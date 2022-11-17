Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Pizza

Goose Blind Grill & Bar

717 Reviews

$$

512 Gold Street

Green Lake, WI 54941

SNACK N SHARE

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Lightly breaded, Wisconsin cheddar, served with ranch

Goose Calls

Goose Calls

$9.00

Wisconsin mozzarella hand rolled in a flour tortilla served with marinara

Pretzel

Pretzel

$13.00

Served with honey mustard or creamy jalapeno queso

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$15.00

Chicken or braised pulled pork, fresh tomato, red onion, jalapeno, black beans, shredded cheddar and monterey jack cheese and topped with creamy jalapeno queso

1 # Wings

1 # Wings

$12.00

Crispy whole wings with our special blend of spices and tossed in sauce

2 # Wings

2 # Wings

$19.00

Crispy whole wings with our special blend of spices and tossed in sauce

3 # Wings

3 # Wings

$26.00

Crispy whole wings with our special blend of spices and tossed in sauce

1/2# Boneless

1/2# Boneless

$10.00

Fritters of breaded chicken breast, tossed in your choice of sauce

1# Boneless Wing

1# Boneless Wing

$15.00

Fritters of breaded chicken breast, tossed in your choice of sauce

1 1/2# Boneless Wing

1 1/2# Boneless Wing

$23.00

Fritters of breaded chicken breast, tossed in your choice of sauce

Cheesy Arti Dip

Cheesy Arti Dip

$10.00

Fire roasted artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, garlic, blended with rich creamy cheeses, served with house made tortilla chips

Grande Quesadilla

Grande Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken or pulled pork with Wisconsin cheddar, monterey jack, creamy jalapeno sauce, brick oven cooked, and served with a side of salsa

Chicken Satays

$15.00

Grilled tenderloins topped with flame roasted corn, peppers, onions, black beans, hatch chilies, cheddar and monterey jack and chipotle ranch

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.50

Chicken tenders and fries

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Lightly breaded dill slices deep fried crispy, served with ranch

Basket Fries

Basket Fries

$4.50

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Basket Tots

$4.50

Featured App

$6.00

GREENS

Big Green Cobb Salad

Big Green Cobb Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, red onion, tomato, cucumber, avocado, choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine greens, house croutons, shredded parmesan, tender chicken, tossed in creamy caesar dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, Wisconsin cheddar, monterey jack, sliced avocado, choice of dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

With an organic blend of greens, crumbled feta cheese, orange sections, avocado, and vinaigrette dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons, choice of dressing on top

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

BOWLS

Korean Bowl

Korean Bowl

$16.00

House braised beef with power blend slaw, green onion, pineapple, avocado, cilantro, house made asian sauce over white rice

Mexican Bowl

$14.00

Choice of pork or chicken, black beans, yellow corn, red onion, tomato, cilantro, guacamole

Hawaiian Bowl

$15.00

Smoked paprika and garlic grilled shrimp, cucumber, pineapple, tomato, shredded carrots, green onion, over white rice with a drizzle of sweet chili sauce

SANDWICHES & SUCH

Green Lake Wrap

Green Lake Wrap

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, romaine, tomato, bacon, cheddar, monterey jack, ranch

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Carrots, cucumbers, red onion, red and green cabbage, tomato, lettuce, sweet chili ranch sauce, in a flour tortilla

Havana Melt

Havana Melt

$13.00

Seasoned pork roast slow braised in house, dill pickle slices, pepper jack cheese, sriracha aioli, on a fresh baked tuscan roll

Barbacoa Beef

Barbacoa Beef

$14.00

Roasted and braised beef, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, house made au jus, on a tuscan roll

Ham & Fig

$11.00

Warm smoked ham and swiss, topped with fig jam on a ciabatta roll

Mahi Tacos

$12.00

Flour tortillas with red and green cabbage, onion, black beans, flame roasted corn, chili crema sauce, served with tortilla chips and salsa

BURGERS

Badger Burger

$14.00

Applewood bacon, Wisconsin cheese curds, sliced cheddar, and onion tanglers

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$13.00

Applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese, haystack onion rings, and BBQ sauce

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$13.00

Applewood bacon, egg over medium, Wisconsin cheddar cheese

Goose Burger

$11.00

Choice of Wisconsin cheddar, Swiss, or Pepper jack

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Sautéed mushroom, swiss cheese

PIZZA

Goose Blind Deluxe

Goose Blind Deluxe

Italian sausage | Pepperoni | Onion | Fresh mushroom | Green pepper | Black olive

Azteca

Azteca

Pepperoni | Jalapeño | Tomato | Garlic | Cilantro

Garbage

Garbage

Sausage | Pepperoni | Bacon | Canadian bacon | Mushroom | Green pepper | Black olive | Green olive | Tomato | Onion

Southwest Supreme

Southwest Supreme

Chicken or ground beef | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Black olive | Wisconsin cheddar | Monterey jack

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

BBQ sauce | Chicken | Bacon | Onion

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo sauce | Bleu cheese | Bacon | Ranch | Monterey jack | Wisconsin cheddar

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

Fresh mushroom | Onion | Black olive | Green pepper | Tomato

Carnivore

Carnivore

Italian sausage | Bacon | Ground beef | Pepperoni | Canadian bacon

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

Sausage

Sausage

Pepperoni | Sausage

Pepperoni | Sausage

Cheese

Cheese

KIDS

Cheese Burger & Fries

Cheese Burger & Fries

$8.00
Chicken Strips & Fries

Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.00
Small Cheese Quesadilla & Salsa

Small Cheese Quesadilla & Salsa

$6.50
Grilled Cheese & Fries

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.00
Mini Cheese Pizza

Mini Cheese Pizza

$7.00
Mini Pepperoni

Mini Pepperoni

$7.00
Mini Sausage

Mini Sausage

$7.00

SWEETS

Ice Cream

$3.00

Cheesecake Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.00

Layer Carrot Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Kahlua and cream

$6.50

Rumchata

$7.00

Chocolate Overload

$5.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00

Ice Cream on Cone

$2.50

SIDES

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Fries

$3.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Tots

$4.00

Side Onion Tanglers

$2.50

SOUPS

Cup

White Chicken Chili or Soup of the day

Bowl

White Chicken Chili or Soup of the day

Quart

White Chicken Chili or Soup of the day

ALA CARTE

2 Oz Sauce

$0.50

4 Oz Sauce

$0.95

Sour Cream

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Guacamole

$3.00

6 Oz Queso

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Jalapenos

$1.50

Celery

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Locals favorite spot for meeting new and longtime friends. A must stop when in Green Lake. 20 Draft Lines, Craft Cocktails, Homemade Pizza, Awesome Burgers and more. Patio and Private banquet room for any private party.

Website

Location

512 Gold Street, Green Lake, WI 54941

Directions

