Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gordito's Food Trailer

review star

No reviews yet

9713 District N Drive Suite #1210

Fishers, IN 46037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Gordito’s - Taco of the Month

The Burnt Belly Taco

The Burnt Belly Taco

$6.00Out of stock

Pork belly burnt ends + green crema + onion + cilantro

Gordito’s - Starters

Gordito’s Bread

Gordito’s Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Toasted adobo cheese bread served with queso and choice of consommé (meat or veggie)

Nachitos Gordito’s

Nachitos Gordito’s

$9.00+Out of stock

House-made tortilla chips + 6-cylinder queso + refried banzogis + cheese blend + escabeche slaw + peach morita drizzle add protein (subject to market rate up-charge)

Salsa Sampler

Salsa Sampler

$10.00Out of stock

house-made tortilla chips + creamy corn salsa + green sauce + orange sauce + escabeche slaw

Gordito’s - Combos

Lunch Pail Combo

Lunch Pail Combo

$13.00Out of stock

two juicy tacos and your choice of side

Taco Platito Gordito

Taco Platito Gordito

$19.00Out of stock

three juicy tacos and your choice of side

Gordito’s - Tacos

Juicy Banzogi Taco

Juicy Banzogi Taco

$4.25

Adobo toasted cheesy corn tortilla, refried garbanzos, escabeche relish, veggie consommé

Juicy Chicken Taco

Juicy Chicken Taco

$5.00

White corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some delicious beef consommé. We then add a blend of cotija, fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Hand pulled chicken thighs marinated in rosemary, thyme, & sage adobo and slow roasted. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order.

Juicy Brisket Taco

Juicy Brisket Taco

$6.00

White corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some delicious beef consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Texas style brisket, with our rust belt take! Coffee and black pepper adobo rubbed prime beef brisket slowly smoked and hand shredded. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order

Juicy Pork Taco

Juicy Pork Taco

$5.25

Our riff on the birria craze that is sweeping the country. We start with white corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some tasty pork consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Hickory smoked pork, rubbed in a brown sugar adobo and hand pulled. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with our consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order.

Cheesy Fajita Banzogi Taco

$4.75

Adobo Toasted cheesy tortilla, refried garbanzo beans, spicy fajita veggies, 6-cylinder queso

Cheesy Fajita Chicken Taco

Cheesy Fajita Chicken Taco

$5.50

Adobo toasted cheesy tortilla, roasted chicken thighs, spicy fajita veggies, 6-cylinder queso

Cheesy Fajita Pork Taco

Cheesy Fajita Pork Taco

$5.75

Adobo Toasted cheesy tortilla, Hickory Smoked Pork Adobado, Spicy Fajita veggies, 6-cylinder Queso

Cheesy Fajita Brisket Taco

Cheesy Fajita Brisket Taco

$6.50

Adobo Toasted cheesy tortilla, Smokestack Brisket, Spicy Fajita veggies, 6-cylinder Queso

Gordito’s - Tortas

Juicy Banzogi Torta (V)

$14.00

So a classic torta and a French dip sandwich meet in a bar... We toast a Steak roll with our house veggie chili oil, we then add cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses griddled crispy and gooey on the flat top. We then pile on seasoned and slow roasted vegetables. Then top with our Simple slaw. A vinegar based slaw that provides a crisp crunch and fresh taste to a very rich sandwich. A little bit of creamy corn salsa adds a tangy, light, creamy, and sweet hit. It compliments the bite of the slaw and the richness in this sandwich. Topped with Avo salsa, a take on guac that finishes the whole ensemble with a bright and smooth zest! Sandwich served with our veggi consommé- the “juice”! for dipping.

Juicy Chicken Torta

Juicy Chicken Torta

$14.75

Adobo butter cheesy toasted roll with creamy corn salsa, escabeche slaw, guacamole, chicken, and a side of consommé

Juicy Pork Torta

Juicy Pork Torta

$15.25

Adobo butter cheesy toasted roll with pork, creamy corn salsa, escabeche slaw, and a side of consommé

Juicy Brisket Torta

Juicy Brisket Torta

$16.00

Adobo butter cheesy toasted roll with brisket, creamy corn salsa, escabeche slaw, and a side of consommé

Aleman Chicken Torta

$14.75

Adobo Butter cheesy toasted roll, adobo serrano kraut, crema, slow-roasted hand pulled chicken thighs, and a side of naked consommé

Aleman Pork Torta

$15.25

Adobo Butter cheesy toasted roll with adobo serrano kraut, hickory smoked adobo pork, crema, and a side of naked consommé

Aleman Brisket Torta

Aleman Brisket Torta

$16.00

Adobo Butter cheesy toasted roll, adobo serrano kraut, crema, smokestack brisket, and a side of naked consommé

Gordito’s - Coneys

Mexiconey

Mexiconey

$6.00

Steamed split top bun, beef frank, Detroitero Coney Sauce, white onion, and mostazanaise

Taconey

Taconey

$7.00

Adobo quesadilla bun, beef frank, Detroitero Coney Sauce, White onion, fresh jalapeño, mostazanaise

Gordito’s - Niños

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$3.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Gordito’s - Sides

Escabeche Slaw

Escabeche Slaw

$3.50

house-made vinegar-based slaw

Esquites

Esquites

$3.50

Mexican street corn

Beans & Cheese

$3.50

refried banzogis and cheese blend

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Side of Chips

$2.00

Queso

$1.50

Guacamole

$1.50

Corn Salsa

$1.00

Extra Consommé (Small)

$0.75

Extra Consommé (Large)

$1.50

Side Of Crema

$0.50

Orange Salsa

$0.50

Green Salsa

$0.50

Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9713 District N Drive Suite #1210, Fishers, IN 46037

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fishers Test Kitchen - Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas - Queenie’s French Bread Pizza - One Trick Pony Dinner Style Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
9713 District North Drive Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
Pho VN Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 697
9773 E 116th St. Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
Sangrita Grill + Cantina - Sangrita Fishers
orange starNo Reviews
11547 Yard Street Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Fishers
orange starNo Reviews
9708 District North Drive Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
One Trick Pony
orange starNo Reviews
9713 District North Drive Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
Four Day Ray Brewing
orange star4.2 • 2,117
11671 Lantern Road Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fishers

Wild Eggs - Fishers
orange star4.4 • 3,262
13272 Market Square Drive Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
Four Day Ray Brewing
orange star4.2 • 2,117
11671 Lantern Road Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub - 116th Street
orange star4.5 • 1,213
11505 Allisonville Rd Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
Pho VN Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 697
9773 E 116th St. Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
Rockstone Pizzeria - Rockstone
orange star4.7 • 272
11501 Allisonville Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
Schoolhouse 7 Cafe
orange star4.7 • 165
12125 Cyntheanne Rd Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fishers
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
Anderson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston