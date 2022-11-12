Gordon's Cruise In
7579 Great Cove Rd
Needmore, PA 17238
Popular Items
Signature Sandwiches
BLT Croissant
Just how it sounds..yummy!
Chicken Filet
Grilled, Crispy or Spicy filet with your choice of toppings on a warm brioche bun
Chicken Parm
A must try! Crispy filet topped with provolone, parm, marina on a toasted brioche bun
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham or both topped with cheese & bacon served on a toasted steak roll with your choice of toppings
Cruiser Burger
Our Signature Burger served with your choice of toppings on a brioche bun. Choose from one patty or two
Mushroom Swiss Steakburger
Robust flavor of fried onions, mushrooms, mayo, swiss & A-1 on a brioche roll
Fish Filet Sandwich
A fried pollock filet served on a toasted steak roll with your choice of toppings
Grilled Cheese
Comfort food here. Melted cheese served on Texas Toast
Just a Sandwich
Pork BBQ
Saucy and shredded
2 Hot Dogs
Two deep fried dogs on buns with your choice of toppings
Subs
Big Bobs Fish Sub
1/2 lb of deep fried cod with the toppings you choose
Cheeseburger Sub
Your choice of toppings
Chicken Sub
Your choice of toppings
Cold Sub
8" sub topped with cheese with your choice of toppings
Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni & Provo with Mayo, oregano, lettuce tomato & onions.
Philly Cheesesteak
Most popular sub made with your choice of toppings
Pork BBQ Sub
Wraps
Twisted Chicken Tender Ranch Wrap
Crispy or Buffalo, its your choice wrapped up with ranch, shredded cheddar & lettuce
Fiesta Chicken Wrap
Our take on Mexican! Fajita chicken, melted cheddar, salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion & sour cream wrapped up together
Cold Cut Wrap
Your choice of meat, cheese and toppings wrapped up in a soft tortilla wrap, served cold
Basket Deals
Chicken Tender Basket
6-7 oz of crispy tenders, side & a drink. Don't forget the dip!
Tenders Only
Boneless Wing Basket
8 boneless wings your choice of a side & a drink
Boneless Wings Only
8 boneless wings only. Tossed in your fav sauce or just as good crispy!
Burger Burger Basket
2 Regular burgers, side & a drink
Shrimp Basket
Deep fried butterflied shrimp & 2 sides
Shrimp Only
Seaside Platters
Battered Fish Platter
2 pollock deep fried filets & 2 sides
Piece of Battered Fish
Big Bobs Bellybuster Fish
Half pound of deep fried cod served with 2 sides
Big Bobs Fish Only
Clam Strips
Deep fried clams & 2 sides
Clam Strips Only
Shrimp Basket
Deep fried butterflied shrimp & 2 sides
Shrimp Only
Sides & Snacks
Chip Fries
deep fried potato slices that end up like a fry
Fries
our unique & crunchy fry
O-Rings
5 old fashioned battered rings
Mac & Cheese
Cheese Stix
5 battered mozz stix deep fried with a side of marinara
Battered Mushrooms
Deep fried large button mushrooms served with your choice of dressing
Funnel Cake Fries
funnel cakes in the shape of a fry
Coleslaw
Our homemade recipe that customers love
Side Salad
Cowboy Fries
A double order of our crispy fries, topped with Pork BBQ, wet cheddar & drizzled with BBQ & Ranch
Deep Fried Pickles
12 deep fried dill pickle medallions served with ranch
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy Buffalo Chicken bites atop of lettuce, tomato, onion & shredded cheddar garnished with celery stix
Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey & Shredded Cheddar on a bed of lettuce, tomato, carrots, celery, cukes, & onions
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cukes & celery with your choice of Chicken, Real Bacon bites & Shredded Cheddar
Taco Salad
Lettuce, tomato & onion topped by our Cruise-In Chili, Doritos, Shredded Cheddar with Salsa & Sour Cream on the side
“U Pick” Chicken Salad
all the veggies topped with shredded cheddar and chicken “u pick”
Side Salad
Soups
Quart Of Soup
Cruise-In Chili Cup
A cup of our popular chili made in-house
Cruise-In Chili Bowl
16 oz of our mild chili made in-house
Ckn & Dumpling Cup
Ckn & Dumpling Bowl
Broccoli Cup
Broccoli Bowl
Loaded Potato Cup
Loaded Potato Bowl
Lil Cruiser Kids Meals
Gordo's Pizza
Large Pizza
16" cheese pizza
4 or more Topped Large Pizza
Small Pizza
12" cheese pizza
4 or more Topped Small Pizza
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce atop a cheese pizza with a ring of ranch
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Lg "Meat Eaters" Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon & Hamburger combination for our carnivorous friends
Sm "Meat Eaters" Pizza
Lg "Supremes" Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Sweet Peppers sounds like "music to our ears"!
Sm "Supremes" Pizza
G.T.O.s
12" Cold Cut GTO
Serves 2 to 3. Please be patient as GTOs take the most time to prepare than any item on our menu. Worth the wait!
16" Cold Cut GTO
Like your favorite sandwich but warm & wrapped up in Our Pizza Crust, to serve 4 to 5
12" Cheeseburger GTO
Serves 2 to 3. Please be patient as GT0s take an extra 15 min to prepare than any other item on the menu, thx!
16' Cheeseburger GTO
Cheeseburger with your choice of toppings folded up in a pizza crust
12' Philly Cheese GTO
Serves 2 to 3. GTOs take an extra 15 to prepare so be patient please. Worth the wait!
16" Philly Cheese GTO
Philly meat & cheese with your choice of toppings
Drinks
Specialty Cones
Banana Splits
Specialty Sundaes
Reg. Turtle Sundae
Lg. Turtle Sundae
Reg. Grasshopper Sundae
Lg. Grasshopper Sundae
Reg. Brownie Chunk Sundae
Lg. Brownie Chunk Sundae
Reg. Reese's Sundae
Lg. Reese's Sundae
Reg. Upside Down Split
Lg. Upside Down Split
Reg. Berry Cheesecake Sundae
U pick the berry and we ll make the sundae
Lg. Berry Cheesecake Sundae
U pick the berry and we ll make the sundae
Frozen Drinks
Seasonal
Regular Fresh Strawberry Sundae
Large Fresh Strawberry Sundae
Regular Fresh Strawberry Shake
Large Fresh Strawberry Shake
Reg Fr. Red Raspberry Sundae
Lg. Fr. Red Raspberry Sundae
Reg Fr. Red Raspberry Shake
Lg. Fr. Red Raspberry Shake
Reg Fr. Bl. Raspberry Sundae
Lg Fr. Bl. Raspbery Sundae
Reg. Fr. Bl. Raspberry Shake
Lg Fr. Bl. Raspberry Shake
Regular Fresh Peach Sundae
Large Fresh Peach Sundae
Regular Fresh Peach Shake
Large Fresh Peach Shake
Take Home Qt or Pt
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tasty Eats & Frozen Treats
7579 Great Cove Rd, Needmore, PA 17238