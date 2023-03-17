Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gordy's Hi-Hat

review star

No reviews yet

415 Sunnyside Dr

Cloquet, MN 55720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Burgers

Hamburger

$4.79

Double Hamburger

$6.29

Cheeseburger

$5.59

Double Cheeseburger

$7.19

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.89

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.39

Bacon Deluxe Cheeseburger

$7.39

Double Bacon Deluxe Cheeseburger

$8.89

Mushroom and Swiss

$6.89

Double Mushroom and Swiss

$8.39

Pizza Burger

$6.89

Double Pizza Burger

$8.39

Wild Rice Burger - Vegetarian

$6.99

Big G

$8.19

California

$5.99

Double California

$7.49

Sides

Cheese Curds

$5.79

Deep Fried Mushroom

$5.79

French Fries

$2.49+

Onion Rings

$3.19+

Cole Slaw

$1.59+

Potato Salad

$1.59+

Seafood

Fish Sandwich

$8.29

Fish & Chips

$10.29

Fish Lite

$8.99

Shrimp Basket

$10.29

Chicken

Chicken Tenders

$5.79

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

'Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.49

Corn Dog

$3.49

Coney Dog

$3.99

Shakes

Fresh Blended Shakes made with real fruit and premium toppings!

Fresh Blended Shake

Fresh Blended Malt

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$7.99

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$7.69

Strawberry Salad

$5.69

Toss Garden Salad

$4.99

Beverages

Fountain Soda

Lemonade

Brewed Black Iced Tea

$2.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

415 Sunnyside Dr, Cloquet, MN 55720

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Gordy’s - Warming House
orange starNo Reviews
411 Sunnyside Dr Cloquet, MN 55720
View restaurantnext
Skyline Social & Games
orange starNo Reviews
4894 Miller Trunk Highway Hermantown, MN 55811
View restaurantnext
The King of Creams - Hermantown
orange starNo Reviews
4140 Richard Ave Ste 400 Hermantown, MN 55811
View restaurantnext
Ride or Die Pizzeria LLC - 1623 broadway st
orange starNo Reviews
1623 Broadway Street Superior, WI 54880
View restaurantnext
Apostle Supper Club - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
505 W Superior St. Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Duluth - 4483 Martin Rd. - Duluth, MN 55803 - 218-722-0977
orange star4.5 • 710
4483 Martin Rd Duluth, MN 55803
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cloquet
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
North Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston