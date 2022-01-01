Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit) imageView gallery

Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)

130 Reviews

706 N Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78703

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Honey Lavender Latte
Latte
Honey Lavender Latte

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.99

A fan favorite, our locally-brewed rich and bold blend of cold-extracted coffee

French Vanilla Cold Brew

French Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.49

The spectacular marriage of our signature cold brew and French Vanilla

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.99

A double shot of our premium South American blend, served over water and ice

Iced Redeye

Iced Redeye

$4.99

Our signature cold brew with a double shot of espresso... guaranteed to get you going

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.49

A double shot of espresso with fresh chilled milk, a cold and smooth classic

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.99

A double shot of espresso with fresh chilled milk and a sweet vanilla finish

Iced Mocha Latte

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.99

A double shot of espresso with fresh chilled milk and a sweet mocha finish

Iced Honey Lavender Latte

Iced Honey Lavender Latte

$4.99

A floral concoction with a double shot of espresso, fresh chilled milk, finished with a hint of honey & lavender

Iced Sea Salt Caramel Mocha Latte

Iced Sea Salt Caramel Mocha Latte

$4.99

An enticing medley of caramel, mocha, sea salt, and espresso, shaken to order with fresh chilled milk

Iced Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

Iced Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.99

A delicious blend of brown sugar goodness, oat milk, and a double shot of espresso shaken over ice.

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.49

A premium blend of teas and spices, lightly sweetened, with fresh chilled milk

Iced Draft Green Tea

Iced Draft Green Tea

$3.99

Locally made, aged, and kegged green tea

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.19

Imported from Monterrey Mexico, Topo Chico is known as the healthiest, most refreshing mineral water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Simply Lemonade

Simply Lemonade

$2.19

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.49

A perfectly bold South American blend - smooth with fruity notes

Espresso

Espresso

$2.99

A double shot of espresso, 'nuf said

Americano

Americano

$3.49

A double shot of our premium South American blend, smooth with fruity notes

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.49

A double shot of espresso with a dollop of foam on top

Cortado

Cortado

$3.49

A double shot of espresso crowned with 2 oz of silky microfoam

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.99

A double shot of espresso with 6 oz of milk, finished with a meringue-like foam

Redeye

Redeye

$4.49

Our signature drip coffee finished with a double shot of espresso, guaranteed to get you going

Latte

Latte

$3.99

A double shot of espresso with 10 oz of steamed milk, finished with a layer of foam

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.49

A double shot of espresso with 10 oz of steamed milk lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup, finished with a layer of foam

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$4.49

An exquisite blend of espresso, steamed milk, and a sweet mocha finish

Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.49

A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam

Sea Salt Caramel Mocha Latte

Sea Salt Caramel Mocha Latte

$4.49

The indulgently rich combination of caramel, mocha, and a pinch of sea salt, finished with velvety microfoam

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.99

A premium blend of teas and spices, lightly sweetened, with your choice of milk

Matcha Bar

Hot Matcha

Hot Matcha

$3.99

Our delightful mix of ceremonial grade matcha and hot water, lightly sweetened with agave

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$4.49

Our ceremonial grade matcha shaken to order with agave and water

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.49

A spectacular blend of our ceremonial grade matcha, agave, and steamed milk

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.99

A delectable blend of our ceremonial grade matcha, shaken to order with agave and fresh chilled milk

Hot Honey Lavender Matcha Latte

Hot Honey Lavender Matcha Latte

$4.99

The excellent marriage of our ceremonial grade matcha, lavender, honey, and velvety milk

Iced Honey Lavender Matcha Latte

Iced Honey Lavender Matcha Latte

$5.49

An intriguing infusion of our ceremonial grade matcha, lavender, honey, and fresh chilled milk, shaken to order

Strawberry Shortcake Matcha Latte

Strawberry Shortcake Matcha Latte

$4.99
Rose Matcha Latte

Rose Matcha Latte

$4.99

Ceremonial grade matcha with your choice of steamed milk and rose syrup.

Orange Blossom Matcha Latte

Orange Blossom Matcha Latte

$4.99
Iced Matcha Palmer

Iced Matcha Palmer

$4.99

The refreshing combination of our ceremonial grade matcha, lemonade, and a dash of mint, shaken to order

Hot Matcha Chai

Hot Matcha Chai

$3.99

A balanced mix of rich matcha with chai spices and your choice of milk

Iced Matcha Chai

Iced Matcha Chai

$4.49

A balanced mix of rich matcha with chai spices and your choice of milk

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.99
Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.99
Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.99

Vanilla ice cream, strawberry puree Allergens: Milk

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$5.99
Mad Max Milkshake

Mad Max Milkshake

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream, Fruity Pebbles, Oreos. Allergens: milk, wheat. Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.

Oreo Cold Brew Milkshake

Oreo Cold Brew Milkshake

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream, cold brew coffee, Oreos Allergens: Milk, Wheat

Pastries & Breakfast Sandwiches

Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.49Out of stock

Breakfast sausage, eggs and melty cheddar cheese on a fresh english muffin. Allergens: eggs, milk, soy, wheat. Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.

Egg & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99Out of stock

Eggs and melty cheddar cheese on a fresh english muffin. Allergens: eggs, milk, soy, wheat. Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.

Hangover Helper Breakfast Sandwich

Hangover Helper Breakfast Sandwich

$5.49

An expertly crafted sandwich made with our breakfast sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese between two Belgian waffles

Bougies Blueberry Cake Donut (V)

Bougies Blueberry Cake Donut (V)

$3.00
Bougies Strawberry Homer Donut

Bougies Strawberry Homer Donut

$3.00
Bougies Coffee Cake Donut

Bougies Coffee Cake Donut

$3.00Out of stock
Bougies Iced Chocolate Cake Donut

Bougies Iced Chocolate Cake Donut

$3.00Out of stock
Bougies Glazed Cake Donut

Bougies Glazed Cake Donut

$2.00

Sizzle Pizza

Sizzle Hot Classic Cheese Pizza

Sizzle Hot Classic Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Fresh-baked by Sizzle. Vine-ripened fresh tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese

Gluten Free Classic Cheese Pizza 10in

Gluten Free Classic Cheese Pizza 10in

$9.99

Fresh-baked by Sizzle. Vine-ripened fresh tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. ALLERGENS: Milk, Soy. Processed in a facility that contains Wheat

Sizzle Hot Double Cheese Pizza 13in

Sizzle Hot Double Cheese Pizza 13in

$10.99

Fresh-baked by Sizzle. Vine-ripened fresh tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, basil & grated Parmesan cheese

Gluten Free Double Cheese Pizza 10in

Gluten Free Double Cheese Pizza 10in

$10.99

Fresh-baked by Sizzle. Vine-ripened fresh tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, basil & grated Parmesan cheese ALLERGENS: Milk, Soy. Processed in a facility that contains Wheat

Sizzle Hot Pepperoni Pizza 13in

Sizzle Hot Pepperoni Pizza 13in

$11.99

Fresh-baked by Sizzle. Vine-ripened fresh tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni & grated Parmesan cheese

Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza 10in

Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza 10in

$11.99

Fresh-baked by Sizzle. Vine-ripened fresh tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni & grated Parmesan cheese ALLERGENS: Milk, Soy. Processed in a facility that contains Wheat

Sizzle Hot Sausage Pizza 13in

Sizzle Hot Sausage Pizza 13in

$11.99

Fresh-baked by Sizzle. Vine-ripened fresh tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella & crumbled Italian sausage

Gluten Free Sausage Pizza 10in

Gluten Free Sausage Pizza 10in

$11.99

Fresh-baked by Sizzle. Vine-ripened fresh tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella & crumbled Italian sausage ALLERGENS: Milk, Soy. Processed in a facility that contains Wheat

Sizzle Hot Hawaiian Pizza 13in

Sizzle Hot Hawaiian Pizza 13in

$12.99

Fresh-baked by Sizzle. Vine-ripened fresh tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple

Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza 10in

Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza 10in

$12.99

Fresh-baked by Sizzle. Vine-ripened fresh tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple ALLERGENS: Milk, Soy. Processed in a facility that contains Wheat

Sizzle Hot Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 13in

Sizzle Hot Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 13in

$13.99

Fresh-baked by Sizzle. Vine-ripened fresh tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, chicken, crispy bacon and ranch dressing

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 10in

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 10in

$13.99

Fresh-baked by Sizzle. Vine-ripened fresh tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, chicken, crispy bacon and ranch dressing ALLERGENS: Milk, Soy. Processed in a facility that contains Wheat

Specialties & Sides

Chicken Tenders & Tots

Chicken Tenders & Tots

$7.99

Our classic juicy chicken tenders paired with our piping hot tots. How can you go wrong? Allergens: milk, soy, wheat. Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.

Classic Chicken Tenders

Classic Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Juicy chicken tenders. Allergens: milk, soy, wheat. Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.99

Delicious tots made fresh for you. Allergens: soy. Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bandit is now a part of Gopuff Kitchen

Website

Location

706 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Gallery
Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit) image

