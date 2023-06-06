Goorgoorlu Restaurant 2118 W Broadway Ave

Main picView gallery

Goorgoorlu Restaurant

No reviews yet

2118 W Broadway Ave

minneapolis, MN 55411

ENTREES

OKRA SOUP

$16.00

COLLARD GREEN

$16.00

POTATO GREEN

$16.00

CASSAVA LEAVES

$16.00

JOLLOF RICE

$16.00

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE WITH CHICKEN OR SHRIMP

$16.00

KIDNEY BEANS

$16.00

CHICKEN TENDERS (6 PCS) WITH FRIES

$10.00

1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN WITH SALAD AND FRIES

$11.00

GRILLED CHICKEN WINGS (6 PC) WITH FRIES

$15.99

GRILLED CHICKEN WINGS (10 PC) WITH FRIES

$19.99

TILAPIA FILET (2 PCS) WITH FRIES OR SALAD

$17.99

CATFISH (2 PCS) WITH FRIES OR SALAD

$17.99

GRILLED SHRIMP WITH VEGETABLES, SALAD OR FRIES

$18.99

CHICKEN AFRA WITH GRILLED ONIONS (MO's SPECIAL CHICKEN)

$17.99

FRIED JUMBO SHRIMP ( 12 PCS )

$19.99

GRILLED OR FRIED TILAPIA ( WHOLE FISH ) WITH FRIES

$19.99

LAMB AFRA WITH GRILLED ONIONS

$23.99

SPINACH

$16.00

SOUP WITHOUT RICE

$13.00

PLAIN RICE

$5.00

AFRICAN DISCHES / SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH FRIES

$14.99

STEAK SANDWICH WITH FRIES

$15.99

SHAWARMA (WRAP) WITH FRIES

$14.99

SHRIMP SANDWICH WITH FRIES

$15.99

SHRIMP SHAWARMA

$16.99

CHEREH AFRICAN COUSCOUS

$18.00

AMERICAN SANDWICHES

PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH WITH FRIES

$13.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH FRIES

$12.99

CHEESE BURGER WITH FRIES

$11.99

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER WITH FRIES

$14.99

GYRO SANDWICH WITH FRIES

$14.99

FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

6 PIECES WITH FRIES

$12.99

10 PIECES WITH FRIES

$14.99

20 PIECES WITH FRIES

$19.99

30 PIECES WITH FRIES

$29.99

SIDES

POTATO SALAD

$3.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

SALAD WITH IN HOUSE DRESSING

$4.99

FRIED PLANTAINS

$6.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 PCS)

$9.99

CHEESE CURDS (12 PCS)

$9.99

BREAKFAST

SAMBUSA

$3.00

OATMEAL (WITH TOPPING)

$4.99

MEAT PIE

$5.99

FRIED EGG SANDWICH

$7.99

VEGGIE OMELET WITH HASH-BROWN AND TOAST

$9.99

PANCAKES

$10.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS, WITH HASH-BROWN AND TOAST

$9.99

STEAK AND EGGS WITH HASH-BROWN AND TOAST

$17.99

COFFEE

$2.99

TEA

$2.99

DRINKS

POP 12 OZ

$1.25

WATER

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2118 W Broadway Ave, minneapolis, MN 55411

