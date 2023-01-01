Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gordy's Boat House

531 Reviews

$$

336 Lake St

Fontana, WI 53125

Appetizers

Cheese curds

Cheese curds

$11.95

Lightly breaded Wisconsin white cheddar curds, ranch dressing

Calamari

Calamari

$15.95

Calamari breaded and fried, sweet peppers, creamy garlic dipping sauce, cocktail sauce.

Chips, Pico & Quac

Chips, Pico & Quac

$14.95

Fresh guacamole and pico de Gallo served with homemade tortilla chips

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$14.95

10 coconut shrimp with tropical salsa and roasted sesame sauce

Flagship Nachos

Flagship Nachos

$14.95

Platter of white corn tortilla chips, homemade cheese sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, mango & black bean salsa

Pretzel

Pretzel

$15.95

1lb /bavarian style pretzel, kosher salt, homemade cheese sauce, honey mustard

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$12.95

Flour tortillas, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, salsa verde

Wings

Wings

$12.95

10 fried chicken wings, celery, blue cheese dressing,

Beer Cheese Dip

$14.95

Spotted Cow beer cheese dip served with pita bread chips

Salads

Black Point House Salad

$9.95

House salad, mixed greens, tomato, red onions, croutons and choice of dressing

Cedar Point Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, homemade caesar dressing

Maytag Point Cobb Salad

Maytag Point Cobb Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, ranch dressing

Conference Point Salad

Conference Point Salad

$12.95

Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, croutons, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese vinaigrette

Rainbow Point Salad

Rainbow Point Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, candied pecans, crumbled goat cheese, tangerine vinaigrette

Greek Chicken Quinoa Salad

$17.95

Chicken, quinoa, spinach, arugula, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, artichoke, avocado, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Clam Chowder

$6.50

New England style Clam Chowder

Flatbreads

Caprese Flatbread

Caprese Flatbread

$14.95

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, garlic olive oil, balsamic glaze

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, mozzarella, provolone, chipotle bbq sauce

Fish Fry (4-close)

Fish Fry is not available until after 4:00

Cod, Broiled

$18.95

Cod, Fried

$18.95

Cod, 1/2 & 1/2

$18.95

Perch, Sauteed

$19.95

Perch, Fried

$19.95

Perch, 1/2 & 1/2

$19.95

Sandwiches

Yummy Honey

$14.95

Crispy chicken fingers, honey sweet mild sauce, provolone, hoagie bun & served with pickle, coleslaw & French Fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Lightly breaded, deep fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, topped with jalapeño sauce, served on a pretzel bun, with a pickle, coleslaw & French fries

Gordy's Grilled Cheese

Gordy's Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Cheddar, pepper jack and fontina cheese, bacon, fresh tomato, Sriracha mayo, marble rye bread & served with a pickle, coleslaw & French fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Lightly breaded, deep fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, topped with ranch or blue cheese dressing, served on French bread w/ pickle, coleslaw & French fries

Walleye Sandwich

$18.95

Beer battered walleye, tartar sauce, coleslaw, hoagie bun, served with a pickle, coleslaw & French fries

Chicken Fingers

$12.95

5 Chicken fingers, lightly breaded, fried, & served with pickle, coleslaw & French Fries choice of dressings: ranch, bbq, honey mustard dressings

Popcorn Shrimp Sandwich

$15.95

Popcorn shrimp, lettuce, tomato, topped w/jalapeno sauce, served on French bread w/a pickle, coleslaw & French fries

Burgers

Shack Classic Burger

$15.95

1/2lb beef burger, served on a classic bun with French fries, a pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion and coleslaw on the side. Choice of cheese

Ship Wrecked Burger

$16.95

1/2lb beef burger, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled mushrooms, & grilled onions, choice of cheese on a classic bun w/French fries, a pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion & coleslaw on the side.

El Fuego Burger

$17.95

1/2lb beef burger, Applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, jalapeño, arugula, sriracha & bbq sauce on a classic bun with French fries, a pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion and coleslaw on the side.

Chu Cho Burger

$17.95

1/2lb beef burger, Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, fried onions, Swiss & cheddar cheese on a classic bun with French fries, a pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion and coleslaw on the side.

Cobalt Blue Burger

$15.95

1/2lb beef burger, crumbled blue cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions on a classic bun with French fries, a pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion and coleslaw on the side.

Tacos

Somethin' Fishy

Somethin' Fishy

$16.95

Panko breaded cod, cabbage, black bean and mango salsa, chipotle sauce, lime wedge, refried beans & rice.

BBQ Hawaiian Tacos

$15.95

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ pulled pork, pineapple, onion, cilantro, lime wedge, refried beans & rice

Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

Fried popcorn shrimp, green cabbage, guacamole, chipotle sauce, refried beans and rice

T's Taco Fleet

T's Taco Fleet

$14.95

Homemade shredded beef or chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa verde, refried beans and rice

Wraps

All wraps are served w/pickle, coleslaw & French fries
Yacht Club Chicken Wrap

Yacht Club Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine, tomatoes, ranch dressing, flour tortilla & served w/a pickle, coleslaw & French fries

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$14.95

Grilled chicken, buffalo hot sauce, mixed greens, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, ranch dressing, flour tortilla & served w/a pickle, coleslaw & French fries

Veggie Wrap

$13.95

Grilled zucchini, onion, portabella mushroom, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomato basil flour tortilla & served w/a pickle, coleslaw & French fries

Steak Wrap

$16.95

Grilled steak, romaine, tomatoes, jalapeño sauce, flour tortilla & served w/a pickle, coleslaw & French fries

Entrees

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$24.95

Beer battered perch filets, French fries, coleslaw, tarter sauce, lemon wedge

Coconut Shrimp Entree

$20.95

10 coconut shrimp, French fries, coleslaw, lemon wedge, topical salsa, roasted sesame sauce

1/2 Rack Ribs

$19.95

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Ribs, steamed vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$28.95

Full Rack Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ ribs, steamed vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes

Walleye

$28.95

Sautéed walleye, lightly floured, lemon butter, rice and spinach

Gluten Free

GF T's Taco Fleet

$14.95

Homemade shredded beef, chicken or grilled veggies, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, corn tortillas, refried beans, salsa verde

GF Burger

$15.95

1/2lb Beef burger, gluten free bun, lettuce, tomato, onion & choice of 1 side

GF Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken, gluten free bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of 1 side

GF Beyond Burger

$17.95

Plant-based burger (no GMO's, soy or gluten) gluten free bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of 1 side. Tastes just like a fresh beef burger!

GF 1/2 Ribs

$18.95

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ ribs, garlic mashed potatoes & choice of 1 side

GF Full Ribs

$26.95

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ ribs, garlic mashed potatoes & choice of 1 side

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Chicken tenders fried to a golden brown, served with choice of one side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

White bread, American cheese cooked to a golden brown, served with choice of one side

Kids Pasta

$8.95

Pasta with choice of topping

Kids Corn Dog

$8.95

Corn dog cooked to a golden brown and served with choice of one side

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.95

Popcorn Shrimp fried to a golden brown & served w/choice of 1 side.

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.95

7-layers of chocolate cake & chocolate frosting

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.95

Vanilla ice cream in between 2 large chocolate chip cookies with mini chocolate chips on the edge

Key Lime Pie

$8.95Out of stock

Tarte & refreshing key lime pie with a graham cracker crust

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.95

Decadent white chocolate & raspberry cheesecake

Whether you are looking for a light afternoon snack, a delicious entree, or just a few well poured boat drinks Gordy's has got you covered. Located in Fontana on the west end of lake our waterfront restaurants offer a stunning view of Lake Geneva while you dine. We offer a few different dining options to meet your every taste. Gordy's Boat House bar/restaurant is our signature restaurant serving lunch and dinner daily, a wide selection of beer, wine, and cocktails, including our local favorite - margaritas, and in season on weekends we also offer late night dj and dancing. Gordy's Surf Shack is open seasonally June, July, and August and serves grilled burgers, hotdogs, brats & chicken sandwiches with an awesome condiment bar, French fries, ice cream, and more. Gordy's Cobalt Lounge (upstairs Boat House) can be reserved for private parties and has an absolutely spectacular view of Geneva Lake.

