Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sandwiches

GoPho

641 Reviews

$

2262 S University Dr.

Davie, FL 33324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowls
Pho Classic
Egg Rolls

Snacks

Avocado Wontons

Avocado Wontons

$8.00
Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$8.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Mushroom Fries

Mushroom Fries

$8.00

Bao Buns

2pc soft steamed buns w/ asian slaw
Seared Brisket Bao Buns

Seared Brisket Bao Buns

$9.00

pulled brisket seared in lemongrass sauce

Sweet Chili Chicken Bao Buns

Sweet Chili Chicken Bao Buns

$9.00

crispy fried chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce

Spicy Gochu Chicken Bao Buns 🌶️

Spicy Gochu Chicken Bao Buns 🌶️

$9.00

crispy fried chicken tossed in spicy gochu sauce

Sweet Chili Tofu Bao Buns

Sweet Chili Tofu Bao Buns

$9.00

crispy fried tofu tossed in sweet chili sauce

Banh Mi

classic Vietnamese sandwich w/ jalapeños, pickles, cucumber, cilantro, & mayo
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$11.00

classic Vietnamese sandwich w/ jalapeños, pickles, cucumber, cilantro, & mayo

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$11.00

classic Vietnamese sandwich w/ jalapeños, pickles, cucumber, cilantro, & mayo

Grilled Steak Banh Mi

Grilled Steak Banh Mi

$11.00

classic Vietnamese sandwich w/ jalapeños, pickles, cucumber, cilantro, & mayo

Grilled Shrimp Banh Mi

Grilled Shrimp Banh Mi

$11.00

classic Vietnamese sandwich w/ jalapeños, pickles, cucumber, cilantro, & mayo

Sweet Chili Tofu Banh Mi

Sweet Chili Tofu Banh Mi

$11.00

classic Vietnamese sandwich w/ jalapeños, pickles, cucumber, cilantro, & mayo

Veggie Banh Mi

Veggie Banh Mi

$11.00

classic Vietnamese sandwich w/ avocado, jalapeños, pickles, cucumber, cilantro & mayo

Spicy Gochu Chicken Banh Mi 🌶️

Spicy Gochu Chicken Banh Mi 🌶️

$11.00

classic Vietnamese sandwich w/ jalapeños, pickles, cucumber, cilantro, & mayo

Seared Brisket Banh Mi

Seared Brisket Banh Mi

$11.00

classic Vietnamese sandwich w/ jalapeños, pickles, cucumber, cilantro, & mayo

Pho

Pho Classic

Pho Classic

$13.00+

beef broth w/ thinly sliced rare steak

Pho Meatballs

Pho Meatballs

$13.00+

beef broth w/ beef meatballs

Pho Brisket

Pho Brisket

$13.00+

beef broth w/ beef brisket

Combo Pho

Combo Pho

$14.00+

beef broth w/ thinly sliced rare steak, beef meatballs, & beef brisket

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$13.00+

vegetable broth w/ chicken breast

Tofu Pho

Tofu Pho

$13.00+

vegetable broth w/ crispy tofu

Bowls

custom bowls served w/ pickles, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, & cilantro
Bowls

Bowls

$13.00

custom bowls served w/ pickles, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, & cilantro

Fried Rice

stir fried w/ carrots, scallions, onions & in our lemongrass sauce
Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

stir fried w/ carrots, scallions, onions & in our lemongrass sauce

Pork Fried Rice

Pork Fried Rice

$12.00

stir fried w/ carrots, scallions, onions & in our lemongrass sauce

Steak Fried Rice

Steak Fried Rice

$13.00

stir fried w/ carrots, scallions, onions & in our lemongrass sauce

Tofu Fried Rice

Tofu Fried Rice

$12.00

stir fried w/ carrots, scallions, onions & in our lemongrass sauce

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

stir fried w/ carrots, scallions, onions & in our lemongrass sauce

Special Fried Rice

Special Fried Rice

$16.00

Includes ALL Meats & Shrimp. stir fried w/ carrots, scallions, onions & in our lemongrass sauce

Specials

Spicy Chicken Curry Pho 🌶️

Spicy Chicken Curry Pho 🌶️

$15.00

curry noodle soup w/ chicken breast, onions, cilantro, scallions

Tofu Curry Pho

Tofu Curry Pho

$15.00

vegetarian curry noodle soup w/ tofu, onions, cilantro, scallions

Khao Soi Gai

Khao Soi Gai

$16.00

thai spicy curry chicken noodle soup top w/ crispy noodles & herbs

Shaking Beef

Shaking Beef

$16.00

steak sautéed in savory sauce w/ tomatoes, onions, scallions

Spicy Oxtail Pho 🌶️

Spicy Oxtail Pho 🌶️

$18.00

spicy beef broth w/ oxtail, onions, cilantro, scallions

Oxtail Fried Rice

Oxtail Fried Rice

$19.00

fried rice w/ pulled oxtail, carrots, onions & scallions, topped w/ fried egg & spicy mayo

Deluxe Oxtail Banh Mi

$14.00

extra large Banh Mi loaded w/ oxtail, pickles, jalapeños, cucumber, cilantro & spicy mayo.

Shrimp Pho

$17.00

light broth w/ rice noodles, juicy shrimp, scallions, onions, cilantro & crispy shallots

Desserts

pillowy fried dough topped w/ powdered sugar & side of pandan dip
Beignets

Beignets

$7.00

pillowy fried dough topped w/ powdered sugar & side of pandan dip

Sauces

Sweet Chili Sauce

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

sweet & tangy

Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

sweet, savory and creamy

Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

mild spicy & creamy

Cilantro Ranch

$0.50

zesty, tangy and creamy

Spicy Gochu Sauce

Spicy Gochu Sauce

$0.50

bold, sweet, mild spicy w/ umami

Sriracha

Sriracha

$0.25
Hoisin

Hoisin

$0.25

Ketchup

Extras/Sides

Side Beef Broth 32oz.

Side Beef Broth 32oz.

$7.00
Side Vegetarian Broth 32oz.

Side Vegetarian Broth 32oz.

$7.00
Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.00
Side Rice Noodles

Side Rice Noodles

$3.00
Side Zucchini Noodles

Side Zucchini Noodles

$5.00
Side Garlic Noodles

Side Garlic Noodles

$5.00

Side Protein

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

KIDS

Kids Bowl

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00

sweet w/ creamy finish

Lychee Thai Tea

Lychee Thai Tea

$5.00

lychee infused thai tea

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

iced pressed coffee w/ condensed milk

Pandan Milk

Pandan Milk

$5.00

mild & refreshing drink made from fragrant tropical plant

Limeaide

$5.00

Soft Drinks

$3.00

fountain drink free refill Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Fuze Sweet Tea, Hi-C Fruit Punch

Water

Aqua Panna Water

Aqua Panna Water

$3.00

bottled spring water still

San Pelligrino

San Pelligrino

$3.00

bottled spring water sparkling

Boba Teas

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.00+

Mango Tea

$5.00+

Lychee Tea

$5.00+

Peach Tea

$5.00+

Green Tea

$5.00+

Milk Tea

$5.00+

BOBA + BAO

BOBA + BAO

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2262 S University Dr., Davie, FL 33324

Directions

Gallery
GoPho image
GoPho image
GoPho image
GoPho image

Similar restaurants in your area

Laspadas (Davie) - 2645 S. University Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2645 S. University Drive davie, FL 33328
View restaurantnext
Mr. M’s Sandwich Shop - 3325 S University Dr - Davie, FL 33328
orange star4.4 • 773
3325 S University Dr Davie, FL 33328
View restaurantnext
Esposito's New York & Coal Fried Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2221 South University Dr Davie, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Don Pan
orange star4.3 • 1,715
10020 W Oakland Park Blvd Sunrise, FL 33351
View restaurantnext
That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South - 110 SE 6th St
orange starNo Reviews
110 SE 6th St Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Mitch's Westside Bagels
orange star3.4 • 244
2310 Weston Rd Weston, FL 33326
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Davie

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Davie
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston