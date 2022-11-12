  • Home
  • /
  • Cloquet
  • /
  • Gordy’s Warming House - 411 Sunnyside Dr
Main picView gallery

Gordy’s Warming House 411 Sunnyside Dr

review star

No reviews yet

411 Sunnyside Dr

Cloquet, MN 55720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Americano
Latte
Specialty Mochas

Classics

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Latte

Served with 2% milk unless indicated otherwise.

Mocha

Served with 2% milk unless indicated otherwise.

White Mocha

Served with 2% milk unless indicated otherwise.

Specialty Mochas

Americano

Served with 2% milk unless indicated otherwise.

Depth Charge

Chai

Served with 2% milk unless indicated otherwise.

Dirty Chai

Served with 2% milk unless indicated otherwise.

Breve

Espresso

Served with 2% milk unless indicated otherwise.

Cappuccino

Served with 2% milk unless indicated otherwise.

Cold Press

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.99

Signature Drinks

$4.99+

Coffee To Go

$14.99

Tea & Cocoa

Hot Tea

$2.69

London Fog

$4.29

Served with 2% milk unless indicated otherwise.

Hot Chocolate

$3.49+

Cocoa with a Kick

$4.69

Served with 2% milk unless indicated otherwise.

Iced Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Cider

Cider House

$4.49

Steamer

$2.99+

Cold and Others

Small Soft Drink

$1.99

Lg Soft Drink

$2.59

Hammond Special

$4.39

Med Italian Soda

$3.69

Lg Italian Soda

$4.19

Pink Lady

$4.49

Sparkling ICE

$1.59

Charged Special Sparkler

$3.69

Bottled Water

$1.39

Bottle Juice

$1.49

Kombucha

$4.99

12oz Milk

$1.49

Soup, Sandwich, & Salads

Soup & Sandwich Combo

Soup & Chili

$5.39

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork & Soup Combo

$10.99

Pulled Pork

$8.49

Salad

Assorted Chips

$1.25

Breadsticks (2)

$1.00

Fruit Bowl

$4.49

Trail Mix

$2.49

Breakfast Items

Breakfast Burrito

$3.99

2 for 6.49 Burrito

$6.49

Chia Quinoa Parfait

$3.99

Breakfast Sand

$3.99

Chobani Yogurt

$1.79

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$1.49

Oatmeal

$3.99

Bagels

$1.69

Toast

$0.99+

Dessert & Bakery

Muffin

$2.59

Scone

$2.59

Cookie

$0.99

Large Cookie

$2.39

Donuts

$1.19

Brownie Nanaimo

$1.89

Cinnamon Roll

$3.59

Shortbread Cookies

$1.99

Rice krispie Bar

$1.79

Gluten Free muffin/tart

$3.99

Cupcake

$3.19

Shivers & Blends

Green Tea Smoothie

$4.49

Boosta Smoothie

$5.29

Gladiator Protein

$5.99

Defender- Mango Immunity

$5.99

Ninja-strawberry Banana

$5.99

Mixed Berry

$5.49

Lemonberry

$2.35

Charged Quad Berry Freeze

$2.99

Shiver

Vanilla Chai Freeze

$4.49

Retail Items

12oz Espresso

$15.99

12oz Bag Coffee

$15.99

One Pot Wonder

$3.49

5 One Pot Wonders

$15.00

Hot Chocolate Pack

$1.00

Harney Tea Tins

$7.95

All Mugs

$12.00

Water Bottle

$14.99

4oz Choco Beans

$5.49

8oz Choco Beans

$8.95

Tagalong Tea Tin

$4.99

Stuffed Mug & Gift Card

$17.99

Coffee Coozie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee, Cafe, Creamery.

Location

411 Sunnyside Dr, Cloquet, MN 55720

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The King of Creams - Hermantown
orange starNo Reviews
4140 Richard Ave Ste 400 Hermantown, MN 55811
View restaurantnext
Skyline Social & Games
orange starNo Reviews
4894 Miller Trunk Highway Hermantown, MN 55811
View restaurantnext
Apostle Supper Club - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
505 W Superior St. Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Duluth - 4483 Martin Rd. - Duluth, MN 55803 - 218-722-0977
orange star4.5 • 710
4483 Martin Rd Duluth, MN 55803
View restaurantnext
The King of Creams- Hillside
orange star4.6 • 920
502 E 4th St Duluth, MN 55805
View restaurantnext
Blacklist Brewing Co - 206 E Superior St
orange starNo Reviews
206 East Superior Street Duluth, MN 55804
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cloquet
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
North Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston