Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
74 Reviews
$$
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100
Chicago, IL 60601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Cocktails To-Go
Single Margarita
Triple distilled, certified organic, small batch Casa Noble Crystal tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, 100% organic Madhāva blue light agave nectar in a 10oz cup
Margarita Pitcher
Triple distilled, certified organic, small batch Casa Noble Crystal tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, 100% organic Madhāva blue light agave nectar in a 32oz container. Add $1.00 for pineapple, mango, strawberry, or blueberry flavor
Margarita Azul
Our Traditional Margarita frozen with a hint of Blue Curaçao
Gordo-Rita
38 Oz Margarita Azul Frozen w/ Overturned Corona
Gordo's Tequila
Gordos very own Pineapple-Jalapeno Infused Tequila. Infused for 8 weeks on the rocks or if you like it, shots!
Special of the Week
Quesabirria
Birria-style cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese served with onion and cilantro and a side of consomme for dipping.
Pozole
Mexican hominy soup. Garnished with shredded cabbage, onion, oregano & limes. Choice of Chicken, Pork, or no meat.
Ensalada de Nopales
Authentic Mexican cactus salad infused with jalapenos, topped off with tomato, onion, cilantro, queso fresco and avocado.
Butternut Squash Mole Enchiladas
Three butternut squash enchiladas with mole poblano sauce.
Pumpkin Empanadas
2 pumpkin empanadas topped off with cranberry lechera glaze and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Milanesa de Pollo
Breaded pan-fried chicken milanese. Served with side of cold pasta salad, tortillas, rice & beans.
Milanesa de Res
Breaded pan-fried beef milanese. Served with side of cold pasta salad, tortillas, rice & beans.
Torta Milanesa Pollo
Telera bread spread with refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo, lettuce and a Mexican style fried chicken.
Torta Milanesa de Res
Telera bread spread with refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo, lettuce and a breaded beef milanese.
Chicharron en Salsa Verde
Pork rinds stewed in a tomatillo-green chili sauce. Served with tortillas, rice & beans.
Surf n Turf
8oz skirt steak, 6oz grilled chicken breast, 4 grillef shrimp, served with guacamole, rice, beans, side salad and tortillas.
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Housemade chips with choice of 2 salsas
Tiny Taco Flight
Mix & Match any of our signature tacos on corn tortillas
Guacamole
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, fresh made tortilla chips, morita salsa, serrano salsa
Gordo's Nachos
Tortilla chips loaded with queso nacho, pickled jalapeño, onion, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream
Choriqueso
Homemade chorizo, melted queso chihuahua, baked Idaho potato, tortillas
Empanada
Scrummy turnover pastry, with sauteed shrimp, queso chihuahua, jalapeno, tomato, onion, jalapeno sauce
Tiny Quesadillas
Flour tortilla, blend of cheeses griddled to golden perfection, pico de gallo
Esquites
Roasted corn off the cob, smoky chipotle mayo, chili powder, queso cotija, tajin
Jalapenos Rellenos
5 pickled jalapenos stuffed with chihuahua cheese or chorizo & beans. Garnished with pico de gallo.
Sincronizadas
A flour tortilla-chihuahua cheese melt, with sliced ham off the bone with side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesaburger Sliders
Who needs buns when you got quesadillas? Our traditional 10oz burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, chipotle mayo, sandwiched between two qeusadillas stuffed with jalapeno. Served with fries,
Taco Time
Asada Taco
Grilled steak, caramelized onion. cilantro
Beef Barbacoa Taco
Adobo steamed beef,topped off with cilantro and onions
Carnita Taco
Braised pulled pork,cilantro, onion, pickled jalapeno.
Cecina Taco (Top Sirloin)
Top Sirloin taco with pickled onions, avocado and cilantro.
Chorizo Taco
Housemade chorizo, potatoes, cheese, sour cream
Cochinita Pibil Taco
Annatto-braised pork shoulder, pickled red onion, manzano pepper, cilantro
Fish
Modelo beer-battered tilapia fillet, chipotle mayo, cabbage, onion
Ground Beef
Sauteed ground beef, baked Idaho potato, carrot, lettuce, tomato, queso cheddar, sour cream
Mole
Roasted chicken, oaxacan black mole sauce, queso fresco, sour cream
Pastor
Grilled pork shoulder rubbed on chile guajillo-adobo, grilled pineapple, caramelized onion, cilantro
Chicken Taco
Pulled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo topped off with queso fresco.
Rajas
Roasted poblano, baked Idaho potato, Mexican zucchini, corn, onion, queso fresco, sour cream
Adobo Shrimp Taco
Adobo shrimp taco topped off with mango habanero slaw.
Tinga
Roasted chicken, smoky chipotle-tomato sauce, caramelized onion, queso fresco, sour cream
Poblano & Mushrooms
Chile poblano, sauteed mushrooms & melted chihuahua cheese.
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Corn tortilla, chihuahua cheese, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans
Chicken Enchiladas
Corn tortilla, roasted chicken, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans
Asada Enchiladas
Corn tortilla, grilled skirt steak, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans
Rajas Enchiladas
Corn tortilla, all sautéed mexican zucchini, corn, cremini mushroom, onion, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans
Chorizo Enchiladas
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Spinach & Cheese Enchiladas
Corn tortilla, baby spinach, chihuahua cheese, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans
Poblanas Enchiladas
Corn tortilla, roasted chicken, oaxacan black mole sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans
Suizas Enchiladas
Corn tortilla, roasted chicken, jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, cream cheese, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans
Burritos
Pastor Burrito
Grilled pork shoulder rubbed in chile guajillo-adobo, grilled pineapple, caramelized onion, cilantro, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream in a flour tortilla
Asada Burrito
Grilled steak, caramelized onion, cilantro, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream in a flour tortilla
Ground Beef Burrito
Sauteed ground beef, baked Idaho potato, carrot, lettuce, tomato, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, guacamole, lettuce, queso cheddar, sour cream in a flour tortilla
Rajas Burrito
Roasted poblano, baked Idaho potato, Mexican zucchini, corn, onion, white rice, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, guacamole, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream in a flour tortilla
Chicken Burrito
Pulled chicken stuffed with guacamole, rice, beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
Tortas
Pastor Torta
French bread, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo, grilled pork shoulder rubbed on chile guajillo-adobo, grilled pineapple, caramelized onion
Asada Torta
French bread, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo, grilled steak, caramelized onion
Rajas Torta
French bread, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo, roasted poblano , baked Idaho potato, Mexican zucchini, corn, onion, queso fresco, sour cream
Chicken Torta
Pulled chicken topped with avocado, beans, chihuahua cheese , lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Ground Beef Torta
French bread, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo, sauteed ground beef, baked Idaho potato, carrot, lettuce, tomato, queso cheddar, sour cream
Pambazo
A Mexico City traditional mouth watering torta stuffed with a mixture of chorizo, potatoes, lettuce, queso fresco & sour cream. The bread is covered in a delicious spicy chile de arbol and guajillo salsa.
Frijoles Torta
Hawaiana Torta
Our traditional torta with a twist, topped off with Ham and Pineapples
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken breast, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
Skirt Steak Fajitas
Grilled skirt steak, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled adobo shrimp, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
Vegetarian Fajitas
Roasted poblano, baked Idaho potato, Mexican zucchini, corn, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
Combo of 2 Fajitas
Tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas. Choose 2 from: Grilled chicken breast, grilled skirt steak, grilled adobo shrimp
Combo of 3 Fajitas
Grilled chicken breast, skirt steak, and adobo shrimp, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
Fajitas Extra Setup
Guacamole, refried pinto beans, chiles toreados
Entradas
Hamburguesa
Prime beef patty, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, chihuahua cheese on a brioche bun, side of french fries
Tampiqueña
8oz Outside skirt steak, cheese red enchilada, guacamole, refried pinto beans, mexican red rice, tortillas
Camarones a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp in chile de arbol-chipotle adobo, Mexican red rice, avocado and side salad.
Flautas Chicken
Three rolled crispy tortilla, roasted chicken, serrano-jalapeno sauce, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, mexican rice, refried pinto beans
Tilapia a la Veracruzana
8oz tilapia,topped off with a Veracruz style,tomato,onion,caper,green olives sauce,served with a side of Mexican red rice and salad
Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito with choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.
Jumbo Quesadillas
Jumbo flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice & beans.
Pambazo
A Mexico City traditional mouth watering torta stuffed with a mixture of chorizo, potatoes, lettuce, queso fresco & sour cream. The bread is covered in a delicious spicy chile de arbol and guajillo salsa.
Build Your Own Burrito Bowl
A bowl with any protein of your choice which includes rice , beans , chihuahua cheese, lettuce, sour cream and pickled jalapeños.
Burrito Suizo
Stuffed with refried pinto beans, covered in a red tomato salsa. Served with rice & beans
Soup
Salad
La Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine hearts, grated queso parmesano, homemade caesar dressing, croutons, no anchovies! Add grilled chicken for $4.00
La Mexicana Salad
Romaine lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, topped off with avocado, grilled chicken and try-color tortilla strips. Served with side of tomatillo chipotle ranch.
Ensalada del Chef
Romaine lettuce, shredded zucchini, carrots, try-color bell peppers, pickled onion & avocado. Served with a mango habanero vinaigrette.
Sweet Treats
Churros
Bite size, Fried to perfection, Served with a side of chocolate sauce!
Tres Leches Cake
House-made Mexican style light, airy sponge cake soaked with a mixture of three milks: evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, heavy cream and garnished with strawberries.
Chocoflan
A house-made Mexican dessert which layers chocolate cake batter, flan and cajeta caramel. Nicknamed “impossible cake” because the layers magically switch when baking.
Abuelita Hot Chocolate
Sides
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60601