American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Goose Port Public House 316 Vernon Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
GP breakfast lunch and dinner 7 days a week. We're a full bar with multiple prime whiskey's and other spirits along with 22 taps and premium wines. We feature live music, sports on our 9 large TV's and special events throughout the year. We're a TRUE public house...something for everybody!
316 Vernon Street, STE 130, Roseville, CA 95678
