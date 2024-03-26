Gooj Billiards 859 Valley Mall Pkwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Eastern European Food and Desserts
Location
859 Valley Mall Pkwy, East Wenatchee, WA 98802
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
SOUTH - Wenatchee - Pybus Public Market
No Reviews
7 N Worthen St. #E15 Wenatchee, WA 98801
View restaurant
Zebra Brasserie - 112 North Wenatchee Avenue
No Reviews
112 North Wenatchee Avenue Wenatchee, WA 98801
View restaurant
More near East Wenatchee