Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gore's SmokeOut BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

516B South 18th Street

Louisville, KY 40203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Smoked Meats

Rib Tips

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Turkey Wing and Smoked Rice

$14.00

Turkey Leg

$15.00

Smoked Meatloaf

$11.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Cheeseburger

$8.00

Slaw Dog

$6.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

Pulled Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Beef Brisket Sliders

$12.00

Appetizers

SmokeOut Nachos

$13.00

Fried Cauliflower

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Specialty Item

Mississippi Style Chicken on a Stick

$10.00

Specialty Side Dish

Mac and Cheese

$3.50

Greens

$3.50

Loaded Potato Salad

$3.50

Smoked Rice

$3.50

Side Dish

Green Beans

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Corn on Cob

$3.00

Cabbage

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

516B South 18th Street, Louisville, KY 40203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fish House & Grill - 2124 West Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
2124 West Broadway Louisville, KY 40211
View restaurantnext
Tha Drippin Crab
orange starNo Reviews
1219 West Jefferson Street Louisville, KY 40203
View restaurantnext
The Table - Louisville
orange star4.8 • 773
1800 Portland Ave Louisville, KY 40203
View restaurantnext
Porkland BBQ
orange star4.6 • 230
2519 Saint Cecilia Street Louisville, KY 40212
View restaurantnext
Mussel and Burger Bar - 7th St
orange starNo Reviews
113 S 7th St Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Bristol Bar & Grille - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
614 W. Main St., #4211 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza -PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Westport Village
orange star4.6 • 2,506
1311 Herr Lane Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston