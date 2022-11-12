Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream

Gordon's Cruise In

193 Reviews

$

7579 Great Cove Rd

Needmore, PA 17238

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Twisted Chicken Tender Ranch Wrap
Cheese Stix

Signature Sandwiches

BLT Croissant

$5.50

Just how it sounds..yummy!

Chicken Filet

Chicken Filet

$5.00

Grilled, Crispy or Spicy filet with your choice of toppings on a warm brioche bun

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$5.50

A must try! Crispy filet topped with provolone, parm, marina on a toasted brioche bun

Club Sandwich

$5.50

Turkey, ham or both topped with cheese & bacon served on a toasted steak roll with your choice of toppings

Cruiser Burger

$4.25

Our Signature Burger served with your choice of toppings on a brioche bun. Choose from one patty or two

Mushroom Swiss Steakburger

Mushroom Swiss Steakburger

$5.50

Robust flavor of fried onions, mushrooms, mayo, swiss & A-1 on a brioche roll

Fish Filet Sandwich

$5.50

A fried pollock filet served on a toasted steak roll with your choice of toppings

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$2.95

Comfort food here. Melted cheese served on Texas Toast

Just a Sandwich

$4.00

Pork BBQ

$4.25

Saucy and shredded

2 Hot Dogs

$4.25

Two deep fried dogs on buns with your choice of toppings

Subs

Big Bobs Fish Sub

$11.50

1/2 lb of deep fried cod with the toppings you choose

Cheeseburger Sub

$7.75

Your choice of toppings

Chicken Sub

Chicken Sub

$7.75

Your choice of toppings

Cold Sub

Cold Sub

$6.75

8" sub topped with cheese with your choice of toppings

Italian Sub

$7.75

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni & Provo with Mayo, oregano, lettuce tomato & onions.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.75

Most popular sub made with your choice of toppings

Pork BBQ Sub

$7.75

Wraps

Twisted Chicken Tender Ranch Wrap

Twisted Chicken Tender Ranch Wrap

$5.25

Crispy or Buffalo, its your choice wrapped up with ranch, shredded cheddar & lettuce

Fiesta Chicken Wrap

$5.25

Our take on Mexican! Fajita chicken, melted cheddar, salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion & sour cream wrapped up together

Cold Cut Wrap

$4.75

Your choice of meat, cheese and toppings wrapped up in a soft tortilla wrap, served cold

Basket Deals

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$7.50

6-7 oz of crispy tenders, side & a drink. Don't forget the dip!

Tenders Only

$3.95

Boneless Wing Basket

$10.75

8 boneless wings your choice of a side & a drink

Boneless Wings Only

$7.00

8 boneless wings only. Tossed in your fav sauce or just as good crispy!

Burger Burger Basket

Burger Burger Basket

$9.95

2 Regular burgers, side & a drink

Shrimp Basket

$10.50

Deep fried butterflied shrimp & 2 sides

Shrimp Only

$6.50

Seaside Platters

Battered Fish Platter

$10.50

2 pollock deep fried filets & 2 sides

Piece of Battered Fish

$3.25

Big Bobs Bellybuster Fish

$14.75

Half pound of deep fried cod served with 2 sides

Big Bobs Fish Only

$9.95
Clam Strips

Clam Strips

$7.75

Deep fried clams & 2 sides

Clam Strips Only

$3.75

Shrimp Basket

$10.50

Deep fried butterflied shrimp & 2 sides

Shrimp Only

$6.50

Sides & Snacks

Chip Fries

$2.95

deep fried potato slices that end up like a fry

Fries

$2.95

our unique & crunchy fry

O-Rings

O-Rings

$2.95

5 old fashioned battered rings

Mac & Cheese

$2.95
Cheese Stix

Cheese Stix

$3.95

5 battered mozz stix deep fried with a side of marinara

Battered Mushrooms

$3.50

Deep fried large button mushrooms served with your choice of dressing

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$2.95

funnel cakes in the shape of a fry

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.95

Our homemade recipe that customers love

Side Salad

$2.95
Cowboy Fries

Cowboy Fries

$8.95

A double order of our crispy fries, topped with Pork BBQ, wet cheddar & drizzled with BBQ & Ranch

Deep Fried Pickles

$3.50

12 deep fried dill pickle medallions served with ranch

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.50

Crispy Buffalo Chicken bites atop of lettuce, tomato, onion & shredded cheddar garnished with celery stix

Chef Salad

$8.50

Ham, Turkey & Shredded Cheddar on a bed of lettuce, tomato, carrots, celery, cukes, & onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, cukes & celery with your choice of Chicken, Real Bacon bites & Shredded Cheddar

Taco Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato & onion topped by our Cruise-In Chili, Doritos, Shredded Cheddar with Salsa & Sour Cream on the side

“U Pick” Chicken Salad

$8.50

all the veggies topped with shredded cheddar and chicken “u pick”

Side Salad

$2.95

Soups

Quart Of Soup

$8.50
Cruise-In Chili Cup

Cruise-In Chili Cup

$2.95

A cup of our popular chili made in-house

Cruise-In Chili Bowl

$4.50

16 oz of our mild chili made in-house

Ckn & Dumpling Cup

$2.95

Ckn & Dumpling Bowl

$4.50

Broccoli Cup

$2.95Out of stock

Broccoli Bowl

$4.50Out of stock

Loaded Potato Cup

$2.95Out of stock

Loaded Potato Bowl

$4.50Out of stock

Lil Cruiser Kids Meals

Lil Hamburger Meal

$5.50

Lil Hamburger Only

$2.50

Octo Dog Meal

$5.50

Octo Dog Only

$2.50

Kids Dog Meal

$5.50

Kids Dog Only

$2.50
Dino Nuggets Meal

Dino Nuggets Meal

$5.50

Dino Nuggets Only

$2.50

Gordo's Pizza

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$15.00

16" cheese pizza

4 or more Topped Large Pizza

$21.00
Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$8.50

12" cheese pizza

4 or more Topped Small Pizza

$12.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce atop a cheese pizza with a ring of ranch

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00
Lg "Meat Eaters" Pizza

Lg "Meat Eaters" Pizza

$22.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon & Hamburger combination for our carnivorous friends

Sm "Meat Eaters" Pizza

$12.75

Lg "Supremes" Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Sweet Peppers sounds like "music to our ears"!

Sm "Supremes" Pizza

$12.00

G.T.O.s

Gordon’s Triangular Overloads! Delicious twist on the way you eat your sandwiches. Practice patience when ordering these because they do take the most time to prepare than any other thing on our menu. Worth the wait!
12" Cold Cut GTO

12" Cold Cut GTO

$12.50

Serves 2 to 3. Please be patient as GTOs take the most time to prepare than any item on our menu. Worth the wait!

16" Cold Cut GTO

$20.00

Like your favorite sandwich but warm & wrapped up in Our Pizza Crust, to serve 4 to 5

12" Cheeseburger GTO

$13.00

Serves 2 to 3. Please be patient as GT0s take an extra 15 min to prepare than any other item on the menu, thx!

16' Cheeseburger GTO

$21.00

Cheeseburger with your choice of toppings folded up in a pizza crust

12' Philly Cheese GTO

$13.00

Serves 2 to 3. GTOs take an extra 15 to prepare so be patient please. Worth the wait!

16" Philly Cheese GTO

$21.00

Philly meat & cheese with your choice of toppings

Drinks

20 oz Drink

$2.25

Kids 12 oz Drink

$1.50

20 oz Coffee

$2.00

12 oz Coffee

$1.50

Cup of water

$0.50

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$2.50

12 oz milk based Hot Chocolate topped with whip

Ice Cream

Mini

$1.00

Kids

$1.89

Small

$2.89

Medium

$3.49

Large

$3.99

Specialty Cones

Sugar Cone

$3.49

Reg Waffle Cones

$3.89

Large Waffle Cone

$4.89

Sundaes

Regular Sundae

$3.59

Large Sundae

$4.59

Kids Size Sundae

$3.29

Banana Splits

SS - soft serve & HD - hand dipt

Mini SS Banana Split

$4.99

Mini HD Split

$4.99

Regular SS Banana Split

$7.49

Reg HD Split

$7.49

Specialty Sundaes

Reg. Turtle Sundae

$3.99

Lg. Turtle Sundae

$6.49

Reg. Grasshopper Sundae

$3.99

Lg. Grasshopper Sundae

$6.49

Reg. Brownie Chunk Sundae

$3.99

Lg. Brownie Chunk Sundae

$6.49

Reg. Reese's Sundae

$3.99

Lg. Reese's Sundae

$6.49

Reg. Upside Down Split

$3.99

Lg. Upside Down Split

$6.49

Reg. Berry Cheesecake Sundae

$3.99

U pick the berry and we ll make the sundae

Lg. Berry Cheesecake Sundae

$6.49

U pick the berry and we ll make the sundae

Frozen Drinks

Regular Milkshake

$4.50

Large Milkshake

$5.50

Kids Size Shake

$3.89

Regular Malt

$4.75

Large Malt

$5.75

Regular Icecream Float

$4.50

Large Icecream Float

$5.50

Regular Smoothie

$4.50

Large Smoothie

$5.50

Regular Blenjava

$4.50

Large Blenjava

$5.50

Furys

Reg Fury

$4.99

Large Fury

$5.49

XL Fury

$5.99

Kids size Fury

$3.99

Seasonal

Regular Fresh Strawberry Sundae

Regular Fresh Strawberry Sundae

$3.99Out of stock

Large Fresh Strawberry Sundae

$6.49Out of stock

Regular Fresh Strawberry Shake

$4.79Out of stock

Large Fresh Strawberry Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Reg Fr. Red Raspberry Sundae

$3.99Out of stock

Lg. Fr. Red Raspberry Sundae

$6.49Out of stock

Reg Fr. Red Raspberry Shake

$4.79Out of stock

Lg. Fr. Red Raspberry Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Reg Fr. Bl. Raspberry Sundae

$3.99Out of stock

Lg Fr. Bl. Raspbery Sundae

$6.49Out of stock

Reg. Fr. Bl. Raspberry Shake

$4.79Out of stock

Lg Fr. Bl. Raspberry Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Regular Fresh Peach Sundae

$3.99Out of stock
Large Fresh Peach Sundae

Large Fresh Peach Sundae

$6.49Out of stock

Regular Fresh Peach Shake

$4.79Out of stock

Large Fresh Peach Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Take Home Qt or Pt

Quart of Icecream

$5.99

Pint of Icecream

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Tasty Eats & Frozen Treats

Location

7579 Great Cove Rd, Needmore, PA 17238

Directions

