  • Gordo's Bubble Waffle Café - 2301 South Howell Avenue
Gordo's Bubble Waffle Café 2301 South Howell Avenue

2301 South Howell Avenue

Bay View, WI 53207

Popular Items

Strawberry Cheesecake BW
Cookie Monster BW
Smores BW

Bubble Waffles

Cookie Monster BW

$10.00

Strawberry Cheesecake BW

$10.00

Triple Chocolate BW

$10.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch BW

$10.00

Smores BW

$10.00

Strawnella BW

$10.00

Biscoff BW

$10.00

Nutty Nana BW

$10.00

Fruity Pebbles BW

$10.00

Mint Monster BW

$10.00

Mini Pancakes

Cookie Monster

$8.00+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00+

Triple Chocolate

$8.00+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00+

Smores

$8.00+

Strawnella

$8.00+

Biscoff

$8.00+

Nutty Nana

$8.00+

Fruity Pebbles

$8.00+

Mint Monster

$8.00+

Scooped Ice cream

Scooped Ice Cream

Bubble Waffle Sticks

KitKat BWS

$3.00+

Kinder BWS

$3.00+

Twix BWS

$3.00+

Snickers BWS

$3.00+

Reeses BWS

$3.00+

Waffle Tower Sticks

Oreo nutella WTS

$5.00+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch WTS

$5.00+

Strawberry Banana Nutella WTS

$5.00+

Beverages

Water

$2.00

Milk

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Milk Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Cookies & Cream Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Banana Shake

$8.00

Reeses Peanut Butter Shake

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake

$8.00

Fruity Pebbles Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

$8.00

Coffee

Flat white

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Classic cup

$4.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!! Bubble Waffles, Bubble Waffle Stick/ Towers,Mini Pancakes, Specialty shakes, Scooped Ice cream and Coffee. Come on down to Gordo’s bubbles waffle Café for all your dessert needs!!!

2301 South Howell Avenue, Bay View, WI 53207

