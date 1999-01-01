Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Mini Godzilla

Dessert

Green Tea Ice Cream

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.95
Melon Stick

Melon Stick

$3.95

Green Tea Mochi

$3.95

Vanilla Mochi

$3.95

Mango Mochi

$3.95

Strawberry Mochi

$3.95

Chocolate Mochi

$3.95

Donburi

Unagi Don

$13.50

Fresh water eel on a bed of sushi rice topped with unagi sauce. Served with miso soup

Tekka Don

$13.50

Fresh tuna on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup

Chirashi Don

$14.50

Assorted fish over sushi rice. Served with miso soup

Sake Don

$13.50

Fresh salmon on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup

Nigiri Sushi

Black Tobiko Sushi

Black Tobiko Sushi

$3.95

Flying fish roe over seaweed and rice

Ebi Sushi

Ebi Sushi

$3.95

Cook shrimp

Hamachi Sushi

Hamachi Sushi

$3.95

Fresh yellowtail

Hotate Sushi

Hotate Sushi

$3.95

Fresh scallop

Izumidai Sushi

Izumidai Sushi

$3.95

Fresh sushi grade tilapia

Kani Sushi

Kani Sushi

$3.95

Imitation crab meat

Maguro Sushi

Maguro Sushi

$3.95

Fresh tuna

Masago Sushi

Masago Sushi

$3.95

Fresh smelt roes

Nama Sake Sushi

Nama Sake Sushi

$3.95

Fresh salmon

Red Tobiko Sushi

Red Tobiko Sushi

$3.95

Red flying fish roes

Saba Sushi

Saba Sushi

$3.95

Fresh mackerel

Shiro Maguro Sushi

Shiro Maguro Sushi

$3.95

Fresh Escolar

Smoke Sake Sushi

Smoke Sake Sushi

$3.95

Smoked salmon

Tamago Sushi

Tamago Sushi

$3.95

Sweet egg omelet

Unagi Sushi

Unagi Sushi

$3.95

Fresh water eel sweetened

Wasabi Tobiko Sushi

Wasabi Tobiko Sushi

$3.95

Green flying fish roes

Maguro Sushi (Copy)

Maguro Sushi (Copy)

$3.95

Fresh tuna

Regular Rolls

Asparagus Roll

Asparagus Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Steamed asparagus and sesame seeds

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh avocado and sesame seeds

California Roll

California Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh cucumber and sesame seeds

French Roll

French Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Shrimp, cucumber and mayonnaise

Golden California Roll

Golden California Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Deep fried imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber

Nigi Hamachi Roll

Nigi Hamachi Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh yellowtail and scallion

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese

Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado

Spicy Scallop Roll

Spicy Scallop Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh scallop, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Ground whole tuna mixed with house spicy tuna sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Sweet potato tempura topped with unagi sauce

Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh tuna and avocado

Unagi Q Roll

Unagi Q Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh water eel and cucumber topped with unagi sauce

Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$5.95

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$5.95

Ebi Sashimi

$5.95

Saba Sashimi

$5.95

Hotate Sashimi

$5.95

Masago Sashimi

$5.95

Smoke Sake Sashimi

$5.95

Wasabi Tobiko Sashimi

$5.95

Nama Sake Sashimi

$5.95

Kani Sashimi

$5.95

Tamago Sashimi

$5.95

Unagi Sashimi

$5.95

Red Tobiko Sashimi

$5.95

Black Tobiko Sashimi

$5.95Out of stock

Izumidai Sashimi

$5.95

Maguro Sashimi

$5.95

Side Order

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Japanese Rice

$2.00

Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Spicy mayo

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Ginger

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Siracha Sauce

$1.00

Signature

Shrimp Tempura, Sliced Avocado and cucumber. Topped with, spicy tuna with jalapeños, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, siracha sauce & crispy shallots

Alligator Roll

$14.95

8 piece - California roll topped with whole piece fresh water eel, tobiko and unagi sauce

Caterpilla Roll

$13.95

8 piece - Boiled fresh water eel, cucumber, mayonnaise, tempura crunch wrapped with sliced avocado and unagi sauce

Crazy Roll

$12.95

8 piece - Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, crab, cucumber, lettuce and masago

Cubs Roll

$11.95

8 piece - Deep fried bell pepper, shrimp tempura, avocado and spicy mayo

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$11.95

8 piece - Shrimp tempura and cream cheese wrapped with fresh water eel and avocado topped with unagi sauce

Godzilla Roll

$13.95

8 piece - Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with seared spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Heart Attack Roll

$12.95

8 piece - Deep fried roll spicy tuna, cream cheese and jalapeno topped with Sriracha sauce and spicy mayo

Lucky Star Roll

Lucky Star Roll

$12.95

8 piece - Spicy tuna and scallion wrapped with hamachi

Mexican Roll

$7.95

5 piece - Yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno and cilantro topped with spicy mayo

Neverland Roll

Neverland Roll

$13.95

8 piece - Deep fried roll salmon, asparagus, crab stick topped with avocado, unagi sauce and tobiko

Ocean Drive Roll

$14.95

8 piece - Spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber and mango topped with tuna

Rainbow Roll

$10.95

8 piece - California roll topped with assorted of raw fish

Redeye Roll

Redeye Roll

$14.95

8 piece - Soft shell crab, white tuna, salmon, tuna coated with red and black tobiko, mayo, Sriracha sauce and tempura crunch

San Fan Roll

$8.95

5 piece - Fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro wrapped with tempura crunch, mayonnaise and unagi sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.95

5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce

Spider Roll

$8.95

5 piece - Soft shell crab tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce

GreenToro

$15.95

Spicy Dragon

$15.95

Special Rolls

Dinosaur Roll

Dinosaur Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. California roll topped with fresh water eel and avocado topped with unagi sauce

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy hamachi and tuna topped with spicy crab meat

Miami Roll

Miami Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Deep fried spicy shrimp tempura, imitation crab and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo

Mini Godzilla

Mini Godzilla

$3.95

Four pieces. California roll topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with fresh tuna and avocado

Red Millennium Roll

Red Millennium Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. California roll topped with seared tuna unagi sauce and tobiko

Spicy Trio Roll

Spicy Trio Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy salmon and tempura crunch topped with tuna, white tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko

Tigger Roll

Tigger Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado topped with fresh salmon and tobiko

Umo Umo Roll

Umo Umo Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with seaweed salad with masago and ponzu sauce

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop

Starters

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$3.95

Mixed leaves salad topped with sliced fresh avocado served with ginger dressing

Bazooka Jalapeno

Bazooka Jalapeno

$3.95

2 piece - Deep fried jalapeno, spicy tuna and cream cheese topped with unagi sauce

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Sliced of fresh cucumber, carrot served with sweet and sour vinaigrette

Edamame

Edamame

$3.95

Boiled whole baby soybean pods

Fried Calamari

$7.95Out of stock

Crispy calamari battered served with spicy mayo sauce.

Fried Shumai

Fried Shumai

$3.95

Deep fried shrimp dumpling served with homemade ponzu sauce

Gyoza

Gyoza

$3.95

Japanese style dumplings with thin square shape wheat dough shells stuffed with ground chicken and minced scallion, cilantro, garlic all deep fried

House Salad

House Salad

$3.95

Mixed leaves, romaine lettuce, tomato and carrot served with ginger dressing

Maguro Negihamachi Nose

Maguro Negihamachi Nose

$3.95

2 piece - Sliced fresh tuna topped with avocado, chopped hamachi and scallion and topped with ponzu sauce

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.95

Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion

Salmon Burn

$4.95
Salmon Mentai Sauce

Salmon Mentai Sauce

$3.95

2 piece - Fresh cucumber, steamed asparagus wrapped with fresh salmon and topped with mentai sauce

Scallop Shooter

$3.95

One piece. Delicious ponzu sauce, scallop, scallion and Sriracha sauce

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.95

Marinated seaweed with sesame seeds and mushroom over sliced cucumber

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$3.95

4 piece - Steamed shrimp dumpling served with homemade sauce

Spicy Miso Soup

Spicy Miso Soup

$3.95

Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion topped off with sliced jalapeno and Sriracha sauce

Takoyaki

$3.95Out of stock
Tempura

Tempura

$3.95

One piece of shrimp and three pieces of vegetable, deep fried in light tempura batter

Wasabi Shumai

$3.95

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

Mixed Veggies Roll Dinner

$9.50

Cucumber roll, avocado roll and asparagus roll. Served with miso soup

Cooked Combo

$10.50

Shrimp, egg omelet, eel, imitation crab and smoke salmon. Served with miso soup

Sushi A

$12.50

Five pieces of chef's choice sushi with one California roll or one spicy tuna roll. Served with miso soup

Sushi B

Sushi B

$15.50

Seven pieces of chef's choice sushi with one California roll or one spicy tuna roll. Served with miso soup

Sashimi A

Sashimi A

$19.50

Nine pieces of assorted sashimi of chef's choice. Served with miso soup

Sashimi B

$23.50

Twelve of assorted sashimi of chef's choice. Served with miso soup

Drink

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Ice Green Tea

$3.00
Thai Ice tea

Thai Ice tea

$2.95

Thai Ice Coffee

$2.95

