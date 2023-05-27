Restaurant header imageView gallery

GORDITOS TROPICALES 5500 Buckeystown pike

No reviews yet

5500 Buckeystown pike

Frederick, MD 21701

BEVERAGES

SHAKES

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$4.00+

MILK SUGAR STRAWBERRIES OPTIONAL WIPPY CREAM VANILLA

ZAPOTE SHAKE

ZAPOTE SHAKE

$4.00+

MILK SUGAR ZAPOTE OPTIONAL WIPPY CREAM VANILLA FLAVOR

STRAWBERRY BANANA SHAKE

STRAWBERRY BANANA SHAKE

$4.00+

MILK SUGAR STRAWBWRRY BANANA OPTIONAL WIPPY CREAM VANILLA

BANANA SHAKE

BANANA SHAKE

$4.00+

MILK SUGAR BANANA OPTIONAL WIPPY CREAM VANILLA

CHOCOMILK SHAKE

CHOCOMILK SHAKE

$4.00+

MILK CHOCOMILK POWDER VANILLA OPTIONAL WIPPY CREAM

COFFESHAKE

COFFESHAKE

$4.00+

MILK SUGAR COFFE FLAVOR OPTIONAL WIPPY CREAM

SMOOTHIES

STRAWBERRY

STRAWBERRY

$4.00+

ICE STRAWBERRY FRUIT PULP

MANGO

MANGO

$4.00+

ICE MANGO FRUIT PULP

STRAWBERRY BANANA

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$4.00+

ICE Strawberry FRUIT PULP Banana Strawberry

PINEAPPLE

PINEAPPLE

$4.00+

ICE PINEPPLE FRUIT PULP

TAMARIND

TAMARIND

$4.00+

ICE TAMARIND FRUIT PULP

MANGO PINAPPLE

MANGO PINAPPLE

$4.00+

ICE MANGO PINAPPLE

JUICES

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$8.00+

ORANGE OPTIONAL ICE

STRAWBERRY SUNRISE

STRAWBERRY SUNRISE

$8.00+

STRAWBERRY PINAPLE BANANA ICE OPTIONAL SUGAR

MANGO BLAST

MANGO BLAST

$8.00+

MANGO PINAPPLE STRAWBERRY ICE OPTIONAL SUGAR

MANGO DRAGON

MANGO DRAGON

$8.00+

MANGO DRAGON FRUIT PINAPPLE BANANA OPTIONAL SUGAR

COCONUT WATER

COCONUT WATER

$9.00

ORIGINAL COCONUT WATER

FRESH WATER

CANTALOUPE

CANTALOUPE

$4.00+

WATER MELON SUGAR ICE

PINEAPLE

PINEAPLE

$4.00+

WATER PINAPPLE SUGAR ICE

HORCHATA

HORCHATA

$4.00+

WATER MORRO POWDER LECHE CONDENSED MILK SUGAR CINNAMON ICE

HIBISCUS AND STRAWBERRY

HIBISCUS AND STRAWBERRY

$4.00+

WATER STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS SUGAR ICE

ENSALADA

ENSALADA

$4.00+

WATER FRUIT MIX SUGAR ICE

PASSION FRUIT

PASSION FRUIT

$4.00+

WATER PASSION FRUIT SUGAR ICE

FOOD

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SANDWICH salvadorean style

CHICKEN SANDWICH salvadorean style

$5.00Out of stock

Bread Chicken Mayonnaise Cabbage Carrots Salt Black pepper

HAM SANDWICH

HAM SANDWICH

$5.00

Bread Ham Cheese Mayonnaise Lettuce Tomate Avocado Optional Jalapeño slices

CHICKEN BUTTER MAYO

CHICKEN BUTTER MAYO

$5.00

Bread Chicken Butter Mayonnaise Avocado Salt Black pepper Optional Jalapeño slices

TUNA SANDWICH

TUNA SANDWICH

$5.00Out of stock

Bread Tuna water Mayonnaise Salt Lemon Black pepper Optional Jalapeño slices

TOSTADA

Tortilla charra Chicken tinga with onions Lettuce Cottage cheese Cream Optional Hot sauce
TOSTADA DE TINGA

TOSTADA DE TINGA

$4.00

TORTAS

TORTA OF HAM

TORTA OF HAM

$10.00

Torta bread Tomato Lettuce Ham Oaxaca cheese Avocado Mayonnaise Optional Onion Jalapeño slices

TORTA OF MILANESA

TORTA OF MILANESA

$10.00

Torta bread Chicken milanesa Tomato Lettuce Avocado Oaxaca cheese Mayonnaise Optional Onion Jalapeño pepper

FRUIT

FRESH FRUIT

CRAZY CUCUMBERS

CRAZY CUCUMBERS

$7.00

Cucumber Carrot Lime Salt Cacahuate japonés Optional Takis Doritos Cheetos Skin pork Hot valentina sauce Chamoy Tajín

CRAZY JICAMAS

CRAZY JICAMAS

$7.00

Jicama Carrot Lime Salt Cacahuate japonés Optional Takis Doritos Cheetos Skin pork Hot valentina sauce Chamoy Tajín

PAPAYA

PAPAYA

$4.00

Papaya Lemon Salt Optional Hot sauce ( Valentina ) Tajín Chamoy

PAPAYA AND PINEAPPLE

PAPAYA AND PINEAPPLE

$4.00

Papaya Pineapple Lime Salt Optional Hot sauce (Valentina) Tajin Chamoy

WATERMELON

WATERMELON

$4.00

Watermelon 🍉 Lime Salt Optional Hot sauce (Valentina) Tajin Chamoy

MANGONADAS

MANGONADAS

$7.00

Mango Lemon Ice Chamoy Optional Tajin

BABY MANGOS

BABY MANGOS

$10.00

Green baby mango Lime Optional Ashguaste Hot sauce

STRAWBERRY WITH CREAM

STRAWBERRY WITH CREAM

$7.00

Strawberries Cream Sweet condensed milk Optional Wippy cream

TRACY FRUIT MIX

TRACY FRUIT MIX

$10.00

Mango🥭 Pineapple 🍍 Jícama Melón Watermelon 🍉 Naranja🍊 Coco 🥥 Lime Salt Optional Hot sauce Tajin Chamoy

COCO PREPARADO

COCO PREPARADO

$10.00

Coco 🥥 Lime Salt Optional Tajin Chamoy Hot sauce (Valentina)

SNACKS

TOSTILOCOS

TOSTILOCOS

$10.00

Tostitos Jicama Cucumber Lime Cacahuate japonés Optional Esquites ( corn ) Skin pork ( cueritos ) Hot sauce ( Valentina ) Chamoy Tajín

CHICHARONES PREPADOS

CHICHARONES PREPADOS

$8.00
ESQUITES

ESQUITES

$5.00

Corn 🌽 Mayonnaise Lime Cotija cheese Optional Tajin

ESQUITES WITH TAKIS

ESQUITES WITH TAKIS

$5.00

Corn 🌽 Mayonnaise Lime Cotija cheese Salt Takis Optional Tajin

ESQUITES WITH CHEETOS

ESQUITES WITH CHEETOS

$5.00

Corn 🌽 Mayonnaise Lime Cotija cheese Salt Cheetos Optional Tajin

CRAZY CORN

CRAZY CORN

$5.00

Corn 🌽 Cotija cheese Lime Salt Optional Cheetos Takis Miguelito Tajin Ketchup Mustard

DORILOCOS

DORILOCOS

$10.00

Doritos Jicama Cucumber Lime Cacahuate japonés Optional Esquites ( corn ) Skin pork ( curritos ) Hot sauce ( Valentina ) Chamoy Tajín

CHOCOBANANO

CHOCOBANANO

$4.00
CHOCOWATERMELON

CHOCOWATERMELON

$4.00
FRUIT MIX PINCHOS

FRUIT MIX PINCHOS

$4.00
