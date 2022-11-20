- Home
- Louisville
- Westport
- Goose Creek Diner
Goose Creek Diner
379 Reviews
$
2923 Goose Creek Rd
Louisville, KY 40241
Popular Items
FAMILY MEALS
8 PIECE CHICKEN DINNER
8 pieces of mixed fried chicken. Served with 2 family sides.
12 PIECE CHICKEN DINNER
12 pieces of mixed fried chicken. Served with 3 family sides.
16 PIECE CHICKEN DINNER
16 pieces of mixed fried chicken. Served with 4 family sides.
8 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY
8 pieces of mixed fried chicken.
12 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY
12 pieces of mixed fried chicken.
16 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY
16 pieces of mixed fried chicken.
MEATLOAF DINNER
4 meatloaf served served with our red sauce and brown gravy. Served with 3 family sides.
FAMILY COMBO
Pick any two items and receive three of each except shrimp, which will include 24 pieces. Served with 3 family sideS.
BAKED SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
6 Italian meatballs served on a bed of linguine with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with a family house salad.
GRILLED PORK CHOPS
Six grilled pork chops served with 3 family sides.
FRIED PORK CHOPS
Six fried pork chops served with 3 family sides.
GRILLED & FRIED PORK CHOPS
Three grilled and three fried pork chops served with 3 family sides.
FISH & SHRIMP
4 pieces of fried cod and 20 butterflied shrimp. Served with 3 family sides.
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
6 pieces served with our white gravy. Served with 3 family sides.
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
6 pieces served with our white gravy. Served with 3 family sides.
SALMON CROQUETTES
4 pieces served with our pea cream sauce. Served with 3 family sides.
GRILLED CHICKEN
4 grilled chicken breasts served with 3 family sides.
CHICKEN DELUXE
4 grilled chicken breasts topped with Monterrey jack and cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes and chives. Served with 3 family sides.
GRILLED CHICKEN PARMESAN
Grilled chicken served on a bed of linguini topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a family house salad.
FRIED CHICKEN PARMESAN
Fried chicken served on a bed of linguini topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a family house salad.
CHICKEN CARBONARA
Grilled chicken served on a bed of penne pasta tossed in our cream sauce with mushrooms, bacon and red onion. Served with a family house salad.
Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Served with a one side and your choice of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Our Signature Panko Breaded Fried Green Tomatoes served with our Signature Creek Sauce.
Fried Pickles
Sliced Dill Pickle Slices, Lightly Fried and served with Creek Sauce.
Goose Creek Meatballs
Homemade Italian Meatballs served on Fried Green Tomatoes and topped with Marinara, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses.
Potato Skins
Traditional Potato Skins topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Chives. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
Sampler Trio
Choose any Three from Fried Green Tomatoes, Potato Skins, Fried Pickles, Buffalo Tenders or Meatballs.
Queso
Homemade queso dip served with warm tortilla chips.
Pork Nachos
Warm tortilla chips topped with queso dip, Jalapenos, sour cream and Pico de Gallo.
Soup & Salads
House Salad
Fresh Greens topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon and Croutons.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine tossed with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan and Croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tender Grilled Chicken served on our House Salad.
Fried Chicken Salad
Diced Fried Chicken served on our House Salad.
Cornbread & FGT Salad
Fried Green Tomatoes served on a bed of Romaine Lettuce with Crisp Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses, Bacon, Tomatoes and Egg served on Mixed Greens.
Chicken Salad Salad
Generous Scoop of our Chicken Salad served on our House Salad.
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Bacon, Mandarin Oranges, Eggs and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Soup & Salad
GC Signatures
2 Piece White Meat Chicken
Breast and a Wing Served with 2 Sides.
2 Piece Dark Meat
4 Piece Chicken Dinner
Breast, Thigh, Leg and a Wing served with 2 Sides.
Mom's Meatloaf
Served with our Signature Red Sauce and 2 Sides.
Hot Brown
Smoked Turkey served on Texas Toast. Topped with our Homemade Morney, Sliced Tomatoes, Bacon and Parmesan Cheese.
Grilled Liver & Onion
Served with 2 Sides.
Chicken Livers
Served with white Gravy and 2 Sides.
Chicken Pot Pie
Traditional Chicken Pot Pie.
3 Vegetable Plate
Choose any 3 Sides.
4 Vegetable Plate
Choose any 4 Sides.
Country Fried Steak
Served with white Gravy and 2 Sides.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Served with white Gravy and 2 Sides.
Combination Platter
Choose any 2 Entrees. Served with 2 Sides.
Beef, Pork, Chicken
Chicken Tenders
5 Hand Breaded Tenders served with 2 Sides and Dipping Sauce.
Chicken Deluxe
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, Diced Tomatoes and Chives. Served with 2 Sides.
Fried Pork Chop
Served with 2 Sides. Add a second piece for only $3.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Served with 2 Sides.
Grilled Pork Chop
Served with 2 Sides. Add a second piece for only $3.
Salisbury Steak
Skillet Fried Beef Patties topped with Sauteed Onions and Mushroom Gravy. Served with 2 Sides.
Grilled Chicken Monterey
Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, Bacon, Tomatoes and Chives. Served with Two Side Items.
Seafood
Pasta
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Homemade Meatballs served on a bed of Linguini. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese. Have it Baked with Mozzarella for $1.
Chicken Carbonara
Grilled Chicken Breast served on a bed of Penne tossed with Bacon, Red Onion, and Mushrooms.
Fried Chicken Parmesan
Fried Chicken Breast served on a bed of Linguine, topped with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese.
Grilled Chicken Parmesan
Grilled Chicken Breast served on a bed of Linguine, topped with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese.
Blackened Shrimp Alfredo
Blackened Shrimp tossed with Penne Pasta and our Cajun Cream Sauce.
Blackened Salmon Alfredo
Blackened Salmon served on a bed of Penne tossed in our Cajun Cream Sauce.
Sandwiches
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Pulled BBQ Pork Served on a Bun with Cheddar Cheese and Red Onion.
BL"FGT" SANDWICH
Crisp Bacon served on Texas Toast with Fried Green Tomatoes, Lettuce and our Homemade Creek Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried Buffalo Chicken Breast served on a Bun with Lettuce and Tomato.
Honey Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade Chicken Salad served on Wheat Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey.
Fried Cod Sandwich
Panko Breaded Cod served on a Toasted Bun with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with One Side.
Goose Creek Club
Ham, Turkey, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on Wheat Bread.
Catfish Po Boy
Fried Catfish served on a Hoagie Roll with Fried Green Tomatoes, Lettuce and Creek Sauce.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella, American, Monterey jack, Cheddar cheese and fried green tomatoes on toasted wheatberry bread. Served with a side of creek sauce.
Burgers
Sides
Kids Menu
Bottled Beer
Bud Light
Budweiser
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Coors Light
Yuengling
Stella Artois
Blue Moon
Corona
Sam Adams
Heineken
West 6th
Guiness
Truly
Killians Bottle
Goose Island IPA
Oktoberfest
Wine Bottles
Call for Open Hours
It's Just as Good, To-Go!!
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville, KY 40241