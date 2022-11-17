Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gor Gai Thai Eatery Del Sur

403 Reviews

$$

16490 Paseo Del Sur Ste 125

San Diego, CA 92127

Order Again

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

$6.95

Crispy Tofu

$6.95

Cream Cheese Wontons

$6.95

Soups

Lemongrass Soup

$7.95

Coconut Soup

$7.95

Clear Vegetable Soup

$7.95

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$12.45

Basil Fried Rice

$12.45

Curry Fried Rice

$12.45

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.45

Stir-frys

Kra Pow

$12.45

Garlic and Pepper

$12.45

Broccoli

$12.45

House Stir-Fry

$12.45

Green Beans

$12.45

Eggplant

$12.45

Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$12.45

Pad Thai

$12.45

Pad See Eew

$12.45

Pad Woon Sen

$12.45

Thai Chow Mien

$12.45

Sides

White Rice

$2.95

Brown Rice

$3.45

Side of Chili Sauce

$0.50

Steamed Vegetables

$4.95

Plum Sauce

$0.50

Plain Curry Sauce

$4.00

Plain Roti

$2.00

Plain Steamed Noodle

$2.45

Side Steam Chicken

$3.95

Side Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.95

Desserts

Sweet Roti

$2.95

Sweet Stick Rice

$3.95

Kid's Meal

Kid's Fried Rice

$8.95

Kid's Pad See Eew

$8.95

Kid's Pad Thai

$8.95

Kid's Chow Mien

$8.95

Kid's Stir Fry

$8.95

Specials

Mixed Veg. Tempura

$6.95

Satay Chicken

$7.95

Thai Macaroni

$12.45

MJ Noodles

$12.45

Mama's Fried Rice

$12.45

Lorena's Special

$12.45

Drinks

Thai Tea

$3.95

Milk Tea

$3.95

Soda Fountain

$2.95

Perrier

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.75

Yelp Drink

Kombucha

$7.45

Stone

$7.45

Appetizers

Catering Crispy Egg Rolls

$29.00

Catering Golden Triangle

$29.00

Catering Cream Cheese Wontons

$29.00

Curries

Catering Panang Curry

$45.00

Catering Yellow Curry

$45.00

Catering Red Curry

$45.00

Catering Green Curry

$45.00

Catering Pineapple Curry

$45.00

Stir-frys

Catering Broccoli

$45.00

Catering House Stir-Fry

$45.00

Catering Green Beans

$45.00

Catering Eggplant

$45.00

Noodles

Catering Drunken Noodles

$45.00

Catering Pad Thai

$45.00

Catering Pad See Eew

$45.00

Catering Pad Woon Sen

$45.00

Catering Thai Chow Mien

$45.00

Fried Rice

Catering Thai Fried Rice

$45.00

Catering Basil Fried Rice

$45.00

Catering Curry Fried Rice

$45.00

Catering Pineapple Fried Rice

$45.00

Sides

Catering White Rice

$12.00

Catering Brown Rice

$12.00
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fast, fresh, made to order, fast casual, and eco-friendly, Thai restaurant.

Website

Location

16490 Paseo Del Sur Ste 125, San Diego, CA 92127

Directions

