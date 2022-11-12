Gordito's Food Trailer

Juicy Banzogi Torta (V)

$14.00

So a classic torta and a French dip sandwich meet in a bar... We toast a Steak roll with our house veggie chili oil, we then add cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses griddled crispy and gooey on the flat top. We then pile on seasoned and slow roasted vegetables. Then top with our Simple slaw. A vinegar based slaw that provides a crisp crunch and fresh taste to a very rich sandwich. A little bit of creamy corn salsa adds a tangy, light, creamy, and sweet hit. It compliments the bite of the slaw and the richness in this sandwich. Topped with Avo salsa, a take on guac that finishes the whole ensemble with a bright and smooth zest! Sandwich served with our veggi consommé- the “juice”! for dipping.