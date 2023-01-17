Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gorilla Barbecue Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

3301 San Bernardo Ave

Laredo, TX 78040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Gorilla Burger

$8.00

American Classic Burger

$8.00

Carolina Sandwich

$8.00

Cubana

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

APPETIZER

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Buffalo Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Chiken Nuggets

$7.00

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$8.00

CHESSE LOVERS

Gori-Nachos

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Fully Baked Potatoes

$7.00

TACOS

Tacos de Brisket

$9.00

Tacos de Cochinita

$8.00

Tacos de Carnitas

$8.00

Tacos Mixtos

$8.00

Taco de Brisket each

$2.49

Taco de Cochinita each

$2.29

SALADS

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Burger Salad

$7.00

DRINKS

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Half & Half

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Pepsi zero

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

7 Up

$1.50

Big Red

$1.50

Water bottle

$1.50

Manzanita

$1.50

EXTRAS

Fries

$1.50

Ranch 2oz.

$0.60

Buffalo sauce

$0.60

BBQ 2oz.

$0.50

Can Drink

$1.50

Chesse

$0.60

Melted Cheese 4oz.

$1.00

Melted Cheese 2oz.

$0.60

Sandwich Combo

$2.49
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3301 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo, TX 78040

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pollo Feliz Express - San Dario
orange star4.7 • 969
3619 San Dario Ave Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Saunders
orange star4.3 • 615
401 W Saunders Street Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Tacolare Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4803 San Bernardo Ave Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Cremositos Gourmet
orange starNo Reviews
4502 Mcpherson Road Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Gateway Bagel Downtown - 1219 Matamoros St
orange starNo Reviews
1219 Matamoros St Laredo, TX 78040
View restaurantnext
Taco Palenque - TP Junior
orange star4.4 • 72
5726 San Bernardo Ave Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Laredo

Pollo Feliz Express - San Dario
orange star4.7 • 969
3619 San Dario Ave Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Scratch Sandwich Company
orange star4.4 • 932
X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Saunders
orange star4.3 • 615
401 W Saunders Street Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Loop 20
orange star4.3 • 615
7124 Bob Bullock Loop Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Del Mar
orange star4.3 • 615
3402 E Del Mar Boulevard Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - McPherson
orange star4.3 • 615
8610 McPherson Road Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Laredo
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston