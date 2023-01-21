Gordo's Bubble Waffle Café 2301 South Howell Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!! Bubble Waffles, Bubble Waffle Stick/ Towers,Mini Pancakes, Specialty shakes, Scooped Ice cream and Coffee. Come on down to Gordo’s bubbles waffle Café for all your dessert needs!!!
Location
2301 South Howell Avenue, Bay View, WI 53207
Gallery