp Lager

$6.00
Hop Life: Blue lite

Hop Life: Blue lite

$6.00

Sailfish: Tag & Release Angler Ale

$6.00

Hard Seltzers

White Claw

White Claw

$6.00
Happy Dads

Happy Dads

$6.00

Copa Wines

Be prepared to show government ID proving you are over 21 years of age.
Copa di Vino: Cabernet Sauvignon

Copa di Vino: Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00
Copa di Vino: White Zinfandel

Copa di Vino: White Zinfandel

$7.00
Copa di Vino: Moscato

Copa di Vino: Moscato

$7.00
Copa di Vino: Pinot Grigio

Copa di Vino: Pinot Grigio

$7.00
Copa di Vino: Chardonnay

Copa di Vino: Chardonnay

$7.00
Copa di Vino Merlot

Copa di Vino Merlot

$7.00Out of stock

Champagne Drinks

Mimosas

Mimosas

$6.00
Cardinal

Cardinal

$6.00
Champagne

Champagne

$6.00

Merch

Journal

Journal

Whether heading to a meeting for to give as a gift, these journals are of the highest quality. AND, they show you're a true Googan at heart!

Googan Stickers

Googan Stickers

$1.00

Water proof, long lasting Googan stickers to show off your now part of the Googan family!

30oz Tumblers

30oz Tumblers

30oz Double walled stainless steel tumbler fashioned proudly with the Googan Logo

15oz Coffee Mugs

15oz Coffee Mugs

Stainless steel double walled 15oz coffee mug emblazoned with the Googan Coffee logo

Apparel

Apparel

Exceptional quality try-blend t-shirt with the iconic Googan Octopus

Bracelet & Anklet

Bracelet & Anklet

$5.00

Ocean inspired bracelets and anklets

Earrings

Earrings

$4.00

Handcrafted Ocean-Themed Earrings

Rings

Rings

$3.00

Handcrafted Ocean-Themed Rings

Oceana Coffee Bagged

Brazil

Brazil

$16.50
Sumatra

Sumatra

$17.50
India

India

$17.50
Guatemala

Guatemala

$17.25
Mexico

Mexico

$17.25
Decaf

Decaf

$18.50
Costa Rica

Costa Rica

$17.50
Bali Blue Moon

Bali Blue Moon

$19.50

Oceana 12-Pack K-Cups

Sumatra

Sumatra

$16.00
Mexico

Mexico

$16.00
Costa Rica

Costa Rica

$16.00
Brazil

Brazil

$16.00
Sunday 8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
'The Googan' is a trendy, modern café-restaurant with coffees, teas, espressos, breakfast and lunch menus, beer & wine and a fast drive-thru located on the Treasure Coast in Stuart, Florida. The Googan Coffee Shop is 100% Veteran Owned and Operated! We love our fellow service members and first responders. Our focus is ensuring all of our customers experience something unique and of the highest quality during each visit.

1917 Northwest Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994

Directions

The Googan Coffee Shop image
The Googan Coffee Shop image
