Vietnamese
Sandwiches
GoPho
641 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2262 S University Dr., Davie, FL 33324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Laspadas (Davie) - 2645 S. University Drive
No Reviews
2645 S. University Drive davie, FL 33328
View restaurant
Mr. M’s Sandwich Shop - 3325 S University Dr - Davie, FL 33328
4.4 • 773
3325 S University Dr Davie, FL 33328
View restaurant
Esposito's New York & Coal Fried Pizza
No Reviews
2221 South University Dr Davie, FL 33324
View restaurant
That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South - 110 SE 6th St
No Reviews
110 SE 6th St Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Davie
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant