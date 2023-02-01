Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gorilla Barbecue Restaurant

608 Zapata Hwy.

Laredo, TX 78043

Order Again

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

smoked Brisket sandwich with crispy onion ,pickles and special bbq mayo

Gorilla Burger

Gorilla Burger

$8.00

hight choice burger patty,Ham, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomate ,caramelized onion and bbq mayo

American Classic Burger

$8.00
Carolina Sandwich

Carolina Sandwich

$8.00

smoked pulled pork with bbq sauce ,pickles and crunchy Cole slaw

Cubana

Cubana

$9.00

Pulled pork , sour cream , ham, muenster cheese, lettuce ,tomate and avocado

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.00
Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grill Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

APPETIZER

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00
Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$8.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Chiken Nuggets

$7.00

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$8.00

CHESSE LOVERS

Gori-Nachos

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Fully Baked Potatoes

$7.00

TACOS

Tacos de Brisket

$9.00

Tacos de Cochinita

$8.00

Tacos de Carnitas

$8.00

Tacos Mixtos

$8.00

Taco de Brisket each

$2.49

Taco de Cochinita each

$2.29

SALADS

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Burger Salad

$7.00

DRINKS

Fresh Lemonade

$3.49

Ice Tea

$3.49

Half & Half

$3.49

Jamaica

$3.49

Pepsi

$1.50

Pepsi zero

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

7 Up

$1.50

Big Red

$1.50

Water bottle

$1.50

Manzanita

$1.50

Diet pepsi

$1.50

EXTRAS

Fries

$1.50

Basket Fries

$3.50

Muenster Cheese

$0.60

Melted cheese 4oz.

$1.00

Melted cheese 2oz.

$0.60

Can Drink

$1.50

Sandwich combo

$2.49

Ranch 2oz.

$0.60

buffalo 2oz.

$0.60

BBQ 2oz.

$0.50

Salsa 2oz.

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

Jalapeno

$0.45

To-go cup

$0.99

Avocado

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
ALWAYS SABROSO

608 Zapata Hwy., Laredo, TX 78043

