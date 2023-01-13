A map showing the location of Gorditas mexico 712 Seawall BlvdView gallery

Gorditas mexico 712 Seawall Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

712 Seawall Blvd

Galveston, TX 77550

Order Again

Breakfast

Pancakes

$9.99

Three pancakes

Fresh Toast

$9.99

Omelet

$9.99

Made your way - tell us what you want in it

Platanos Fritos

$9.99

Fried macho bananas with cream and scrambled eggs

Huevos Con Machaca

$9.99

Scrambled eggs with machacado meat (dried beef)

Huevos Chilangos

$9.99

Scrambled eggs with tomotoes, onions, jalapenos, bacon and chorizo

Huevos A La Mexicana

$9.99

Mexican style scrambled eggs

Huevos Con Migas

$9.99

Scrambled eggs mixed with our special migas sauce

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Eggs topped with ranchero sauce

Chilaquiles Con Pollo

$9.99

Chicken chilaquiles

Chilaguiles Rojos

$9.99

Huevos Revueltos Con Chorizo

$9.99

Scrambled eggs with chorizo

Huevos Revueltos

$9.99

Potatoes, jam, or bacon and scrambled eggs

Breakfast Tacos

Papas Y Huevos

$6.99

Potatoes and eggs

Papa, Chorizo Y Huevos

$6.99

Potatoes, mexican sausage and eggs

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Filled with cheese and scrambled eggs

Papas Y Chorizo

$6.99

Potatoes and mexican sausage

Papas, Huevos Y Tocino

$6.99

Potatoes, eggs and bacon

Papas, Huevos Y Jamon

$6.99

Potatoes eggs and ham

Caldos

De Res

$10.99

Beef soup

Pozole Jalisciense

$10.99

Pork and homny soup

Caldo De Marisco

$18.99

Mexican viagra soup with shrimp, caracol octopus, fish and crab

De Pollo

$10.99

Chicken soup

Menudo

$10.99

Solo triple soup

Caldo De Pescado

$14.99

Mexican style fish soup

Caldo De Camaron

$16.99

Mexican style jumbo shrimp soup

Del Mar

Camarones A La Diabla

$18.99

Flaming hot jumbo shrimp

Camarones En Chiptole

$18.99

Gourmet shrimp cook in chipotle sauce

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.99

Jumbo shrimp in garlic sauce

Camarones Empanizados

$18.99

Jumbo breaded shrimp

Camrones Al Ajo En Tres Chiles

$18.99

Jumbo shrimp in three chile sauce

Coctel De Camaron

$14.99

Shrimp cocktail

Tostada De Ceviche De Camaron

$8.99

A Tostada filled with shrimp ceviche

Tostada De Ceviche Mixto

$8.99

A tostado filled with mixed ceviche

Filete De Pescado

$17.99

Fish fillet deep-fried and. served with salad, rice and french fries

Ceviche Mixto

$12.99

Fish and shrimp mix cooked in citrus juice

Ceviche Camaron

$10.99

Ceviche Pescado

$10.99

Fresh fish cooked in citrus juice

Tostada De Ceviche De Pescado

$8.99

Mojarra Frita "La Ilegal"

$17.99

Whole tilapia fish deep-fried

Guisados

Fajitas De Pollo A La Mexicana

$13.99

Chicken breast cooked with cilantro, jalapenos, onions and tomatoes

Carne Guisada

$13.99

Mexican beef stew served with rice, beans, and salad

Quesadilla Monterrey

$13.99

Rice, refrito bean, pico de gallo, and mexican crema

Chiles Rellenos De Carne O Queso

$13.99

Chiles poblanos stuffed with ground beef or cheese

Fajita Salad

$13.99

Your choice of beef or chicken fajitas

Bistec A La Mexicana

$13.99

Nachos Con Carne

$13.99

Our house special nachos with seasoned beef or chicken fajita

Pechuga Poblana

$13.99

Chicken breast cooked with bell peppers and onions, top with chile con queso

Carne Asada

$13.99

Grilled steak served with rice, beans, and salad

Bistec A La Tampiquena

$13.99

Cooked with cilantro, jalapenos, tomatoes, and onions

Milanesa

$13.99

Breaded steak

Carne Adobada

$13.99

Mexican version of barbecue pork

Bistec Encebollado

$13.99

Steak cooked with grilled onions

Flauta De Pollo O Carne Deshebrada

$13.99

Seasoned shredded chicken or beef

Milanesa Argentina Pollo O Beef

$13.99

Milanesa, french fries, cheese, two fry eggs and guacamole

Mole

$13.99

Auntentica reseta de mole poblano, chile mulato, chile ancho, cacao, almendra y chocolate

Presidente

$12.99

One taco, one salad

California Burrito

$11.99

Grilled beef or chicken burrito filled with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, rice and beans

A La Parrilla

El Gordo

$26.99

Chicken and beef fajitas, served with tripa, chorizo and shrimp

Camarones A La Planca

$22.99

9 jumbo grilled shrimp

Mixta Tejana

$24.99

Grilled chicken, beef, and shrimp. Pollo / fajita / camaron

Mixta Azteca

$20.99

Enchiladas

Tex-Mex Enchiladas (5)

$12.99

Chopped beef or chicken with cheese

Ranchero Enchiladas (3)

$12.99

Beef or chicken enchiladas with cheese

Enchiladas Tipicas Mexicanas (3)

$12.99

Mexican, chicken, or beef enchiladas with mexican cheese, onions, and cilantro

Enchiladas De Mole (3)

$12.99

Beef or chicken enchiladas with cheese

Enchiladas Rancheras De Camaron

$14.99

Three shrimp, ranchero enchilada sauce

Enchiladas Verdes De Fajita De Pollo

$12.99

Grilled chicken enchiladas

Fiesta De Los Tacos

Tacos A La Diabla

$11.99

Tacos with shredded pork in chipotle sauce

Tacos De Tinga

$11.99

Tacos with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce

Tacos Al Carbon

$11.99

Pico de gallo tacos, rice, beans, and salad

Crispy Taco Dinner

$11.99

Crispy tacos with salad rice and beans

Tacos De Bistec

$11.99

Tacos served with pico de gallo, grilled onions, charro beans, guacamole and sour cream

Minitacos (5 ORD)

$11.99

Tacos Callejeros

Para Los Ninos

Corn Dog, Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

$9.99

Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$9.99

Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

$9.99

Casa Best

Huarache Azteca

$13.99

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Quesabirrias

$11.99

Torta Cubana

$10.99

Fidel's favorite beef fajitas, ham, cheese and sausage

Torta La Insurgente

$10.99

Milanesa de pollo, jamon, tomate, mayonesa, aguacate

Torta Chilanga

$10.99

Our special d.f. torta, pork leg, ham, cheese and mexican sausage

Torta Chilaquiles

$10.99

Refritos, milanesa de pollo, chilaquiles rojos, crema, queso, aguacate

Tacos

$2.99

Huaraches

$9.99

Quesadillas

$4.75

Gorditas

$4.99

Sopes

$4.99

Empanadas

$4.99

Chimichanga

$9.99

Platanos Fritos

$9.99

Sides

Chips REFILL

$2.99

Jalapenos

$1.99

Arroz (Rice)

$1.99

Guacamole

$4.99

Queso Fresca

$2.99

Mexican white cheese

Cebollitas

$2.50

Small, grilled

Chile Toreado (3)

$2.99

Salsa To Go 6 oz.

$1.99

Papas Fritas

$3.75

Ord. De Aquacate

$3.99

Homemade Tortillas Flour

$2.25

Homemade Tortillas Corn

$2.50

Frijoles A La Charra

$3.75

Charro beans

Frijoles Refritos

$2.99

Refried beans

Chile Con Queso

$6.99

Chips & Salsa TO GO

$4.99

Postres

Flan Napolitano

$6.99

Neopolitan Pudding

Sopapillas/Bunuelos

$6.99

Fried Tortilla with cinnamon, syrup, cream and sugar

Churros D.F

$6.99

Aquas Frescas

MED Horchata

$2.99

LRG Horchata

$3.99

MED Tamarindo

$2.99

LRG Tamarindo

$3.99

MED Jamaica

$2.99

LRG Jamaica

$3.99

MED Limonda

$2.99

LRG Limonda

$3.99

MED Melon

$2.99

LRG Melon

$3.99

MED Sandia Y Pina

$2.99

LRG Sandia Y Pina

$3.99

Cafe Mexicano

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Jugo De Naranja

$5.99

Orange Juice

$5.99

Licuadas

SM Strawberry

SM Banana

$2.50

SM Coconut

$2.50

SM Mango

$2.50

SM Papaya

$2.50

SM Guanabana

$2.50

LG Strawberry

$4.99

LG Banana

$5.99

LG Coconut

$4.99

LG Mango

$4.99

LG Papaya

$4.99

LG Guanabana

$4.99

Atole Champurrado

Atole Champurrado

$2.99

Cervezas

Bud Light

$4.25

Corona

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Micheladas

$5.75

Soda

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Mex. Ckoe

$3.99

A LA carta

Jalapenos

$1.99

Arroz

$1.99

Guacamole

$4.99

Queso Fresco

$2.99

Cebollitas

$2.50

Chile Toreado

$2.99

Salsa To Go

$1.99+

Papas Friras

$3.75

Aguacate

$3.99

Tortillas-Flour

$2.25

Tortillas- Corn

$2.50

Charro Beans

$3.75

Refried Beans

$2.99

Chile Con Queso

$6.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Side Items

Chicken Fajita

$6.50

Beef Fajita

$7.50

Barbacoa

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

712 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

