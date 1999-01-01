- Home
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
2,722 Reviews
$
1238 n Milwaukee ave
Chicago, IL 60622
Dessert
Donburi
Unagi Don
Fresh water eel on a bed of sushi rice topped with unagi sauce. Served with miso soup
Tekka Don
Fresh tuna on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup
Chirashi Don
Assorted fish over sushi rice. Served with miso soup
Sake Don
Fresh salmon on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup
Nigiri Sushi
Black Tobiko Sushi
Flying fish roe over seaweed and rice
Ebi Sushi
Cook shrimp
Hamachi Sushi
Fresh yellowtail
Hotate Sushi
Fresh scallop
Izumidai Sushi
Fresh sushi grade tilapia
Kani Sushi
Imitation crab meat
Maguro Sushi
Fresh tuna
Masago Sushi
Fresh smelt roes
Nama Sake Sushi
Fresh salmon
Red Tobiko Sushi
Red flying fish roes
Saba Sushi
Fresh mackerel
Shiro Maguro Sushi
Fresh Escolar
Smoke Sake Sushi
Smoked salmon
Tamago Sushi
Sweet egg omelet
Unagi Sushi
Fresh water eel sweetened
Wasabi Tobiko Sushi
Green flying fish roes
Regular Rolls
Asparagus Roll
Six pieces. Steamed asparagus and sesame seeds
Avocado Roll
Six pieces. Fresh avocado and sesame seeds
California Roll
Six pieces. Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
Cucumber Roll
Six pieces. Fresh cucumber and sesame seeds
French Roll
Six pieces. Shrimp, cucumber and mayonnaise
Golden California Roll
Six pieces. Deep fried imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
Nigi Hamachi Roll
Six pieces. Fresh yellowtail and scallion
Philly Roll
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
Salmon Avocado Roll
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
Spicy Scallop Roll
Six pieces. Fresh scallop, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll
Six pieces. Ground whole tuna mixed with house spicy tuna sauce
Sweet Potato Roll
Six pieces. Sweet potato tempura topped with unagi sauce
Tuna Avocado Roll
Six pieces. Fresh tuna and avocado
Unagi Q Roll
Six pieces. Fresh water eel and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Sashimi
Hamachi Sashimi
Shiro Maguro Sashimi
Ebi Sashimi
Saba Sashimi
Hotate Sashimi
Masago Sashimi
Smoke Sake Sashimi
Wasabi Tobiko Sashimi
Nama Sake Sashimi
Kani Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Unagi Sashimi
Red Tobiko Sashimi
Black Tobiko Sashimi
Izumidai Sashimi
Maguro Sashimi
Side Order
Signature
Alligator Roll
8 piece - California roll topped with whole piece fresh water eel, tobiko and unagi sauce
Caterpilla Roll
8 piece - Boiled fresh water eel, cucumber, mayonnaise, tempura crunch wrapped with sliced avocado and unagi sauce
Crazy Roll
8 piece - Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, crab, cucumber, lettuce and masago
Cubs Roll
8 piece - Deep fried bell pepper, shrimp tempura, avocado and spicy mayo
Dragon Roll
8 piece - Shrimp tempura and cream cheese wrapped with fresh water eel and avocado topped with unagi sauce
Godzilla Roll
8 piece - Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with seared spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Heart Attack Roll
8 piece - Deep fried roll spicy tuna, cream cheese and jalapeno topped with Sriracha sauce and spicy mayo
Lucky Star Roll
8 piece - Spicy tuna and scallion wrapped with hamachi
Mexican Roll
5 piece - Yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno and cilantro topped with spicy mayo
Neverland Roll
8 piece - Deep fried roll salmon, asparagus, crab stick topped with avocado, unagi sauce and tobiko
Ocean Drive Roll
8 piece - Spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber and mango topped with tuna
Rainbow Roll
8 piece - California roll topped with assorted of raw fish
Redeye Roll
8 piece - Soft shell crab, white tuna, salmon, tuna coated with red and black tobiko, mayo, Sriracha sauce and tempura crunch
San Fan Roll
5 piece - Fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro wrapped with tempura crunch, mayonnaise and unagi sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll
5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Spider Roll
5 piece - Soft shell crab tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
GreenToro
Spicy Dragon
Special Rolls
Dinosaur Roll
Four pieces. California roll topped with fresh water eel and avocado topped with unagi sauce
Dynamite Roll
Four pieces. Spicy hamachi and tuna topped with spicy crab meat
Miami Roll
Four pieces. Deep fried spicy shrimp tempura, imitation crab and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo
Mini Godzilla
Four pieces. California roll topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo
Red Dragon Roll
Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with fresh tuna and avocado
Red Millennium Roll
Four pieces. California roll topped with seared tuna unagi sauce and tobiko
Spicy Trio Roll
Four pieces. Spicy salmon and tempura crunch topped with tuna, white tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko
Tigger Roll
Four pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado topped with fresh salmon and tobiko
Umo Umo Roll
Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with seaweed salad with masago and ponzu sauce
Volcano Roll
Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop
Starters
Avocado Salad
Mixed leaves salad topped with sliced fresh avocado served with ginger dressing
Bazooka Jalapeno
2 piece - Deep fried jalapeno, spicy tuna and cream cheese topped with unagi sauce
Cucumber Salad
Sliced of fresh cucumber, carrot served with sweet and sour vinaigrette
Edamame
Boiled whole baby soybean pods
Fried Calamari
Crispy calamari battered served with spicy mayo sauce.
Fried Shumai
Deep fried shrimp dumpling served with homemade ponzu sauce
Gyoza
Japanese style dumplings with thin square shape wheat dough shells stuffed with ground chicken and minced scallion, cilantro, garlic all deep fried
House Salad
Mixed leaves, romaine lettuce, tomato and carrot served with ginger dressing
Maguro Negihamachi Nose
2 piece - Sliced fresh tuna topped with avocado, chopped hamachi and scallion and topped with ponzu sauce
Miso Soup
Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion
Salmon Burn
Salmon Mentai Sauce
2 piece - Fresh cucumber, steamed asparagus wrapped with fresh salmon and topped with mentai sauce
Scallop Shooter
One piece. Delicious ponzu sauce, scallop, scallion and Sriracha sauce
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed with sesame seeds and mushroom over sliced cucumber
Shrimp Shumai
4 piece - Steamed shrimp dumpling served with homemade sauce
Spicy Miso Soup
Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion topped off with sliced jalapeno and Sriracha sauce
Takoyaki
Tempura
One piece of shrimp and three pieces of vegetable, deep fried in light tempura batter
Wasabi Shumai
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
Mixed Veggies Roll Dinner
Cucumber roll, avocado roll and asparagus roll. Served with miso soup
Cooked Combo
Shrimp, egg omelet, eel, imitation crab and smoke salmon. Served with miso soup
Sushi A
Five pieces of chef's choice sushi with one California roll or one spicy tuna roll. Served with miso soup
Sushi B
Seven pieces of chef's choice sushi with one California roll or one spicy tuna roll. Served with miso soup
Sashimi A
Nine pieces of assorted sashimi of chef's choice. Served with miso soup
Sashimi B
Twelve of assorted sashimi of chef's choice. Served with miso soup
