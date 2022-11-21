Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

74 Reviews

$$

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100

Chicago, IL 60601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tiny Taco Flight
Asada Taco
Pastor

Cocktails To-Go

Single Margarita

Single Margarita

$10.00

Triple distilled, certified organic, small batch Casa Noble Crystal tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, 100% organic Madhāva blue light agave nectar in a 10oz cup

Margarita Pitcher

Margarita Pitcher

$28.00

Triple distilled, certified organic, small batch Casa Noble Crystal tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, 100% organic Madhāva blue light agave nectar in a 32oz container. Add $1.00 for pineapple, mango, strawberry, or blueberry flavor

Margarita Azul

Margarita Azul

$11.00

Our Traditional Margarita frozen with a hint of Blue Curaçao

Gordo-Rita

Gordo-Rita

$35.00

38 Oz Margarita Azul Frozen w/ Overturned Corona

Gordo's Tequila

Gordo's Tequila

$5.00+

Gordos very own Pineapple-Jalapeno Infused Tequila. Infused for 8 weeks on the rocks or if you like it, shots!

Special of the Week

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$15.00

Birria-style cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese served with onion and cilantro and a side of consomme for dipping.

Pozole

Pozole

$5.00+

Mexican hominy soup. Garnished with shredded cabbage, onion, oregano & limes. Choice of Chicken, Pork, or no meat.

Ensalada de Nopales

Ensalada de Nopales

$7.50+

Authentic Mexican cactus salad infused with jalapenos, topped off with tomato, onion, cilantro, queso fresco and avocado.

Butternut Squash Mole Enchiladas

Butternut Squash Mole Enchiladas

$15.00

Three butternut squash enchiladas with mole poblano sauce.

Pumpkin Empanadas

Pumpkin Empanadas

$11.00

2 pumpkin empanadas topped off with cranberry lechera glaze and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Milanesa de Pollo

Milanesa de Pollo

$19.00

Breaded pan-fried chicken milanese. Served with side of cold pasta salad, tortillas, rice & beans.

Milanesa de Res

Milanesa de Res

$19.00

Breaded pan-fried beef milanese. Served with side of cold pasta salad, tortillas, rice & beans.

Torta Milanesa Pollo

Torta Milanesa Pollo

$15.00

Telera bread spread with refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo, lettuce and a Mexican style fried chicken.

Torta Milanesa de Res

Torta Milanesa de Res

$15.00

Telera bread spread with refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo, lettuce and a breaded beef milanese.

Chicharron en Salsa Verde

Chicharron en Salsa Verde

$15.00

Pork rinds stewed in a tomatillo-green chili sauce. Served with tortillas, rice & beans.

Surf n Turf

Surf n Turf

$35.00

8oz skirt steak, 6oz grilled chicken breast, 4 grillef shrimp, served with guacamole, rice, beans, side salad and tortillas.

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Housemade chips with choice of 2 salsas

Tiny Taco Flight

Tiny Taco Flight

$9.00

Mix & Match any of our signature tacos on corn tortillas

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.00

Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, fresh made tortilla chips, morita salsa, serrano salsa

Gordo's Nachos

Gordo's Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips loaded with queso nacho, pickled jalapeño, onion, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream

Choriqueso

Choriqueso

$11.50

Homemade chorizo, melted queso chihuahua, baked Idaho potato, tortillas

Empanada

Empanada

$5.00

Scrummy turnover pastry, with sauteed shrimp, queso chihuahua, jalapeno, tomato, onion, jalapeno sauce

Tiny Quesadillas

Tiny Quesadillas

$10.00

Flour tortilla, blend of cheeses griddled to golden perfection, pico de gallo

Esquites

Esquites

$7.00

Roasted corn off the cob, smoky chipotle mayo, chili powder, queso cotija, tajin

Jalapenos Rellenos

Jalapenos Rellenos

$13.00

5 pickled jalapenos stuffed with chihuahua cheese or chorizo & beans. Garnished with pico de gallo.

Sincronizadas

Sincronizadas

$14.00

A flour tortilla-chihuahua cheese melt, with sliced ham off the bone with side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Quesaburger Sliders

Quesaburger Sliders

$17.00

Who needs buns when you got quesadillas? Our traditional 10oz burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, chipotle mayo, sandwiched between two qeusadillas stuffed with jalapeno. Served with fries,

Taco Time

Our chef recommends 4 to 5 tiny tacos per person!
Asada Taco

Asada Taco

$4.75

Grilled steak, caramelized onion. cilantro

Beef Barbacoa Taco

Beef Barbacoa Taco

$4.75

Adobo steamed beef,topped off with cilantro and onions

Carnita Taco

Carnita Taco

$4.25

Braised pulled pork,cilantro, onion, pickled jalapeno.

Cecina Taco (Top Sirloin)

Cecina Taco (Top Sirloin)

$4.75

Top Sirloin taco with pickled onions, avocado and cilantro.

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$4.25

Housemade chorizo, potatoes, cheese, sour cream

Cochinita Pibil Taco

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$4.25

Annatto-braised pork shoulder, pickled red onion, manzano pepper, cilantro

Fish

Fish

$4.75

Modelo beer-battered tilapia fillet, chipotle mayo, cabbage, onion

Ground Beef

Ground Beef

$4.25

Sauteed ground beef, baked Idaho potato, carrot, lettuce, tomato, queso cheddar, sour cream

Mole

Mole

$4.25

Roasted chicken, oaxacan black mole sauce, queso fresco, sour cream

Pastor

Pastor

$4.25

Grilled pork shoulder rubbed on chile guajillo-adobo, grilled pineapple, caramelized onion, cilantro

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.25

Pulled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo topped off with queso fresco.

Rajas

Rajas

$4.25

Roasted poblano, baked Idaho potato, Mexican zucchini, corn, onion, queso fresco, sour cream

Adobo Shrimp Taco

Adobo Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Adobo shrimp taco topped off with mango habanero slaw.

Tinga

Tinga

$4.25

Roasted chicken, smoky chipotle-tomato sauce, caramelized onion, queso fresco, sour cream

Poblano & Mushrooms

Poblano & Mushrooms

$4.25

Chile poblano, sauteed mushrooms & melted chihuahua cheese.

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$15.00

Corn tortilla, chihuahua cheese, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

Corn tortilla, roasted chicken, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans

Asada Enchiladas

Asada Enchiladas

$17.00

Corn tortilla, grilled skirt steak, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans

Rajas Enchiladas

Rajas Enchiladas

$15.00

Corn tortilla, all sautéed mexican zucchini, corn, cremini mushroom, onion, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans

Chorizo Enchiladas

$15.00

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$15.00
Spinach & Cheese Enchiladas

Spinach & Cheese Enchiladas

$15.00

Corn tortilla, baby spinach, chihuahua cheese, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans

Poblanas Enchiladas

Poblanas Enchiladas

$15.00

Corn tortilla, roasted chicken, oaxacan black mole sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans

Suizas Enchiladas

Suizas Enchiladas

$15.00

Corn tortilla, roasted chicken, jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, cream cheese, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans

Burritos

Pastor Burrito

Pastor Burrito

$15.00

Grilled pork shoulder rubbed in chile guajillo-adobo, grilled pineapple, caramelized onion, cilantro, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream in a flour tortilla

Asada Burrito

Asada Burrito

$15.00

Grilled steak, caramelized onion, cilantro, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream in a flour tortilla

Ground Beef Burrito

Ground Beef Burrito

$14.00

Sauteed ground beef, baked Idaho potato, carrot, lettuce, tomato, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, guacamole, lettuce, queso cheddar, sour cream in a flour tortilla

Rajas Burrito

Rajas Burrito

$13.00

Roasted poblano, baked Idaho potato, Mexican zucchini, corn, onion, white rice, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, guacamole, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream in a flour tortilla

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Pulled chicken stuffed with guacamole, rice, beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

Tortas

Pastor Torta

Pastor Torta

$15.00

French bread, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo, grilled pork shoulder rubbed on chile guajillo-adobo, grilled pineapple, caramelized onion

Asada Torta

Asada Torta

$15.00

French bread, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo, grilled steak, caramelized onion

Rajas Torta

Rajas Torta

$14.00

French bread, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo, roasted poblano , baked Idaho potato, Mexican zucchini, corn, onion, queso fresco, sour cream

Chicken Torta

Chicken Torta

$14.00

Pulled chicken topped with avocado, beans, chihuahua cheese , lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Ground Beef Torta

Ground Beef Torta

$14.00

French bread, refried pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo, sauteed ground beef, baked Idaho potato, carrot, lettuce, tomato, queso cheddar, sour cream

Pambazo

Pambazo

$15.00

A Mexico City traditional mouth watering torta stuffed with a mixture of chorizo, potatoes, lettuce, queso fresco & sour cream. The bread is covered in a delicious spicy chile de arbol and guajillo salsa.

Frijoles Torta

$12.50
Hawaiana Torta

Hawaiana Torta

$15.00

Our traditional torta with a twist, topped off with Ham and Pineapples

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas

Skirt Steak Fajitas

Skirt Steak Fajitas

$19.00

Grilled skirt steak, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

Grilled adobo shrimp, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas

Vegetarian Fajitas

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.00

Roasted poblano, baked Idaho potato, Mexican zucchini, corn, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas

Combo of 2 Fajitas

Combo of 2 Fajitas

$21.00

Tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas. Choose 2 from: Grilled chicken breast, grilled skirt steak, grilled adobo shrimp

Combo of 3 Fajitas

Combo of 3 Fajitas

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast, skirt steak, and adobo shrimp, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas

Fajitas Extra Setup

Fajitas Extra Setup

$4.00

Guacamole, refried pinto beans, chiles toreados

Entradas

Hamburguesa

Hamburguesa

$17.00

Prime beef patty, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, chihuahua cheese on a brioche bun, side of french fries

Tampiqueña

Tampiqueña

$22.00

8oz Outside skirt steak, cheese red enchilada, guacamole, refried pinto beans, mexican red rice, tortillas

Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.00

Grilled shrimp in chile de arbol-chipotle adobo, Mexican red rice, avocado and side salad.

Flautas Chicken

Flautas Chicken

$17.00

Three rolled crispy tortilla, roasted chicken, serrano-jalapeno sauce, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, mexican rice, refried pinto beans

Tilapia a la Veracruzana

Tilapia a la Veracruzana

$20.00

8oz tilapia,topped off with a Veracruz style,tomato,onion,caper,green olives sauce,served with a side of Mexican red rice and salad

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$15.00

Deep fried burrito with choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.

Jumbo Quesadillas

Jumbo Quesadillas

$14.00

Jumbo flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice & beans.

Pambazo

Pambazo

$15.00

A Mexico City traditional mouth watering torta stuffed with a mixture of chorizo, potatoes, lettuce, queso fresco & sour cream. The bread is covered in a delicious spicy chile de arbol and guajillo salsa.

Build Your Own Burrito Bowl

Build Your Own Burrito Bowl

$12.50

A bowl with any protein of your choice which includes rice , beans , chihuahua cheese, lettuce, sour cream and pickled jalapeños.

Burrito Suizo

Burrito Suizo

$15.00

Stuffed with refried pinto beans, covered in a red tomato salsa. Served with rice & beans

Soup

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$3.00+

Meal-in-a-bowl soup. Tomato, white onion, pasilla chile, guajillo chile, Mexican tea leaf, crispy tortilla strips, grilled chicken breast, avocado, queso fresco, sour cream.

Caldo de Pollo

Caldo de Pollo

$8.00

Large hearty homemade chicken soup with seasonal vegetables served with Mexican rice.

Salad

La Caesar Salad

La Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine hearts, grated queso parmesano, homemade caesar dressing, croutons, no anchovies! Add grilled chicken for $4.00

La Mexicana Salad

La Mexicana Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, topped off with avocado, grilled chicken and try-color tortilla strips. Served with side of tomatillo chipotle ranch.

Ensalada del Chef

Ensalada del Chef

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded zucchini, carrots, try-color bell peppers, pickled onion & avocado. Served with a mango habanero vinaigrette.

Sweet Treats

Churros

Churros

$5.00

Bite size, Fried to perfection, Served with a side of chocolate sauce!

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

House-made Mexican style light, airy sponge cake soaked with a mixture of three milks: evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, heavy cream and garnished with strawberries.

Chocoflan

Chocoflan

$6.00

A house-made Mexican dessert which layers chocolate cake batter, flan and cajeta caramel. Nicknamed “impossible cake” because the layers magically switch when baking.

Abuelita Hot Chocolate

Abuelita Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Sides

Avocado Side

Avocado Side

$3.00
Chiles Toreados

Chiles Toreados

$2.50
French Fries

French Fries

$2.50
Guacamole Side

Guacamole Side

$3.50
Pico de Gallo Side

Pico de Gallo Side

$0.50
Queso Fresco Side

Queso Fresco Side

$0.50
Sour Cream Side

Sour Cream Side

$0.50
Rice Side

Rice Side

$1.50
Beans Side

Beans Side

$1.50
Rice and Beans Side

Rice and Beans Side

$3.00
Chihuahua Cheese Side

Chihuahua Cheese Side

$0.50

Beverages

Horchata

Horchata

$4.00+
Jamaica

Jamaica

$4.00+

Agua del Dia!

$4.00+
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Unsweetened Ice Tea

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Kids Menu

Taco Kids

Taco Kids

$6.50
Enchilada Kids

Enchilada Kids

$6.50
Quesadilla Kids

Quesadilla Kids

$6.50
Empanada Kids

Empanada Kids

$6.50
Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60601

Directions

Gallery
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar image
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

RPM Steak
orange star4.7 • 2,538
66 W Kinzie St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Frontera Grill
orange star4.2 • 4,564
445 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Pink Taco - Brandy Truck
orange star4.0 • 3,352
431 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Pink Taco - Chicago (N Wells)
orange star4.0 • 3,352
431 N Wells Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Big Wig Tacos and Burritos - N La Salle Drive
orange star4.5 • 3,588
770 N La Salle Drive Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Dos Taqueria @ Revival Food Hall. 125 S Clark St.
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Clark St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Village
orange star4.2 • 4,428
71 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Grillroom Chophouse - 33 W Monroe St
orange star4.5 • 3,551
33 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Marq
orange star4.4 • 3,247
60 W ADAMS ST CHICAGO, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Eggy's Diner
orange star4.2 • 2,567
333 E Benton Place Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Chicago
orange star4.6 • 2,204
108 N State St Chicago, IL 60602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston