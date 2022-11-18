- Home
Gorges Beer Co Cascade Locks
390 Wa Na Pa St.
Cascade Locks, OR 97014
Popular Items
Food
HH Fish & Chips
two fluffy Mahi fritters, fried in Day Hike beer batter, with hand-cut fries and house tartar sauce
HH Gorges Nachos
house-made tortilla chips piled high with our carnitas, jalapenos, black beans, cheese and salsa verde
HH Onion RIngs
Onion rings dipped in Day Hike Pale Ale Beer Batter...with house jalapeno ranch
HH Cheese Curds
Cheese curds in our Day Hike Pale Ale Beer Batter, with house jalapeno ranch dipping sauce
HH Kale Caesar
chopped kale, house-made caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, and real bacon bits
HH Beer
16oz HH Trailhead Red
A balanced combination of hops and malt provides a flavorful beer that's satisfying on warm and chilly days. Crimson in color with notes of caramel, pear & cinnamon. 5.8% ABV
16oz HH Angel's Rest IPA
16oz HH Bagby Barrel-Aged Red
16oz HH Day Hike Pale
16oz HH Golden Eagle Golden Ale
16oz HH Latourelle Falls Hazy IPA
Hazy gold appearance with a creamy mouthfeel. Big orange and tangerine notes. 6.5% ABV
16oz HH Mexican Vienna Lager
A collaboration with Fracture Brewing. Brewed with flaked maize, this lager is pale orange in color with delicate malt aroma, carmelized malt character and a slightly sweet finish. 5.5% ABV
16oz HH Saison Blanc
This Belgian style farmhouse ale had Sauvignon Blanc grape juice added during fermentation. It has notes of citrus, melon, coriander and finishes dry. 6.0% ABV
16oz HH Smoldering Embers
This ale is pale orange in color and has been aged on tomatoes, celery, black peppercorns, bay leaf, rosemary, sage and dried chilies. This harmonious blend of ingredients has a vegetable and herb quality followed by a slight spice. 4.0% ABV
16oz HH Sternwheeler Stout
16oz HH Trail Magic Session IPA
In celebration of PCT Days, Gorges and Thunder Island teamed up to brew this Session IPA. Straw in color, a slight bitterness with floral and herbal notes and a lemon drop kick. 5.0% ABV
Wine
Pinot Gris
Locally-made from Eola Hills, with hints of Grapefruit and Bergemot
Cabernet
Grower's Guild Winery is in both the Willamette and Yakima valleys. This wine exudes juicy aromas of pomegranate, blackberry and tobacco spice. Flavors of red plums, hints of eucalyptus and mint with a balanced mouth-feel. This Cabernet finishes smooth with bright acidity and firm tannins.
Rose
Scaia Rosato is a rose of Pinot Noir Grapes. It's well-balanced, tangy and fresh, with a floral aroma of roses and raspberries. 12.5% ABV
Cocktails
Hibiscus Sunrise
Hibiscus tea infused Monopolowa vodka, simple syrup, fresh squeezed orange juice, and soda water!
Gin Rickey
Aria gin, fresh squeezed lime juice, soda water, and a float of Chartreuse!
Rye Furnace
Burnside Rye, fresh squeezed lemon juice, cider, honey, and hot water.
Dark and Stormy
Myers Dark Rum, ginger beer, and fresh squeezed lime juice!
Starters
Smoked Salmon Bruschetta
House made focaccia bread opened and spread with whipped ricotta, roasted corn, smoked salmon, and herb oil, garnished with dill
Brussels Sprouts
Crispy-fried brussels sprouts in a ginger soy honey glaze with sesame and scallion
Cauliflower "Elotes"
mexican "elote-style" cauliflower with cotija cheese, chile crema, scallion
Shishito Peppers
blistered shishito peppers sprinkled with kosher salt and served with roasted garlic and parmesan
Pickle plate
assorted house-made pickled vegetables - GF, Vegan
Fries
garlic, rosemary - GF, vegetarian
Green Salad
whole leaf lettuce, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette- GF, Vegan
Kale Caesar
chopped kale, house-made caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, and real bacon bits
Entrees/Sandwiches
Jambalaya
cajun spicy slow-cooked rice with onions, bell pepper, celery, garlic, chicken and andouille sausage
Smash Burger w/Fries
6oz Smash burger with fries! Angus Chuck hand-formed patty with swiss cheese, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, and pickles, with mama lils aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich w/Fries
buttermilk fried chicken sandwich with fries, mild cajun spice, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, and mama lils aioli
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Fries
slow-roasted pork, house-made bbq sauce, slaw, onion straws
Street Tacos (Carnitas)
Two slow-roasted carnitas (pork) tacos on a 5" corn tortilla, dressed with house-made mango salsa, cilantro crema and cotija cheese
Baja Fish Tacos
Blackened Mahi Mahi tacos on a 5" corn tortilla, dressed with house-made mango salsa, cilantro crema and cotija cheese
Impossible Burger
Impossible (meatless) burger with fries! Swiss cheese, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and pickles, with mama lil's aioli
Kids
Desserts
Clothing
Flannel Shirt - Grey
Pullover forest green hoodie with white drawstrings. Oval badge printed on front breast, full logo on back.
Hoodie - Green
Hoodie - Cream
Crew Neck Sweatshirt - Green
Tee Long-Sleeve - Green
Long sleeve green comfort colors unisex tee shirt. This thick, high quality shirt with distressed print is great for fall or spring days.
Tee (unisex) - Green
Athletic fit Tee shirt from Bella+, forest green unisex. Full logo lockup on front.
Tee (unisex) - Cream
Athletic fit Tee shirt from Bella+, heather dust unisex. Full logo lockup in green on front.
Tank (unisex) - Charcoal
Athletic fit charcoal unisex tank from Bella+. Full logo lockup on front.
Women's Festival Tank - Green
Lightweight Women's festival tank with "Gorges Beer Co. - Cascade Locks, OR" print on front (Forest Green with white print)
Women's Festival Tank - Coral
Lightweight Women's festival tank with "Gorges Beer Co. - Cascade Locks, OR" print on front (Sunset Pale Orange with white print)
Women's Festival Tank - Black
Lightweight Women's festival tank with "Gorges Beer Co. - Cascade Locks, OR" print on front (Black with white print)
Women's Festival Tank - Mustard
Lightweight Women's festival tank with "Gorges Beer Co. - Cascade Locks, OR" print on front (Mustard Yellow with white print)
Women's Festival TEE - Green
Lightweight Women's festival tank with "Gorges Beer Co. - Cascade Locks, OR" print on front (Forest Green with white print)
Women's Festival TEE - Pink
Lightweight Women's festival tank with "Gorges Beer Co. - Cascade Locks, OR" print on front (Forest Green with white print)
Women's Pink Muscle Tee
"muscle tee" style women's shirt in our sunset color, with custom tag, oval badge front and full logo lockup back
Women's Blue V-Neck
Bright blue women's v-neck, oval badge print on front, full logo back, custom tag
Headwear
Hat - Trailmaker Green Cap
Everybody loves this wool adjustable hat with woven badge on front and woven Gorges tag on inside. Try out the trailmaker cap!
Hat - Grey/White Trucker
Grey & White Trucker Hat with Leather brand patch on front.
Beanie - Olive
Locally made beanies from 100% ethically and sustainably sourced natural materials. Cork Gorges logo tag. - Olive color
Beanie - Mustard
Locally made beanies from 100% ethically and sustainably sourced natural materials. Cork Gorges logo tag. - Mustard color
Beanie - Charcoal
Locally made beanies from 100% ethically and sustainably sourced natural materials. Cork Gorges logo tag. - Charcoal color
Gear
Gorges Coozie
Branded Beer Can coozie (fits 12 or 16-oz cans) in Blue, Green or Burnt Orange with white print
Sunglasses - White
White (faux) wood sunglasses with "Gorges Beer Co." in green on the right arm, "Drink in the View" on the left arm.
Gorges Patch (4 colors)
Gorges Custom Pin Pack
Custom made Pins for your pack! 5 different pins.
Dog Bandana - Green
Big green dog hankerchief with our custom hiking-themed print, and "Gorges Beer Co." in a small tag on the corner. NOTE: This is a green backing with cream print. Image shown is the reverse of actual hankey.
Dog Bowl - White
White Collapsible dog bowl with Carabiner
Pint Glass - Trailmark Icon
16-oz beer can glass with our mosaic pattern
Pint Glass - Gorges Logo
16-oz beer can glass with our primary logo
Taster Glass
Gorges Icon Growler-64oz
Gorges Hydro Flask Growler-64oz
This 64oz Growler is great for sealing your beverage for a hike! Very durable material with laser-etched silver Golden Eagle logo.
Camping Mug - Green
15 oz ceramic branded camping mug
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant and brewery with craft cocktails and 360 degree views from our patio. Come visit us during your trip to the Gorge, and drink in the view!
390 Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks, OR 97014