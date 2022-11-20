Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goose Creek Diner

379 Reviews

$

2923 Goose Creek Rd

Louisville, KY 40241

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Green Tomatoes
Mom's Meatloaf
Chicken Livers

FAMILY MEALS

8 PIECE CHICKEN DINNER

$25.00

8 pieces of mixed fried chicken. Served with 2 family sides.

12 PIECE CHICKEN DINNER

$34.00

12 pieces of mixed fried chicken. Served with 3 family sides.

16 PIECE CHICKEN DINNER

$40.00

16 pieces of mixed fried chicken. Served with 4 family sides.

8 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

$17.00

8 pieces of mixed fried chicken.

12 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

$24.00

12 pieces of mixed fried chicken.

16 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

$30.00

16 pieces of mixed fried chicken.

MEATLOAF DINNER

$40.00

4 meatloaf served served with our red sauce and brown gravy. Served with 3 family sides.

FAMILY COMBO

$40.00

Pick any two items and receive three of each except shrimp, which will include 24 pieces. Served with 3 family sideS.

BAKED SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$40.00

6 Italian meatballs served on a bed of linguine with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with a family house salad.

GRILLED PORK CHOPS

$40.00

Six grilled pork chops served with 3 family sides.

FRIED PORK CHOPS

$40.00

Six fried pork chops served with 3 family sides.

GRILLED & FRIED PORK CHOPS

$40.00

Three grilled and three fried pork chops served with 3 family sides.

FISH & SHRIMP

$45.00

4 pieces of fried cod and 20 butterflied shrimp. Served with 3 family sides.

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$40.00

6 pieces served with our white gravy. Served with 3 family sides.

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$40.00

6 pieces served with our white gravy. Served with 3 family sides.

SALMON CROQUETTES

$40.00

4 pieces served with our pea cream sauce. Served with 3 family sides.

GRILLED CHICKEN

$40.00

4 grilled chicken breasts served with 3 family sides.

CHICKEN DELUXE

$45.00

4 grilled chicken breasts topped with Monterrey jack and cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes and chives. Served with 3 family sides.

GRILLED CHICKEN PARMESAN

$40.00

Grilled chicken served on a bed of linguini topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a family house salad.

FRIED CHICKEN PARMESAN

$40.00

Fried chicken served on a bed of linguini topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a family house salad.

CHICKEN CARBONARA

$45.00

Grilled chicken served on a bed of penne pasta tossed in our cream sauce with mushrooms, bacon and red onion. Served with a family house salad.

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Served with a one side and your choice of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Our Signature Panko Breaded Fried Green Tomatoes served with our Signature Creek Sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Sliced Dill Pickle Slices, Lightly Fried and served with Creek Sauce.

Goose Creek Meatballs

Goose Creek Meatballs

$10.99

Homemade Italian Meatballs served on Fried Green Tomatoes and topped with Marinara, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$9.99

Traditional Potato Skins topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Chives. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Sampler Trio

$12.99

Choose any Three from Fried Green Tomatoes, Potato Skins, Fried Pickles, Buffalo Tenders or Meatballs.

Queso

Queso

$7.99

Homemade queso dip served with warm tortilla chips.

Pork Nachos

$12.99

Warm tortilla chips topped with queso dip, Jalapenos, sour cream and Pico de Gallo.

Soup & Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.99

Fresh Greens topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon and Croutons.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crisp Romaine tossed with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan and Croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Tender Grilled Chicken served on our House Salad.

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Diced Fried Chicken served on our House Salad.

Cornbread & FGT Salad

Cornbread & FGT Salad

$11.99

Fried Green Tomatoes served on a bed of Romaine Lettuce with Crisp Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Chef Salad

$13.99

Ham, Turkey, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses, Bacon, Tomatoes and Egg served on Mixed Greens.

Chicken Salad Salad

Chicken Salad Salad

$13.99

Generous Scoop of our Chicken Salad served on our House Salad.

Spinach Salad

$9.99

Baby Spinach, Bacon, Mandarin Oranges, Eggs and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Soup & Salad

$8.99

GC Signatures

Generous portion of corned beef served with cabbage and new red potatoes.
2 Piece White Meat Chicken

2 Piece White Meat Chicken

$10.99

Breast and a Wing Served with 2 Sides.

2 Piece Dark Meat

$9.99

4 Piece Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Breast, Thigh, Leg and a Wing served with 2 Sides.

Mom's Meatloaf

$13.99

Served with our Signature Red Sauce and 2 Sides.

Hot Brown

$14.99

Smoked Turkey served on Texas Toast. Topped with our Homemade Morney, Sliced Tomatoes, Bacon and Parmesan Cheese.

Grilled Liver & Onion

Grilled Liver & Onion

$13.99

Served with 2 Sides.

Chicken Livers

$11.99

Served with white Gravy and 2 Sides.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.99

Traditional Chicken Pot Pie.

3 Vegetable Plate

$7.99

Choose any 3 Sides.

4 Vegetable Plate

$8.99

Choose any 4 Sides.

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Served with white Gravy and 2 Sides.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.99

Served with white Gravy and 2 Sides.

Combination Platter

$15.99

Choose any 2 Entrees. Served with 2 Sides.

Beef, Pork, Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

5 Hand Breaded Tenders served with 2 Sides and Dipping Sauce.

Chicken Deluxe

Chicken Deluxe

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, Diced Tomatoes and Chives. Served with 2 Sides.

Fried Pork Chop

$14.99

Served with 2 Sides. Add a second piece for only $3.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99

Served with 2 Sides.

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$14.99

Served with 2 Sides. Add a second piece for only $3.

Salisbury Steak

$14.99

Skillet Fried Beef Patties topped with Sauteed Onions and Mushroom Gravy. Served with 2 Sides.

Grilled Chicken Monterey

$14.99

Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, Bacon, Tomatoes and Chives. Served with Two Side Items.

Seafood

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$13.99

Served with 2 Sides.

Salmon Croquettes

Salmon Croquettes

$14.99

Served with our Homemade Pea Cream Sauce and 2 Sides. Add a second piece for only $3.

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Served with 2 Sides.

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$16.99

Served with 2 Sides.

Fish and Shrimp

$14.99

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.99

Homemade Meatballs served on a bed of Linguini. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese. Have it Baked with Mozzarella for $1.

Chicken Carbonara

Chicken Carbonara

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast served on a bed of Penne tossed with Bacon, Red Onion, and Mushrooms.

Fried Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Fried Chicken Breast served on a bed of Linguine, topped with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese.

Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast served on a bed of Linguine, topped with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese.

Blackened Shrimp Alfredo

$15.99

Blackened Shrimp tossed with Penne Pasta and our Cajun Cream Sauce.

Blackened Salmon Alfredo

$18.99

Blackened Salmon served on a bed of Penne tossed in our Cajun Cream Sauce.

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches served with 1 Side except the Soup and 1/2 Sandwich.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Pulled BBQ Pork Served on a Bun with Cheddar Cheese and Red Onion.

BL"FGT" SANDWICH

$11.99

Crisp Bacon served on Texas Toast with Fried Green Tomatoes, Lettuce and our Homemade Creek Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Buffalo Chicken Breast served on a Bun with Lettuce and Tomato.

Honey Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Homemade Chicken Salad served on Wheat Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey.

Fried Cod Sandwich

$12.99

Panko Breaded Cod served on a Toasted Bun with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with One Side.

Goose Creek Club

$11.99

Ham, Turkey, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on Wheat Bread.

Catfish Po Boy

Catfish Po Boy

$12.99

Fried Catfish served on a Hoagie Roll with Fried Green Tomatoes, Lettuce and Creek Sauce.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Mozzarella, American, Monterey jack, Cheddar cheese and fried green tomatoes on toasted wheatberry bread. Served with a side of creek sauce.

Burgers

All Burgers are 1/2 LB and served with One Side.

Classic Burger

$11.99

Served on a bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and your choice of Cheese. Add Bacon for only $.50

Frisco Burger

Frisco Burger

$12.99

Served on Texas Toast with 1000 Island, Monterey Jack Cheese, Bacon and Sauteed Onions.

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Applesauce

$3.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Greens of the Day

$3.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Stewed Tomatoes

$3.50

Sweet Potato

$3.50

White Beans & Ham

$3.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.50

Corn Bread Muffins

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Alfredo

$6.00
Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kids Fried Cod

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50Out of stock

Corona

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

West 6th

$4.50

Guiness

$4.50Out of stock

Truly

$4.50

Killians Bottle

$4.50Out of stock

Goose Island IPA

$4.50

Oktoberfest

$4.50Out of stock

Bud Light

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Mich Ultra

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Yuengling

$2.00

Stella

$2.50

Blue Moon

$2.50

Corona

$2.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$2.50

Heineken

$2.50

West 6th

$2.50

Killians

$2.50

Goose Island

$2.50

Wine Bottles

Casillero Rose

$22.00

Bottle Fetzer Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Bottle Fetzer Merlot

$22.00

Mirassou

$26.00

Trivento blend

$26.00

Bottle Fetzer Chardonnay

$22.00

Ecco Dom Pin Greg

$22.00

North Riesling

$26.00

Korbel Brut

$7.00

Starborough Sauv Bl

$30.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mt Dew

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Siera Mist

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Sweet

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50

SLICES

Apple Pie

$3.99

Brownie

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Cherry Pie

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$3.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

Pecan Pie

$4.50

Specialty Cake

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

It's Just as Good, To-Go!!

Website

Location

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville, KY 40241

Directions

Gallery
Goose Creek Diner image
Goose Creek Diner image
Goose Creek Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roosters - Springhurst
orange star4.1 • 555
3601 Springhurst Blvd. Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurantnext
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - Springhurst
orange starNo Reviews
3521 Springhurst Commons Drive Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurantnext
Barbour Lane Pizza - 3301 BARBOUR LN
orange starNo Reviews
3301 BARBOUR LN LOUISVILLE, KY 40241
View restaurantnext
Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
orange star4.4 • 958
4021 Summit Plaza Drive Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurantnext
The Joy Luck - East End
orange starNo Reviews
9850 Von Allmen Court Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi - Louisville
orange starNo Reviews
9901 La Grange Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Wild Eggs - Westport Village
orange star4.6 • 2,506
1311 Herr Lane Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Napa River Grill - Herr Lane - KY - Herr Lane
orange star4.5 • 1,358
1211 Herr Ln Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Springhurst
orange star4.1 • 555
3601 Springhurst Blvd. Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurantnext
Steak & Bourbon - Westport Village
orange star4.5 • 236
1321 Herr Ln Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Highlands- Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bardstown Road
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
NuLu
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
West Main
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
East Main
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Fern Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Butchertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston