Sushi & Japanese

Gorilla Sushi Western
4652 n western

4 Reviews

$

4652 n western

Chicago, IL 60625

Popular Items

Spicy Trio Roll

Spicy Trio Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy salmon and tempura crunch topped with tuna, white tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo

Salmon Avocado roll

Salmon Avocado roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado


Starters

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$3.95

Mixed leaves salad topped with sliced fresh avocado served with ginger dressing

Bazooka Jalapeno

Bazooka Jalapeno

$3.95

2 piece - Deep fried jalapeno, spicy tuna and cream cheese topped with unagi sauce

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Slices of fresh cucumber, carrot served with sweet and sour vinagrette

Edamame

Edamame

$3.95

Boiled whole baby soybean pods

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Crispy calamari battered served with spicy mayo sauce.

Fried Shumai

Fried Shumai

$3.95

Deep fried shrimp dumpling served with homemade ponzu sauce

Gyoza

Gyoza

$3.95

Japanese style dumplings with thin square shape wheat dough shells stuffed with ground pork and minced scallion, cilantro, garlic all deep fried

House Salad

House Salad

$3.95

Mixed leaves, romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato and carrot served with ginger dressing

Maguro Negihamachi Nose

Maguro Negihamachi Nose

$3.95

2 piece - Sliced fresh tuna topped with avocado, chopped hamachi and scallion and topped with ponzu sauce

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.95

Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion

Salmon Mentai Sauce

Salmon Mentai Sauce

$3.95

2 piece - Fresh cucumber, steamed asparagus wrapped with fresh salmon and topped with mentai sauce

Scallop Shooter

Scallop Shooter

$3.95

One piece. Delicious ponzu sauce, scallop, scallion and Sriracha sauce

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.95

Marinated seaweed with sesame seeds and mushroom over sliced cucumber on top with masago.

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$3.95

4 piece - Steamed shrimp dumpling served with homemade sauce

Spicy Miso Soup

Spicy Miso Soup

$3.95

Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion topped off with sliced jalapeno and Sriracha sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$4.95

Takoyaki on top with takoyaki sauce, mayonnaise, bonito, and nori. (2Pcs)

Tempura

Tempura

$3.95

One piece of shrimp and three pieces of vegetable, deep fried in light tempura batter

Shrimp Tempura Only Shrimp

$9.00

5 pieces of shrimp, deep fried in light tempura batter

Regular Roll

Asparagus Roll

Asparagus Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Steamed asparagus and sesame seeds

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh avocado and sesame seeds

California Roll

California Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh cucumber and sesame seeds

French Roll

French Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Shrimp, cucumber and mayonnaise

Golden California Roll

Golden California Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Deep fried imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber

Negi Hamachi Roll

Negi Hamachi Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh yellowtail and scallion

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese

Salmon Avocado roll

Salmon Avocado roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado

Salmon roll

Salmon roll

$5.95

Six pieces. Fresh salmon

Spicy Scallop Roll

Spicy Scallop Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh scallop, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Ground whole tuna mixed with house spicy tuna sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Sweet potato tempura topped with unagi sauce

Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh tuna and avocado

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$5.95

Six pieces. Fresh tuna

Unagi Q Roll

Unagi Q Roll

$3.95

Six pieces. Fresh water eel and cucumber topped with unagi sauce

Special Rolls

Dinosaur Roll

Dinosaur Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. California roll topped with fresh water eel and avocado topped with unagi sauce

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy hamachi and tuna topped with spicy imitation crab meat

Miami Roll

Miami Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Deep fried spicy shrimp tempura, imitation crab and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo

Mini Godzilla Roll

Mini Godzilla Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. California roll topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with fresh tuna and avocado

Red Millennium Roll

Red Millennium Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. California roll topped with seared tuna unagi sauce and tobiko

Spicy Trio Roll

Spicy Trio Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy salmon and tempura crunch topped with tuna, white tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko

Tigger Roll

Tigger Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado topped with fresh salmon and tobiko

Umo Umo Roll

Umo Umo Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with seaweed salad with masago and ponzu sauce

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$3.95

Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop

Signature Rolls

Alligator Roll

Alligator Roll

$15.95

8 piece - California roll topped with fresh water eel, tobiko and unagi sauce

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$12.95

8 piece - Boiled fresh water eel, cucumber, mayonnaise, tempura crunch wrapped with sliced avocado and unagi sauce

Christmas Roll

$14.95

8 pieces - spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch topped with fresh tuna, avocado, unagi sauce, jalapeño, sriracha sauce, wasabi tobiko, and red tobiko.

Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$14.95

8 piece - Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, crab, cucumber, spring mix and masago

Cubs Roll

Cubs Roll

$10.95

8 piece - Deep fried bell pepper, shrimp tempura, avocado and spicy mayo

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$11.95

8 piece - Shrimp tempura, creamcheese, cucumber wrapped with fresh water eel and avocado topped with unagi sauce

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$13.95

8 piece - Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber topped with seared spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Halloween Roll

$14.95

8 piece -, Giant California roll topped with avocado, unagi sauce, masago, and black tobiko

Heart Attack Roll

Heart Attack Roll

$12.95

8 piece - Deep fried roll spicy tuna, cream cheese and jalapeno topped with scallon Sriracha sauce and spicy mayo

Lucky Star Roll

Lucky Star Roll

$12.95

8 piece - Spicy tuna and scallion wrapped with hamachi and scallion

Mexican Roll

Mexican Roll

$7.95

5 piece - Hamachi, avocado, jalapeño and cilantro, topped with spicy mayo and lime juice

Neverland Roll

Neverland Roll

$14.95

8 piece - Deep fried roll salmon, asparagus, crab stick topped with avocado, unagi sauce and tobiko

Ocean Drive Roll

Ocean Drive Roll

$14.95

8 piece - Spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber and mango topped with jalapeno tuna spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$10.95

8 piece - California roll topped with assorted of raw fish

Redeye Roll

Redeye Roll

$15.95

8 piece - Soft shell crab, white tuna, salmon, tuna coated with red and black tobiko, mayo, Sriracha sauce and tempura crunch

San Fan Roll

San Fan Roll

$7.95

5 piece - Fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, wrapped with tempura crunch, mayonnaise and unagi sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.95

5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$7.95

5 piece - Soft shell crab tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce

Valentina Roll

$13.95

8 pieces Fresh water eel, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese wrapped with soy paper topped with grape tomato, sesame seed, and unagi sauce

Nigiri Sushi

Black Tobiko Sushi

Black Tobiko Sushi

$3.95

Flying fish roe over seaweed and rice

Ebi Sushi

Ebi Sushi

$3.95

Cook shrimp

Hamachi Sushi

Hamachi Sushi

$3.95

Fresh yellowtail

Hotate Sushi

Hotate Sushi

$3.95

Fresh scallop

Kani Sushi

Kani Sushi

$3.95

Imitation crab meat

Maguro Sushi

Maguro Sushi

$3.95

Fresh tuna

Masago Sushi

Masago Sushi

$3.95

Fresh smelt roes

Nama Sake Sushi

Nama Sake Sushi

$3.95

Fresh salmon

Red Tobiko Sushi

Red Tobiko Sushi

$3.95

Red flying fish roes

Saba Sushi

Saba Sushi

$3.95

Fresh mackerel

Salmon Burn

$4.95
Shiro Maguro Sushi

Shiro Maguro Sushi

$3.95

Fresh white tuna, Escolar

Smoke Sake Sushi

Smoke Sake Sushi

$3.95

Smoked salmon

Tamago Sushi

Tamago Sushi

$3.95

Sweet egg omelet

Unagi Sushi

Unagi Sushi

$3.95

Fresh water eel sweetened

Wasabi Tobiko Sushi

Wasabi Tobiko Sushi

$3.95

Green flying fish roes

Sashimi

Black Tobiko Sashimi

$5.95
Ebi Sashimi

Ebi Sashimi

$5.95
Hamachi Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$5.95

Hotate Sashimi

$5.95

Kani Sashimi

$5.95
Maguro Sashimi

Maguro Sashimi

$5.95

Masago Sashimi

$5.95
Nama Sake Sashimi

Nama Sake Sashimi

$5.95

Red Tobiko Sashimi

$5.95
Saba Sashimi

Saba Sashimi

$5.95
Shiro Maguro Sashimi

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$5.95

Escolar

Smoke Sake Sashimi

$5.95

Tamago Sashimi

$5.95

Unagi Sashimi

$5.95

Wasabi Tobiko Sashimi

$5.95

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

Cooked Combo

$10.50

Mixed Veggies Roll Dinner

$12.50
Sashimi A

Sashimi A

$20.50

Nine pieces of assorted sashimi of chef's choice. Served with miso soup

Sashimi B

Sashimi B

$24.50

Twelve of assorted sashimi of chef's choice. Served with miso soup

Sushi A

Sushi A

$13.50

Five pieces of chef's choice sushi with one California roll or one spicy tuna roll. Served with miso soup

Sushi B

Sushi B

$16.50

Seven pieces of chef's choice sushi with one California roll or one spicy tuna roll. Served with miso soup

Donburi

Chirashi Don

Chirashi Don

$16.50

Assorted fish and avocado tamago crab stick over sushi rice top with ikura . Served with miso soup

Sake Don

Sake Don

$15.50

Fresh salmon and avocado on a bed of sushi rice and ikura . Served with miso soup

Tekka Don

Tekka Don

$15.50

Fresh tuna and avocado on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$15.50

Fresh water eel tamago crab stick on a bed of sushi rice topped with unagi sauce. Served with miso soup

Salmon Teriyaki

$15.95

Fried salmon with house sauce come with rice salad and miso soup.

Dessert

Chocolate Mochi

$3.95
Green Tea Ice Cream

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.95

Green Tea Mochi

$3.95

Mango Mochi

$3.95

Mango Stick

$3.95
Melon Stick

Melon Stick

$3.95

Strawberry Mochi

$3.95

Vanilla Mochi

$3.95

Side Order

Cream cheese

$1.00

Crunch

$1.00

Cucumber salad sauce

$1.00

Ginger

$1.00

Ginger dressing sauce

$1.00

Gyoza sauce

$1.00

Japanese Rice

$2.00

Ponzu sauce

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Spicy crab meat

$2.00

Spicy mayo

$1.00

Sriracha sauce

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Drink

Bottle of Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Ice Green Tea

$3.95
Lemon Ice Tea

Lemon Ice Tea

$3.95
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.95
Thai Ice tea

Thai Ice tea

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4652 n western, Chicago, IL 60625

Directions

