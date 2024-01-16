Gorilla Pies
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
GORILLA PIES are the dough babies born from the mind of Chef Benjamin Osher. We’re a Pittsburgh-style pizzeria with a California soul. Our dough is a hybrid using both natural fermentation and commercial yeast at 65% hydration and uses only the best flour from Caputo and King Arthur. We only use Organic Bianco di Napoli tomatoes.
12417 Burbank Blvd, Valley Village, CA 91607
