Goose Port Public House imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Goose Port Public House 316 Vernon Street

review star

No reviews yet

316 Vernon Street

STE 130

Roseville, CA 95678

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entrees

Big Bang Shrimp

Big Bang Shrimp

$17.00

crispy shrimp topped w our spicy & umami sauce served over fragrant sushi rice. Wakame Salad (edamame -picture- not included)

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$19.00

fresh Atlantic salmon with a teriyaki sesame glaze, green onion, fragrant rice, toasted sesame seeds, Wakame salad

Torresmos Vinh De Ahlos

Torresmos Vinh De Ahlos

$18.00

Portuguese classic pork marinated in wine, garlic and spices. served over rice & topped with our spicy house peri-peri. olives on the side.

Painted Hills 14oz New York Steak

Painted Hills 14oz New York Steak

$24.00

Painted Hills Oregon free range beef, whiskey & A1 mushrooms, rosemary potatoes, GP brussels sprouts & bacon. Perfect medium rare

Cod de Portuguesa

$19.00

wild caught cod in a Mediterranean style tomato stock, olives and capers white rice

Appfront Items

App Comments

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

GP breakfast lunch and dinner 7 days a week. We're a full bar with multiple prime whiskey's and other spirits along with 22 taps and premium wines. We feature live music, sports on our 9 large TV's and special events throughout the year. We're a TRUE public house...something for everybody!

Location

316 Vernon Street, STE 130, Roseville, CA 95678

Directions

Gallery
Goose Port Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Monk's Cellar
orange star4.1 • 1,162
240 Vernon St Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jacks Urban Eats
orange star4.4 • 139
1005 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
University of Beer - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
1516 Euerka Road Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Q1227
orange star4.8 • 809
1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Roseville
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Porters House of Draft
orange star4.0 • 255
7456 Foothill Dr #8 Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roseville

My Thai Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 20,975
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jack's Urban Eats
orange star4.6 • 5,868
8620 Sierra College Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi Roseville
orange star4.4 • 5,766
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Roseville
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 2,993
3984 Douglas Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston