Gorditas Doña Lula Mercado District
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4400 North 23rd Street Suite #102, McAllen, TX 78504
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stars Drive-in Restaurant Mcallen Texas
No Reviews
2130 West Nolana Avenue McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in McAllen
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurant