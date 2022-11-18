Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Gorges Beer Co Cascade Locks

review star

No reviews yet

390 Wa Na Pa St.

Cascade Locks, OR 97014

Popular Items

Smash Burger w/Fries
Jambalaya
HH Gorges Nachos

Food

HH Fish & Chips

HH Fish & Chips

$9.00

two fluffy Mahi fritters, fried in Day Hike beer batter, with hand-cut fries and house tartar sauce

HH Gorges Nachos

HH Gorges Nachos

$10.00

house-made tortilla chips piled high with our carnitas, jalapenos, black beans, cheese and salsa verde

HH Onion RIngs

HH Onion RIngs

$6.00

Onion rings dipped in Day Hike Pale Ale Beer Batter...with house jalapeno ranch

HH Cheese Curds

HH Cheese Curds

$6.00

Cheese curds in our Day Hike Pale Ale Beer Batter, with house jalapeno ranch dipping sauce

HH Kale Caesar

HH Kale Caesar

$7.00

chopped kale, house-made caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, and real bacon bits

HH Beer

16oz HH Trailhead Red

16oz HH Trailhead Red

$5.00

A balanced combination of hops and malt provides a flavorful beer that's satisfying on warm and chilly days. Crimson in color with notes of caramel, pear & cinnamon. 5.8% ABV

16oz HH Angel's Rest IPA

$5.00

16oz HH Bagby Barrel-Aged Red

$6.00

16oz HH Day Hike Pale

$5.00

16oz HH Golden Eagle Golden Ale

$5.00
16oz HH Latourelle Falls Hazy IPA

16oz HH Latourelle Falls Hazy IPA

$6.00

Hazy gold appearance with a creamy mouthfeel. Big orange and tangerine notes. 6.5% ABV

16oz HH Mexican Vienna Lager

16oz HH Mexican Vienna Lager

$5.00

A collaboration with Fracture Brewing. Brewed with flaked maize, this lager is pale orange in color with delicate malt aroma, carmelized malt character and a slightly sweet finish. 5.5% ABV

16oz HH Saison Blanc

16oz HH Saison Blanc

$6.00

This Belgian style farmhouse ale had Sauvignon Blanc grape juice added during fermentation. It has notes of citrus, melon, coriander and finishes dry. 6.0% ABV

16oz HH Smoldering Embers

16oz HH Smoldering Embers

$5.00

This ale is pale orange in color and has been aged on tomatoes, celery, black peppercorns, bay leaf, rosemary, sage and dried chilies. This harmonious blend of ingredients has a vegetable and herb quality followed by a slight spice. 4.0% ABV

16oz HH Sternwheeler Stout

$5.00
16oz HH Trail Magic Session IPA

16oz HH Trail Magic Session IPA

$5.00

In celebration of PCT Days, Gorges and Thunder Island teamed up to brew this Session IPA. Straw in color, a slight bitterness with floral and herbal notes and a lemon drop kick. 5.0% ABV

Wine

Pinot Gris

Pinot Gris

$6.00

Locally-made from Eola Hills, with hints of Grapefruit and Bergemot

Cabernet

Cabernet

$8.00

Grower's Guild Winery is in both the Willamette and Yakima valleys. This wine exudes juicy aromas of pomegranate, blackberry and tobacco spice. Flavors of red plums, hints of eucalyptus and mint with a balanced mouth-feel. This Cabernet finishes smooth with bright acidity and firm tannins.

Rose

Rose

$6.00

Scaia Rosato is a rose of Pinot Noir Grapes. It's well-balanced, tangy and fresh, with a floral aroma of roses and raspberries. 12.5% ABV

Cocktails

Hibiscus Sunrise

$10.00

Hibiscus tea infused Monopolowa vodka, simple syrup, fresh squeezed orange juice, and soda water!

Gin Rickey

$9.00

Aria gin, fresh squeezed lime juice, soda water, and a float of Chartreuse!

Rye Furnace

$9.00

Burnside Rye, fresh squeezed lemon juice, cider, honey, and hot water.

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Myers Dark Rum, ginger beer, and fresh squeezed lime juice!

Starters

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta

$13.00

House made focaccia bread opened and spread with whipped ricotta, roasted corn, smoked salmon, and herb oil, garnished with dill

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy-fried brussels sprouts in a ginger soy honey glaze with sesame and scallion

Cauliflower "Elotes"

Cauliflower "Elotes"

$11.00

mexican "elote-style" cauliflower with cotija cheese, chile crema, scallion

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$6.00

blistered shishito peppers sprinkled with kosher salt and served with roasted garlic and parmesan

Pickle plate

Pickle plate

$5.00

assorted house-made pickled vegetables - GF, Vegan

Fries

Fries

$6.00

garlic, rosemary - GF, vegetarian

Green Salad

Green Salad

$9.00

whole leaf lettuce, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette- GF, Vegan

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$11.00

chopped kale, house-made caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, and real bacon bits

Entrees/Sandwiches

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$16.00

cajun spicy slow-cooked rice with onions, bell pepper, celery, garlic, chicken and andouille sausage

Smash Burger w/Fries

Smash Burger w/Fries

$17.00

6oz Smash burger with fries! Angus Chuck hand-formed patty with swiss cheese, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, and pickles, with mama lils aioli

Fried Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

$16.00

buttermilk fried chicken sandwich with fries, mild cajun spice, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, and mama lils aioli

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Fries

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Fries

$16.00

slow-roasted pork, house-made bbq sauce, slaw, onion straws

Street Tacos (Carnitas)

Street Tacos (Carnitas)

$9.00

Two slow-roasted carnitas (pork) tacos on a 5" corn tortilla, dressed with house-made mango salsa, cilantro crema and cotija cheese

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$12.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi tacos on a 5" corn tortilla, dressed with house-made mango salsa, cilantro crema and cotija cheese

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Impossible (meatless) burger with fries! Swiss cheese, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and pickles, with mama lil's aioli

Kids

Kid's Burger & Fries

$8.00

one 3oz burger on hawaiian bun, american cheese, hand-cut fries (add a second slider for only $3!)

Kid's Salad

$4.00

greens, house ranch dressing on the side- GF

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

cavatappi, cheddar cheese sauce

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

chicken tenders & fries

Desserts

Blackberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Brownie a la mode

$7.00

*contains nuts House made brownie with whipped cream, topped with caramel, chocolate & peanuts

Clothing

Flannel Shirt - Grey

Flannel Shirt - Grey

$54.00

Pullover forest green hoodie with white drawstrings. Oval badge printed on front breast, full logo on back.

Hoodie - Green

$49.00

Hoodie - Cream

$49.00

Crew Neck Sweatshirt - Green

$45.00
Tee Long-Sleeve - Green

Tee Long-Sleeve - Green

$37.00

Long sleeve green comfort colors unisex tee shirt. This thick, high quality shirt with distressed print is great for fall or spring days.

Tee (unisex) - Green

Tee (unisex) - Green

$27.00

Athletic fit Tee shirt from Bella+, forest green unisex. Full logo lockup on front.

Tee (unisex) - Cream

Tee (unisex) - Cream

$27.00

Athletic fit Tee shirt from Bella+, heather dust unisex. Full logo lockup in green on front.

Tank (unisex) - Charcoal

Tank (unisex) - Charcoal

$25.00

Athletic fit charcoal unisex tank from Bella+. Full logo lockup on front.

Women's Festival Tank - Green

Women's Festival Tank - Green

$24.00

Lightweight Women's festival tank with "Gorges Beer Co. - Cascade Locks, OR" print on front (Forest Green with white print)

Women's Festival Tank - Coral

Women's Festival Tank - Coral

$24.00

Lightweight Women's festival tank with "Gorges Beer Co. - Cascade Locks, OR" print on front (Sunset Pale Orange with white print)

Women's Festival Tank - Black

Women's Festival Tank - Black

$24.00

Lightweight Women's festival tank with "Gorges Beer Co. - Cascade Locks, OR" print on front (Black with white print)

Women's Festival Tank - Mustard

Women's Festival Tank - Mustard

$24.00

Lightweight Women's festival tank with "Gorges Beer Co. - Cascade Locks, OR" print on front (Mustard Yellow with white print)

Women's Festival TEE - Green

Women's Festival TEE - Green

$26.00

Lightweight Women's festival tank with "Gorges Beer Co. - Cascade Locks, OR" print on front (Forest Green with white print)

Women's Festival TEE - Pink

Women's Festival TEE - Pink

$26.00

Lightweight Women's festival tank with "Gorges Beer Co. - Cascade Locks, OR" print on front (Forest Green with white print)

Women's Pink Muscle Tee

Women's Pink Muscle Tee

$24.00

"muscle tee" style women's shirt in our sunset color, with custom tag, oval badge front and full logo lockup back

Women's Blue V-Neck

Women's Blue V-Neck

$24.00

Bright blue women's v-neck, oval badge print on front, full logo back, custom tag

Headwear

Hat - Trailmaker Green Cap

Hat - Trailmaker Green Cap

$28.00

Everybody loves this wool adjustable hat with woven badge on front and woven Gorges tag on inside. Try out the trailmaker cap!

Hat - Grey/White Trucker

Hat - Grey/White Trucker

$23.00

Grey & White Trucker Hat with Leather brand patch on front.

Beanie - Olive

Beanie - Olive

$31.95

Locally made beanies from 100% ethically and sustainably sourced natural materials. Cork Gorges logo tag. - Olive color

Beanie - Mustard

Beanie - Mustard

$31.95

Locally made beanies from 100% ethically and sustainably sourced natural materials. Cork Gorges logo tag. - Mustard color

Beanie - Charcoal

Beanie - Charcoal

$31.95

Locally made beanies from 100% ethically and sustainably sourced natural materials. Cork Gorges logo tag. - Charcoal color

Gear

Gorges Coozie

Gorges Coozie

$5.00

Branded Beer Can coozie (fits 12 or 16-oz cans) in Blue, Green or Burnt Orange with white print

Sunglasses - White

Sunglasses - White

$11.00

White (faux) wood sunglasses with "Gorges Beer Co." in green on the right arm, "Drink in the View" on the left arm.

Gorges Patch (4 colors)

Gorges Patch (4 colors)

Gorges Custom Pin Pack

Gorges Custom Pin Pack

$16.00

Custom made Pins for your pack! 5 different pins.

Dog Bandana - Green

Dog Bandana - Green

$22.00

Big green dog hankerchief with our custom hiking-themed print, and "Gorges Beer Co." in a small tag on the corner. NOTE: This is a green backing with cream print. Image shown is the reverse of actual hankey.

Dog Bowl - White

Dog Bowl - White

$14.00

White Collapsible dog bowl with Carabiner

Pint Glass - Trailmark Icon

Pint Glass - Trailmark Icon

$6.00

16-oz beer can glass with our mosaic pattern

Pint Glass - Gorges Logo

Pint Glass - Gorges Logo

$6.00

16-oz beer can glass with our primary logo

Taster Glass

$4.00

Gorges Icon Growler-64oz

$12.00
Gorges Hydro Flask Growler-64oz

Gorges Hydro Flask Growler-64oz

$70.00

This 64oz Growler is great for sealing your beverage for a hike! Very durable material with laser-etched silver Golden Eagle logo.

Camping Mug - Green

Camping Mug - Green

$12.00

15 oz ceramic branded camping mug

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurant and brewery with craft cocktails and 360 degree views from our patio. Come visit us during your trip to the Gorge, and drink in the view!

Website

Location

390 Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks, OR 97014

Directions

Gallery
Gorges Beer Co image
Gorges Beer Co image
Gorges Beer Co image

