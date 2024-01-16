Gorditas Doña Lula Nolana
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2812 West Nolana Avenue, McAllen, TX 78504
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wetzel's Pretzels - S-839 Walmart McAllen, Inline Bakery
No Reviews
2800 West Nolana Avenue McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurant
Gorditas Doña Lula - Mercado District
No Reviews
4400 North 23rd Street Suite #102 McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in McAllen
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurant