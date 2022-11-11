Goose Island - Clybourn

2012 Bourbon County Brand Stout

$30.00 Out of stock

12oz. Brewed in honor of the 1000th batch at our original Clybourn brewpub. A liquid as dark and dense as a black hole with thick foam the color of a bourbon barrel. The nose is an intense mix of charred oak, chocolate, vanilla, caramel and smoke. One sip has more flavor than your average case of beer. 15% ABV.