Gordo cafe 1351 Northwest 12th Street

Coffee

Cafe Con Leche

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

American Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Colada

$1.25+

Cortadito

$1.50

Hot Milk / Chocolate

$1.00+

Coffee Shot

$0.50

Baked goods

Cachito

$3.50

Chips

$1.25

Chocolate bar

$2.75

Cuban pastry

$1.25

Arepa

$2.75

Empanada

$2.75

Ham croquette

$0.75

Muffin

$2.75

Pan De bono

$2.50

Tequeno

$2.00

Utensil

$0.25

Papa Rellena

$3.00

Yucca Frita

$3.00

Beverages

Bottled water

$1.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$2.75

Canned Soda

$1.50

Monster

$4.00

Nesquick

$2.50

Tropicana Small

$1.50

Tropicana Large / Snapple

$2.50

Natural Juices

$4.50

Breakfast

Cuban Toast

$2.50

Cuban Bread

$2.50

Bagel

$3.50

Croissant

$3.50

English Muffin

$3.50

Wheat Bread

$3.50

Gordo Sandwich

$7.00

Cuban Bread w/ Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Cream Cheese

Miami Sandwich

$7.00

Cuban Bread w/ Butter, 2 Ham Croquettes, Swiss Cheese, Ham

Popeye wrap

$7.00

White Wrap w/ Egg Whites, Turkey, Spinach, Feta Cheese

Breakfast Platters

Eggs & Pancakes

$6.50

Choice of Eggs; Two Pancakes w/ Syrup

Buttered Grits

$6.50

Choice of Eggs; over Grits

Corned Beef Hash

$6.50

Choice of Egg; over Corned Beef Hash

Arroz & Huevo Frito

$6.50

2 Fried Eggs, White Rice, Sweet Plantains

Corn Beef & Grits Breakfast Platter

$6.50

Choice of Egg; w/ Half portion - Corn Beef Hash, Buttered Grits

Tater - Tots Platter

$6.50

Choice of Eggs; over Tater-Tots

Breakfast Specials

Popeye wrap

$7.00

White Wrap w/ Egg Whites, Turkey, Spinach, Feta Cheese

Brunch Burger

$7.50

Brioche Bun; w/ Hamburger Patty, 1 Fried Egg, American Cheese; Comes w/ French Fries

Steak & Eggs

$9.50

2 Fried Eggs, Palomilla Steak, Sweet Potato Hash

Ock Sandwich

$7.00

Croissant; w/ Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese, Bacon

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Toasted Bagel; w/ 2 Fried Eggs, Avocado Salsa

Breakfast Sides

Side Eggs

$2.50

Side of 2 Fried Eggs

$3.00

Side Egg Whites

$3.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Lunch Platters

Mojo Roast Pork

$8.50

Roast Pork w/ Sweet Plantains; Choice of Two Sides

Steak Palomilla

$9.50

Grilled Steak; Choice of Two Sides

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Chicken; Choice of Two Sides

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Wings, Choice of One Side

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.50

2 Home Made Angus Beef Patties, American Cheese, Brioche Bun; Choice of One Side

Quesadilla

$9.50

Choice of Protein; Mixed Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese; Choice of One Side

Gordo Platter

$9.00

Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Mojo Sauce

Mexican Platter

$9.00

Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Mixed Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado Salsa

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

3 Chicken Fingers; Choice of One Side

Lunch Specials

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla; w/ Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Mixed Cheese; Comes w/ Fries, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the side

Classic Cuban Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread; w/ Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard; Comes w/ Fries

Wings

$9.50

Chicken Wings; Comes w/ Fries

Chicken 305 Platter

$9.50

Chicken; w/ White Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Mojo Sauce

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.50

2 Brioche Buns; w/ 2 Beef Patties, American Cheese; Comes w/ Fries

Sandwiches

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread w/ Turkey , Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce , Tomatoes, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Cuban Bread w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Cuban Bread w/ Lettuce, Tomato; Choice of One Side

Steak Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side

Classic Cuban Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread Roast w/ Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard; Choice of One Side

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese; Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese; Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Wraps

Falafel Wrap

$8.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side

Avocado Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Onions, Peppers, Avocado Lettuce, Spinach, Mixed Cheese; Choice of One Side

Caesar Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing; Choice of One Side

Cordon Blu Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Ham, Mixed Cheese, Honey Mustard; Choice of One Side

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.00

White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Mixed Cheese

Gordo Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Lunch Sides

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Side Sweet Potato Mash

$3.00

Side Fries

$2.75

Side Sweet plantains

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Chicken

$4.50

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Pork

$4.00

Greens, Soups, and Extras

House Salad

$5.50

Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Potato Sticks

Caesar Salad

$5.50

Salad w/ Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Beef Lentil Chili Soup (contains - onions, carrots, celery, mixed cheese)

Warm Coconut - Cranberry Chocolate Bread Pudding

$2.75

Comes w/ Caramel, Whipped Cream

Juror Meal

Wrap Meal w/ Drink

$12.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger Meal w/ Drink

$12.00Out of stock

Bowl w/ Drink

$12.00Out of stock

Sandwich w/ Drink

$12.00Out of stock

Salad w/ Drink

$12.00Out of stock

Item

Open item

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1351 Northwest 12th Street, Miami, FL 33125

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

