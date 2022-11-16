  • Home
Gorilla Sushi Diversey 1408 W Diversey Pkwy

No reviews yet

1408 W Diversey Pkwy

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Crunchy spicy salmon roll
Spicy tuna roll
Spicy trio roll

Starter

Miso Soup

$3.95

Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion

Spicy Miso soup

$3.95

Spicy soy bean broth with sliced of jalapeno, soft tofu, seaweed and scallion

House Salad

$3.95

Spring Mix, cucumber, tomato and carrot served with homemade ginger dressing

Avocado Salad

$3.95

Sliced avocado, spring Mix and carrot served with homemade ginger dressing

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Sliced cucumber, red onion and carrot with sweet vinaigrette

Seaweed Salad

$3.95

Marinated seaweed and black mushroom with sesame oil vinaigrette

Edamame

$3.95

Boiled soybean with lightly salt

Gyoza (4pcs.)

$3.95

Deep fried japanese style pork dumplings with homemade sauce

Fried Shumai (4pcs.)

$3.95

Deep fried shrimp dumpling with homemade sauce

Shrimp Shumai (4pcs.)

$3.95

Steamed shrimp dumpling and sprinkle fried garlic with homemade sauce

Tempura

$3.95

Deep fried 1 pc. of shrimp and 3 pcs. of vegetable in light tempura batter

Bazooka Jalapeno (2pcs.)

Bazooka Jalapeno (2pcs.)

$3.95

Deep fried jalapeno, spicy tuna and cream cheese topped with unagi sauce

Maguro Negehamachi Nose (2pcs.)

$3.95

Sliced fresh tuna topped with avocado, chopped hamachi, scallion and ponzu sauce

Salmon Mentai Sauce (2pcs.)

Salmon Mentai Sauce (2pcs.)

$3.95

Cucumber and steamed asparagus wrapped with fresh salmon topped with mentai sauce

Scallop Shooter (1 shot)

$3.95

Scallop and scallion with homemade ponzu sauce dropped of sriracha sauce

Regular roll

California roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Imitation crab, avocado and cucumber

Golden california roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Deep fried imitation crab

Crunchy spicy salmon roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Salmon, avocado, cucumber wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo

Spicy Scallop roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Fresh scallop, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy mayo

Spicy tuna roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Tuna mixed chili oil and spicy mayo

Salmon avocado roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Fresh salmon and avocado

Tuna avocado roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Fresh tuna and avocado

Philly roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Smoke salmon, cream cheese and avocado

Negi hamachi roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Yellowtail and scallion

French roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Cooked shrimp, cucumber topped with mayonnaise

Unagi Q roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Fresh water eel and cucumber topped with unagi sauce

Sweet potato roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Sweet potato tempura topped with unagi sauce

Avocado roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Avocado

Cucumber roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Cucumber

Asparagus roll

$3.95

Six pcs. Steamed asparagus

Special roll

Mini godzilla roll

Mini godzilla roll

$3.95

Four pcs. California roll topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo

Dinosaur roll

Dinosaur roll

$3.95

Four pcs. California roll topped with fresh water eel, avocado and unagi sauce

Red millinium roll

Red millinium roll

$3.95

Four pcs. California roll topped with seared tuna, unagi sauce and tobiko

Spicy trio roll

Spicy trio roll

$3.95

Four pcs. Spicy salmon and tempura crunch topped with tuna, white tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Miami roll

Miami roll

$3.95

Four pcs. Deep fried spicy shrimp tempura, imitation crab and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo

Volcano roll

Volcano roll

$3.95

Four pcs. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop mayo

Red dragon roll

Red dragon roll

$3.95

Four pcs. Spicy tuna topped with tuna and avocado

Umo umo roll

Umo umo roll

$3.95

Four pcs. Spicy tuna topped with seaweed salad, masago and ponzu sauce

Dynamite roll

Dynamite roll

$3.95

Four pcs. Spicy hamachi and tuna topped with spicy imitation crab.

Tigger roll

Tigger roll

$3.95

Four pcs. Spicy salmon and avocado topped with fresh salmon and tobiko

Nigiri & Sashimi

Nama sake

$3.95

Salmon

Smoke sake

$3.95

Smoke salmon

Maguro

$3.95

Tuna

Shiro maguro

$3.95

Super white tuna

Hamachi

$3.95

Yellowtail

Izumidai

$3.95

Tilapia

Saba

$3.95

Mackerel

Hotate

$3.95

Scallop

Unagi

$3.95

Fresh water eel

Ebi

$3.95

Cooked shrimp

Kani

$3.95

Imitation crab

Tamago

$3.95

Sweet omelet

Masago

$3.95

Capelin roe

Black tobiko

$3.95

Flying fish roe

Red tobiko

$3.95

Flying fish roe

Wasabi tobiko

$3.95

Flying fish roe

Signature roll

Shrimp tempura roll (5Pcs.)

Shrimp tempura roll (5Pcs.)

$6.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado,cucumber topped with unagi sauce

Spider roll (5Pcs.)

Spider roll (5Pcs.)

$7.95

Soft shell crab tempura, avocado,cucumber topped with unagi sauce

San fran roll (5Pcs.)

San fran roll (5Pcs.)

$7.95

Salmon, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro wrapped with tempura crunch topped with mayo and unagi sauce

Mexican roll (5Pcs.)

Mexican roll (5Pcs.)

$7.95

Yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro topped with spicy mayo and lime juice

Rainbow roll (8Pcs.)

Rainbow roll (8Pcs.)

$10.95

California roll topped with assorted of fish and avocado

Cubs roll (8Pcs.)

Cubs roll (8Pcs.)

$10.95

Shimp tempura, bell pepper tempura, avocado topped with spicy mayo

Dragon roll (8Pcs.)

Dragon roll (8Pcs.)

$11.95

Shimp tempura and cream cheese topped with fresh water eel, avocado and unagi sauce

Heart Attack roll (8Pcs.)

Heart Attack roll (8Pcs.)

$12.95

Deep fried roll spicy tuna, cream cheese and jalapeno topped with spicy mayo and sriracha sauce

Lucky star roll (8Pcs.)

Lucky star roll (8Pcs.)

$12.95

Spicy tuna and scallion topped with yellowtail

Godzilla roll (8Pcs.)

Godzilla roll (8Pcs.)

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese topped with sear spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Caterpilla roll (8Pcs.)

$13.95

Fresh water eel, cucumber, mayo, tempura crunch topped sliced avocado and unagi sauce

Ocean drive roll (8Pcs.)

$14.95

Spicy yellowtail, mango, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber topped with tuna and spicy mayo

Neverland roll (8Pcs.)

Neverland roll (8Pcs.)

$14.95

Deep fried roll salmon, asparagus, imitation crab topped with sliced avocado, unagi sauce and tobiko

Crazy roll (8Pcs.)

Crazy roll (8Pcs.)

$14.95

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, imitation crab, cucumber, lettuce and masago

Alligator roll (8Pcs.)

$15.95

California roll topped with whole piece fresh water eel, unagi sauce and tobiko

Redeye roll (8Pcs.)

Redeye roll (8Pcs.)

$15.95

Soft shell crab, white tuna, salmon, tuna topped with red and black tobiko, tempura crunch, mayo and sriracha sauce

Combo

Cooked combo

$10.50

Cooked shrimp, egg omelet, fresh water eel, imitation crab and smoke salmon with miso soup

Mixed veggie roll dinner

$12.50

Avocado roll, cucumber roll and asparagus roll with miso soup.

Sushi A

$13.50

5 Pcs. of chef's choice sushi with 1 california roll or 1 spicy tuna roll with miso soup

Sushi B

$16.50

7 Pcs. of chef's choice sushi with 1 california roll or 1 spicy tuna roll with miso soup

Sashimi A

$20.50

9 Pcs. of assorted sashimi (chef's choice) with miso soup

Sashimi B

$24.50

12 Pcs. of assorted sashimi (chef's choice) with miso soup

Donburi

Unagi Don

$15.50

Fresh water eel over bed of sushi rice topped with unagi sauce with miso soup

Tekka Don

$15.50

Fresh tuna over bed of sushi rice with miso soup

Sake Don

Sake Don

$15.50

Fresh salmon over bed of sushi rice with miso soup

Chirashi Don

Chirashi Don

$16.50

Assorted fish over bed of sushi rice with miso soup

Side order

Sushi rice

$2.00

Japanese rice

$2.00

Spicy mayo

$1.00

Unagi sauce

$1.00

Sriracha sauce

$1.00

Ginger dressing

$1.00

Ponzu sauce

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Ginger

$1.00

Soy sauce

$1.00

Chef Special

Ar-ge Shrimp

Ar-ge Shrimp

$6.95

Shrimp tempura with Spring mixed and Spicy house mayo sauce.

Ar-ge Ika

Ar-ge Ika

$8.95Out of stock

Deep fried calamari, tempura bell pepper topped with scallion serve with spicy mayo sriracha sauce.

Crispy Bagel roll

Crispy Bagel roll

$6.95

Six pieces. Deep Fried Smoked Salmon, Cream cheese with spicy mayonnaise.

Salmon Skin roll

$5.95

5 Pieces Salmon skin, cucumber topped with Unagi sauce.

Snowflake roll

$7.95

5 pieces Salmon Skin, cucumber topped with Imitation crab, Mayo and lime.

Windy roll

Windy roll

$14.95

8 pieces. Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Cream cheese topped with Kani,Unagi sauce,Crunch,Masago,Spicy mayo

Crabby roll

Crabby roll

$16.95

8 Pieces Whole soft shell crab, spicy imitation crab wrapped with crunchy topped mayo, unagi sauce, sriracha and bonito flake.

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95

Thai Iced coffee

$3.95

Iced Green Tea (unsweetened)

$3.00

Lemon Thai Tea

$3.95

Milkis (Peach)

$2.50

Milkis (Melon)

$2.50

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dessert

Mochi ice cream (1 pc.)

$3.95

Melon Stick

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Summertime. Come in and enjoy our patio!

1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614

