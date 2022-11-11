Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goose Island - Clybourn

2,693 Reviews

$$

1800 N Clybourn Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

The Clybourn Smash Burger
Kids Meal
Fresh Baked Pretzels

SMALLS

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.00

roasted assorted beets. fried goat cheese. lemon cream. micro greens. puffed ancient grains.

Bowl of Fries

Bowl of Fries

$6.00

ketchup. spicy maple aioli.

Braised Chicken Nachos

Braised Chicken Nachos

$15.50

el milagro tortilla chips. cotija cheese. corn. beans. crema. pico de gallo. pickled jalapenos and carrots. 312 beer cheese.

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$6.00

malt vinegar powder. caramelized leek dip.

Fresh Baked Pretzels

Fresh Baked Pretzels

$13.50

salt. 312 beer cheese. cermak mustard.

Butternut Squash Salad

Butternut Squash Salad

$13.00

baby kale. butternut squash. sofie cranberries. candied walnuts. goat cheese. creamy maple vinaigrette.

Thai Chile Deviled Eggs

Thai Chile Deviled Eggs

$11.00

soy. sambal. cilantro. garlic chip.

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00

chives.

Wings - BBQ

Wings - BBQ

$15.50

served with ranch.

Wings - Honey Sriracha

Wings - Honey Sriracha

$15.50

served with stilton dressing.

BIGS

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.00

smoked pork shoulder. bbq sauce. crispy shallots. brioche bun. served with fresh cut fries.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine. poached & fried egg. parmesan. croutons.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

line-caught haddock. tartar sauce. fresh-cut fries.

Grilled Cheese & Soup

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$17.00

sourdough. five cheeses. caramelized onion jam. tomato basil soup.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$14.00

6oz beef patty. lettuce. tomato. onion. bun. served with fries.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried chicken thigh. pickled carrots & celery. frisée. stilton dressing. pretzel bun. pub chips.

Honker's Ale BBQ Ribs

Honker's Ale BBQ Ribs

$22.00

fresh cut fries. creamy slaw. Honker's Ale BBQ sauce.

Pot Pie

Pot Pie

$21.00

*choice of duck confit or chicken* sugar snap peas. shiitake mushrooms. carrots. pearl onions. celery. sweet potatoes. puff pastry.

Reuben

Reuben

$17.00

corned beef. 1000 island. swiss cheese. sauerkraut. marble rye. served with fresh-cut fries.

Squash Mac

Squash Mac

$17.00

portobello. bacon. roasted squash bechamel. gemelli pasta. cornbread crust.

Fish Tacos Al Pastor

Fish Tacos Al Pastor

$18.00

line-caught haddock. roasted pineapple salsa. corn tortillas. salsa verde.

The Clybourn Smash Burger

The Clybourn Smash Burger

$16.50

double smash burger. cheese. special sauce. lettuce. pickle. onion. brioche bun. fresh cut fries.

The Tripping Billy Burger

$18.00

smash burger. double patty. melted mozzarella. cheddar cheese tulie. shishito aioli. roasted corn & pickled jalapeno relish. brioche bun. waffle fries. Tripping Billy shishito cream sauce. Proceeds will benefit Muscular Dystrophy Association.

SWEETS

BCS Milkshake

BCS Milkshake

$8.00

bourbon county stout. vanilla bean ice cream. malt. whipped cream.

Justice of the Pie Pumpkin Pie

Justice of the Pie Pumpkin Pie

$9.00+

chai spices. chantilly.

BCS Brownie A La Mode

$11.00
N/A Vanilla Milkshake

N/A Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

vanilla bean ice cream. malt. whipped cream.

KIDS

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$8.00

choice of meal & side.

BOTTLES & CANS TO GO

312 4 Pack

312 4 Pack

$8.00

4-pack 16oz cans. Urban Wheat Ale. 4.2% ABV.

312 15 Pack

312 15 Pack

$20.00

15-pack 12oz cans. Urban Wheat Ale. 4.2% ABV.

312 Mix 12 Pack

$20.00

12-pack 12oz cans. 3 of each: 312 Peach. 312. 312 Lemonade Shandy. 4.2% ABV.

312 Shandy 15 Pack

312 Shandy 15 Pack

$20.00

15-pack 12oz cans. Lemonade Shandy. 4.2% ABV.

312 Shandy 6 Pack

312 Shandy 6 Pack

$12.00

6-pack 12oz cans. Lemonade Shandy. 4.2% ABV.

312 Shandy Variety 12 Pack

312 Shandy Variety 12 Pack

$20.00

12-pack 12oz cans. Includes 6 Original Lemonade Shandy, 3 Strawberry Lemonade Shandy, & 3 Grapefruit Lemonade Shandy. 4.2% ABV.

Beer Hug Mix 12 Pack

Beer Hug Mix 12 Pack

$20.00

12-pack 12oz cans. 3 of each: Tropical Beer Hug, Neon Beer Hug, Hazy Beer Hug & Secret Beer Hug. 6.5%-9.9% ABV.

Blackhawks Pale Ale 12 Pack

$20.00

12-Pack 12oz cans. Pale ale brewed for and in collaboration with the Chicago Blackhawks. 5% ABV.

Christmas IPA 6 Pack

Christmas IPA 6 Pack

$12.00Out of stock

6-pack 12oz cans - 7.5% abv. IPA - citrus. pine. dry-hopped with Meridian, Ahtanum, and Cashmere hops.

Christmas IPA 15 Pack

Christmas IPA 15 Pack

$20.00Out of stock

15-pack 12oz cans. - 7.5% abv. IPA. citrus. pine. dry-hopped with Meridian, Ahtanum, and Cashmere hops.

Fill Me Up Buttercup 4 Pack

$15.00

4pk - 16oz cans- stout. 6.4% abv. flavors of peanut butter and chocolate.

Goose IPA 4 Pack

Goose IPA 4 Pack

$8.00

4-pack 16oz cans. Goose Island's flagship IPA. 5.9% ABV.

Goose IPA 15 Pack

Goose IPA 15 Pack

$20.00

15-pack 12oz cans. Goose Island's flagship IPA. 5.9% ABV.

Hazy Beer Hug 6 Pack

Hazy Beer Hug 6 Pack

$12.00

6-pack 12oz cans. Hazy IPA. 6.8% ABV

Neon Beer Hug 6 Pack

Neon Beer Hug 6 Pack

$12.00

6 pack 12oz cans. IPA - 7% ABV - An Electric Bouquet of Tropical & Citrus Flavors.

Oktoberfest 6 Pack

Oktoberfest 6 Pack

$12.00

6-pack 12oz cans - German Style Märzen - 5.7% ABV.

Tropical Beer Hug 6 Pack

Tropical Beer Hug 6 Pack

$12.00

6-pack 12oz cans. DDH Double IPA. 9.9% ABV

Matilda 6 Pack

Matilda 6 Pack

$13.00

6-pack 12oz bottles. Belgian Pale Ale. 7% ABV.

Sofie 6 Pack

Sofie 6 Pack

$13.00

6-pack 12oz bottles. Belgian Style Farmhouse Ale. 6.5% ABV.

2012 Bourbon County Brand Stout

2012 Bourbon County Brand Stout

$30.00Out of stock

12oz. Brewed in honor of the 1000th batch at our original Clybourn brewpub. A liquid as dark and dense as a black hole with thick foam the color of a bourbon barrel. The nose is an intense mix of charred oak, chocolate, vanilla, caramel and smoke. One sip has more flavor than your average case of beer. 15% ABV.

2013 Bourbon County Stout Brand

$21.00Out of stock
2013 Bourbon County Brand Barleywine

2013 Bourbon County Brand Barleywine

$26.00

12oz. English-style Barleywine aged in third use bourbon barrels. 12.1% ABV.

2014 Bourbon County Brand Barleywine

2014 Bourbon County Brand Barleywine

$20.00

12oz. English-style barleywine aged in third use bourbon barrels. 11.7% ABV.

2017 Bourbon County Brand Stout

2017 Bourbon County Brand Stout

$23.00

16.9oz. Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout. 14.1% ABV.

2017 Bourbon County Brand Reserve Stout

2017 Bourbon County Brand Reserve Stout

$88.00

16.9% ABV. Aged in 11-year old freshly emptied Knob Creek Bourbon barrels. 14.8% ABV.

2017 Bourbon County Brand Barleywine

2017 Bourbon County Brand Barleywine

$33.00

16.9oz. English-style Barleywine aged in second use bourbon barrels. 14.4% ABV.

2017 Bourbon County Brand Northwoods Stout

2017 Bourbon County Brand Northwoods Stout

$50.00Out of stock

16.9oz. Blueberry juice and almond extract. 12.6% ABV.

2017 Bourbon County Brand Coffee Stout

2017 Bourbon County Brand Coffee Stout

$25.00Out of stock

16.9oz. Intelligentsia Black Cat Espresso beans. 12.9% ABV.

2018 Bourbon County Brand Stout

2018 Bourbon County Brand Stout

$20.00Out of stock

16.9oz. Aged in 4+ year old Heaven Hill Bourbon barrels. 14.7% ABV.

2018 Bourbon County Brand Coffee Barleywine

2018 Bourbon County Brand Coffee Barleywine

$26.00

16.9oz. English-style barleywine aged in 4+ year old Heaven Hill Bourbon barrels with Intelligentsia La Soledad coffee beans. 15.1% ABV.

2018 Bourbon County Brand Reserve Stout

2018 Bourbon County Brand Reserve Stout

$88.00

16.9oz. Aged in 12 year-old Elijah Craig Bourbon barrels. 15% ABV.

2018 Bourbon County Brand Wheatwine

2018 Bourbon County Brand Wheatwine

$20.00

16.9oz. Made with malted barley and malted wheat and aged in 4+ year old Heaven Hill Bourbon barrels. 15.4% ABV.

2018 Bourbon County Brand Bramble Rye Stout

2018 Bourbon County Brand Bramble Rye Stout

$39.00

16.9oz. Aged in rye whiskey barrels with raspberry and blackberry juice and puree from Michigan and Washington. 12.7% ABV.

2018 Bourbon County Brand Proprietor's

2018 Bourbon County Brand Proprietor's

$45.00

16.9oz. Dark chocolate, and two types of cocoa nibs. 14.4% ABV.

2018 Bourbon County Brand Midnight Orange Stout

2018 Bourbon County Brand Midnight Orange Stout

$33.00

16.9oz. Chocolate and Spanish orange peel. 15.2% ABV.

2018 Bourbon County Brand Vanilla Stout

2018 Bourbon County Brand Vanilla Stout

$45.00

16.9oz. Whole Madagascar vanilla beans. 14.9% ABV.

2019 Bourbon County Brand Stout

2019 Bourbon County Brand Stout

$20.00

16.9oz. Aged in 4+ year Heaven Hill Bourbon, Buffalo Trace, and Wild Turkey barrels. 14.7% ABV.

2019 Bourbon County Wheatwine

2019 Bourbon County Wheatwine

$26.00

16.9oz. Made with malted barley and malted wheat and aged 100% in Larceny barrels. 15.3% ABV.

2019 Bourbon County Reserve Rye

2019 Bourbon County Reserve Rye

$39.00

16.9oz. Aged in Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey barrels. 14.5% ABV.

2019 Bourbon County Mon Cheri

2019 Bourbon County Mon Cheri

$26.00

16.9oz. Baleton & Montmorency cherries, granola, oats, brown sugar. 14.1% ABV.

2019 Bourbon County Proprietor's

2019 Bourbon County Proprietor's

$88.00

16.9oz. Coconut, pecans, vanilla, cacao nibs. 14.5% ABV.

2019 Bourbon County 2 year Reserve

2019 Bourbon County 2 year Reserve

$60.00

16.9oz. Aged for over a year in 11 year Knob Creek barrels that housed Knob Creek's 25th anniversary release. 14.9% ABV.

2020 Bourbon County Brand Stout

2020 Bourbon County Brand Stout

$16.00

16.9oz. Aged for 1 year in a mix of bourbon barrels from distilleries such as Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill Distillery, and Wild Turkey. 14.6% ABV.

2020 Bourbon County Brand Caramella Ale

2020 Bourbon County Brand Caramella Ale

$20.00Out of stock

16.9oz. Wheatwine aged in Larceny Wheated Bourbon barrels with apple, cinnamon, and natural caramel flavor added after aging. 14.6% ABV.

2020 Bourbon County Brand Special #4 Stout

2020 Bourbon County Brand Special #4 Stout

$29.00

16.9oz. Bourbon barrel-aged Oatmeal Stout with Intelligentsia Metad Buku coffee and Bissell Farms bourbon-barrel aged maple syrup. 13.3% ABV.

2020 Bourbon County Brand Kentucky Fog Stout

2020 Bourbon County Brand Kentucky Fog Stout

$29.00

16.9oz. Earl Grey and Black Tea from Kilogram Tea and clover honey from The Honey House. 14.1% ABV.

2020 Bourbon County Brand Anniversary Stout

2020 Bourbon County Brand Anniversary Stout

$79.00

16.9oz. Aged for 2 years in Weller 12 Year barrels. 15.2% ABV.

2020 Bourbon County Brand Birthday Stout

2020 Bourbon County Brand Birthday Stout

$88.00

16.9oz. Aged in Old Forester 2019 Birthday Bourbon barrels. 14.6% ABV.

2020 Bourbon County Brand Proprietor's Stout

2020 Bourbon County Brand Proprietor's Stout

$70.00

16.9oz. Fresh pistachios, cacao nibs, candied Amarena cherries, and natural vanilla flavors. 14.2% ABV.

2021 Bourbon County Stout Original

2021 Bourbon County Stout Original

$20.00

16.9oz. Flavors of chocolate, vanilla, oak, whiskey, molasses, caramel, berry fruit and almond. 14.4% ABV

2021 Bourbon County Cherry Wood Stout

2021 Bourbon County Cherry Wood Stout

$25.00

16.9oz. Finished on toasted cherry wood. Flavors of Belgian waffle, ripe cherry and light toffee. 14.3% ABV.

2021 Bourbon County Classic Cola Stout

2021 Bourbon County Classic Cola Stout

$35.00

16.9oz. Play on a whiskey cola. Lime, orange, coriander, cassia bark, nutmeg, brown sugar and vanilla. 14.1% ABV.

2021 Bourbon County Fourteen Stout

2021 Bourbon County Fourteen Stout

$40.00

16.9oz. cassia bark. cocoa nibs. panela sugar. coconut water. sweet and spicy. 13.2% ABV.

2021 Bourbon County Proprietor’s Stout

2021 Bourbon County Proprietor’s Stout

$70.00

16.9oz. Strawberries. vanilla. coconut. Reminiscent of a classic strawberry ice cream bar. 12.8% ABV.

2021 Bourbon County Double Barrel Toasted Barrel Stout

2021 Bourbon County Double Barrel Toasted Barrel Stout

$85.00

16.9oz. Flavors of chocolate, caramel, vanilla, toasted marshmallow, fruit and oak. 16% ABV.

2021 Bourbon County Reserve 150 Stout

2021 Bourbon County Reserve 150 Stout

$75.00

16.9oz. Barrel forward with notes of chocolate, vanilla, coconut, molasses, almond, berry and oak. 15.6% ABV.

2021 Bourbon County Reserve Blanton’s Stout

2021 Bourbon County Reserve Blanton’s Stout

$80.00

16.9oz. Flavors of rich dark chocolate, oak, maple and cinnamon. 15.4% ABV.

KEGS

1/6 BBL House Beer

$90.00

1/2 BBL House Beer

$150.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Goose Island’s original home and the birthplace of Chicago craft beer. Founded in 1988, Clybourn continues to serve up award winning brews and exciting new food.

Location

1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

