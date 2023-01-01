Coffee

Cafe Con Leche
$3.25+

Small 12oz Large 16oz

Iced Coffee
$3.50
Iced Latte
$4.50
American Coffee
$2.50+
Hot Tea
$2.00+
Colada
$1.25+
Cortadito
$1.50
Hot Chocolate
$2.25+
Coffee Shot
$0.50
Hot Milk
$1.50+
Hot Water
$1.00+

Baked goods

Arepa
$2.75
Cachito
$3.50
Chips
$1.25
Cuban pastry
$1.25
Empanada
$2.75
Grab and Go Croissant
$4.50
Ham croquette
$0.75
Jamaican Patty
$3.25
Muffin
$3.00
Pan De bono
$2.25
Tequeno
$2.50
Utensil
$0.25

Beverages

Bottled water
$1.25
Canned Soda
$1.50
Gatorade
$2.50
Mango Juice
$1.75
Minute Maid
$2.75
Snapple
$2.75
Tropicana Large
$2.50

Breakfast

Toast
$2.50
Cuban Bread
$2.50
Bagel
$3.50
Croissant
$3.50
English Muffin
$2.00
Wheat Bread
$3.50
Gordo Sandwich
$7.00

Cuban Bread w/ Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Cream Cheese

Miami Sandwich
$7.25

Cuban Bread w/ Butter, 2 Ham Croquettes, Swiss Cheese, Ham

Popeye Wrap
$7.00

White Flour Tortilla; w/ Egg Whites, Turkey - Bacon, Spinach, Feta Cheese

Breakfast Burrito
$7.00

Breakfast Platters

Huevo Frito Bowl
$5.75

Choice of Eggs; Two Pancakes w/ Syrup

Buttered Grits
$5.50

Choice of Eggs; over Grits

Corned Beef Hash
$5.50

Choice of Egg; over Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash & Grits
$5.50
Tater Tots Platter
$5.50

Breakfast Sides

1 fried egg
$1.50
Omelette Style
$3.50
Side Bacon
$4.50
Side Corn Beef
$3.00
Side Egg Whites
$3.50
Side Grits
$3.50
Side Ham
$2.50
Side Hash brown
$2.75
Side Homefries
$3.50
Side of 2 Fried Eggs
$3.00
Side Sausage
$3.00
Side Tater Tots
$3.00
Side of Scambled Eggs
$2.50

Lunch Platters

Chicken Fingers
$8.50

3 Chicken Fingers; Choice of One Side

Gordo Platter
$9.00

Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Mojo Sauce

Grilled Chicken
$9.00

Chicken; Choice of Two Sides

Mexican Platter
$10.50

Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Mixed Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado Salsa

Mojo Roast Pork
$8.50

Roast Pork w/ Sweet Plantains; Choice of Two Sides

Quesadilla
$9.50

Choice of Protein; w/ Mixed Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese; Choice of One Side, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo

Steak Palomilla
$9.50

Grilled Steak; Choice of Two Sides

Cheeseburger sliders
$9.00
Chicken Wings
$9.50

Sandwiches

Turkey Club Sandwich
$9.50

Cuban Bread w/ Turkey , Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce , Tomatoes, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Chicken Sandwich
$9.00

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Tuna Salad Sandwich
$9.00

Cuban Bread w/ Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato; Choice of One Side

Steak Sandwich
$9.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side

Classic Cuban
$9.50

Cuban Bread; w/ Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard; Choice of One Side

Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$8.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
$8.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese; Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Wraps

Gordo Wrap
$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Falafel Wrap
$8.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side

Avocado Wrap
$9.99

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Onions, Peppers, Avocado Lettuce, Spinach, Mixed Cheese; Choice of One Side

Caesar Wrap
$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing; Choice of One Side

Cordon Blu Wrap
$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Ham, Mixed Cheese, Honey Mustard; Choice of One Side

Crispy Chicken Wrap
$9.00

White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Mixed Cheese

Lunch Sides

Side Black Beans
$3.00
Side Brown Rice
$3.00
Side Caesar Salad
$3.00
Side Chicken
$4.50
Side Fries
$2.75
Side House Salad
$3.00
Side Mixed Vegetables
$3.50
Side Pork
$4.00
Side Steak
$5.00
Side Sweet plantains
$3.00
Side island Chips
$3.00
Side Veggies
$3.50
Side White Rice
$3.00
Side of Tuna
$4.00
Side of Chicken Wings
$5.00

Greens, Soups, and Extras

Caesar Salad
$5.50

Salad w/ Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

House Salad
$5.50

Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Potato Sticks

Soup of the Day
$4.00

Beef Lentil Chili Soup (contains - onions, carrots, celery, mixed cheese)

Spinach Salad
$6.00

Item

Open item
Open item

Juror Meals

Chk Wrap w Fríes
$12.00
Cheeseburger Sliders
$12.00
Steak Sandwich Meal
$12.00
Tuna Sandwich Meal
$12.00

Grab and Go

Apple
$1.00
Canned Drink
$1.25
Chip
$1.25
Candy
$2.50
Cookies
$1.25
Fig Newton
$0.65
Fruit
$3.50
Grab and Go Meal
$6.00
Nature Valley
$0.75
Parfait Yogurt
$4.00
Protein bar
$1.50
Protein Shake
$3.75
Sandwich
$3.50
Skittles
$2.75
Smoothie
$2.50
Tylenol
$0.75
Yogurt
$1.25