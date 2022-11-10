Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Gorin Ramen- 14th St.

review star

No reviews yet

351 East 14th Street

New York, NY 10003

Popular Items

Kitakata
Vegi Miso Garlic Ramen (Vegan Soup/Noodle/No-Meat Protein)
Miso Ramen

Ramen

We have partnered with an award-winning ramen master from Japan, Menya Masamune to create a menu that we hope meets the gourmet taste of New Yorkers. The master has won several world ramen competitions including the ones in New York City and Singapore, and has proven over and over again its ability to create the best ramen recipes and presentation to the local customers while keeping its authenticity.
Kitakata

Kitakata

$20.00

Our signature Ramen. Only available at Gorin in NYC. Kitakata Ramen is made of Dashi-chicken Shoyu broth, wavy flat noodle, topped with, 5-6 pieces of melting Aburi pork chashu, white onion, bean sprout, and bamboo shoot. Kitakata is one of the 3 major Ramen categories along with Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen and Sapporo Miso Ramen. Kitakata ramen is characterized by matured flat noodle with lots of water. The noodle is firm, filling, and has a unique texture when chewed. Also, it mixes well with soup. As Kitakata city is famous for its soy sauce (Shoyu), sake and miso, Kitakata Ramen was born in this rich and pure environment in the pursuit of quality. Sapporo is a city in Hokkaido Prefecture. Hakata is a city in Fukuoka Prefecture. Kitakata is a city in Fukushima Prefecture. Each ramen is based on the food culture of each city. *Dashi - stock made from fish and kelp, used in Japanese cooking.

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$19.00

Dashi-Chicken broth with Miso, wavy thin noodle, Aburi pork Chachu, ground chicken, scalion, corn, bamboo shoots and bean sprouts. This Authentic Sapporo Style Miso Ramen is one of our best sellers!

Spicy Karaka

Spicy Karaka

$20.00

Soy sauce, dashi-chicken broth, wavy thin noodle, topped with homemade spicy oil, ground chicken, pork chashu, scallion, bamboo shoot, and homemade spicy garlic oil. Enjoy the delicate taste in a bold combination.

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$20.00

Dashi-Chicken broth with Miso and garlic spicy source., wavy thin noodle, Aburi pork Chachu, ground chicken, scalion, corn, bamboo shoots and bean sprouts. This Authentic Sapporo Style Miso Ramen is one of our best sellers!

Abura-soba (Soupless Tare Source)

Abura-soba (Soupless Tare Source)

$20.00

Gorin’s original secret “tare” (flavorful thick sauce), thick noodle (taking 11 minutes to cook), aburi pork chashu, red onion, scallion, hosaki-bamboo shoot, shredded Nori seaweed. Comes with side of vinegar and chili oil. “Tare” is thick sauce, the ramen's seasoning and defines the type of ramen, meaning the most important factor of ramen. Since Abura-soba is soup-less, you can enjoy the flavor of the “tare” and noodle more than noodle with soup. Enjoy Gorin’s original secret “tare” and selected noodle.

Classic Gorin

Classic Gorin

$19.00

Dashi-chicken broth, wavy thin noodle, topped with aburi pork chashu, red onion, bean sprout, bamboo shoot. This ramen is made of clear, light soup, with sea-salt and noodles with a strong wheat flavor. A ramen that mixes the ingredients in an exquisite balance that allows you to enjoy the characteristics of the ingredients to the fullest. *Dashi - stock made from fish and kelp, used in Japanese cooking.

Yuzu Shio Ramen

Yuzu Shio Ramen

$19.00

Shio (Salt) Dashi Chicken Broth with Yuzu (Japanese Citron) + Nori (Dry Seaweed) + Aburi Chicken Chashu + Scallion + Menma (Bamboo Shoots) - Simple, Healthy & Delicious!

Zunda (Vegan Soup/Noodle/No-Meat Protein)

Zunda (Vegan Soup/Noodle/No-Meat Protein)

$19.00

Vegetable broth, wavy thin noodle, tofu, red onion, fried burdock, zunda edamame, shredded ginger. Zunda is one of the most popular paste in Tohoku area in Japan. Our vegan ramen outperforms common meat-containing ramen. Its broth made from various types of vegetables maximizes the flavor of every vegetable. That broth and kombu “tare” makes very dedicate clear soup. Vegan noodle without egg.

Vegi Miso Garlic Ramen (Vegan Soup/Noodle/No-Meat Protein)

Vegi Miso Garlic Ramen (Vegan Soup/Noodle/No-Meat Protein)

$19.00

Garlic Miso Ramen with vegan soup/noodle, no-meat protein balls made of edamame/daizu (soy beans), scallion, corns, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts and fried garlic.

(Vegi) Abura-soba (Soupless Tare Source)

(Vegi) Abura-soba (Soupless Tare Source)

$20.00

Gorin’s secret sauce, thick noodle (taking 11 minutes to cook), Aburi tofu, red onion, scallion, hosaki-bamboo shoot, shredded Nori seaweed “Tare” is thick sauce, the ramen's seasoning and defines the type of ramen, meaning the most important factor of ramen. Since Abura-soba is soup-less, you can enjoy the flavor of the “tare” and noodle more than noodle with soup. Enjoy Gorin’s original secret “tare” and selected noodle.

Appetizers

Takoyaki (Fried Octopus Puff) 6 pcs

Takoyaki (Fried Octopus Puff) 6 pcs

$8.00

Takoyaki is a Japanese snack in the shape of little round balls containing pieces of octopus. Originated from Osaka Prefecture, Takoyaki literally translates to “octopus-grilled/fried” and some people may call it “Octopus Balls

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00
Sweet-Chili Karaage 6 pcs

$11.00

Sweet-Chili Karaage 6 pcs

$11.00
Chicken Wing Teriyaki Garlic 6 pcs

$10.00

Chicken Wing Teriyaki Garlic 6 pcs

$10.00
Deep Fried Gyoza 6 pcs

$7.00

Deep Fried Gyoza 6 pcs

$7.00
French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Shishito

Shishito

$10.00
Sanzoku Cucumber

$8.00

Sanzoku Cucumber

$8.00
Grilled Squid (Ika geso yaki)

$8.00

Grilled Squid (Ika geso yaki)

$8.00
Gorin Pork Buns 2 pcs

$10.00

Gorin Pork Buns 2 pcs

$10.00
1p Pork Bun

1p Pork Bun

$6.00
Karaage Buns 2 pcs

$10.00

Karaage Buns 2 pcs

$10.00
1p Karaage Fried Chicken Bun

$6.00

1p Karaage Fried Chicken Bun

$6.00

Rice Bowl

Karaage Rice bowl (Fried Chicken Don)

$16.00

Karaage Rice bowl (Fried Chicken Don)

$16.00
Chashu Rice bowl (Pork Belly Don)

Chashu Rice bowl (Pork Belly Don)

$16.00

Gorin's home made Aburi Chashu Pork, over Sautéed vegetables over Rice. A perfect balance of proteins, vegetables and carbo.

Mini Chashu Rice Bowl

$9.00

Mini Chashu Rice Bowl

$9.00
Mini Karaage Rice Bowl (Deep Fried Chicken)

$9.00

Mini Karaage Rice Bowl (Deep Fried Chicken)

$9.00

Bowl of White Rice

$4.00

$4.00

Dessert

Shingen Ice

Shingen Ice

$7.00Out of stock
Matcha Affogato

Matcha Affogato

$7.00Out of stock
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00

Beers, Sake, Wine

Sake Cup Miyozakura (180ml)

Sake Cup Miyozakura (180ml)

$12.00

A delightful and delicious Junmai that is light, dry and refreshing. From Gifu Prefecture, this is a sake to enjoy with anything and everything. Panda was specially created to celebrate the first pandas to arrive in the Tokyo zoo from China in 1972, when the owner of Gorin Ramen was 8 years old. He really wanted to see them but Tokyo was far away from Niigata Prefecture, where he lived, in those days as there were no Shinkansen, bullet trains, back then.

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai Sake Bottle (300ml)

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai Sake Bottle (300ml)

$23.00

Tokubetsu means “special” in Japanese, and Hakkaisan "Tokubetsu Junmai" is special indeed. The naturally soft water used in its brewing comes from snow that melts off the peak of the Mountain Hakkai in Niigata Prefecture. The dry body is preceded by mild and creamy texture. A flavor of almond and vanilla with a hint of a lactic character melts across the palate like a snowflake caught on the tongue. With a deep, satisfying taste tailored to compliment many foods.

Kikusui Perfect Snow Junmai Sake Bottle (300ml) Nigori-Zake

Kikusui Perfect Snow Junmai Sake Bottle (300ml) Nigori-Zake

$20.00

Authentic Nigori Zake. Very sweet, good for dessert/aperitif. This started as a limited winter seasonal product in Japan, and was rebranded for the U.S.! It comes at you with a banging 21% ABV, and it embodies the climate where the brewery is located, Niigata Prefecture. Like Niigata’s heavy snowfall, “Perfect Snow” is thick in texture with the fluffy flavors of mochi and coconut. The aroma matches the flavor.

Tokyo Sparkling Cocktail

Tokyo Sparkling Cocktail

$11.00

Japan's Favorite Chu-Hi with Grapefruit since 1984, 12 Oz with Alcohol 6.5%

Plum Wine Sparkling (180ml)

Plum Wine Sparkling (180ml)

$13.00

The perfect balance of sparkling wine and tart Japanese ume, with backnotes of citrus and white peach. From olden times on to the present day, UME-fruit liqueur, Umeshu (Japanese Plum Wine) has been a familiar beverage in Japanese households well known and loved for its relaxing effect as well as its usefulness for keeping healthy. Because of the faint aroma, well-balanced acidity and sweetness of UME-fruit liqueur, Umeshu(Japanese Plum Wine), it is said to be one of the most delicious liquors in the world. Alcohol 5.50%, made in Germany

Sapporo Beer

Sapporo Beer

$7.00
Orion Beer

Orion Beer

$7.00

Bottle of wine RED

$26.00

$26.00

Bottle of wine WHITE

$26.00

$26.00

Soft Drinks

Seltzer

Seltzer

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.00
Can of Green Tea

$3.00

Can of Green Tea

$3.00

Bottle Walter

$2.00
All hours
Sunday5:40 pm - 1:30 am
Monday5:40 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday5:40 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday5:40 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday5:40 pm - 1:30 am
Friday5:40 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday5:40 pm - 1:30 am
Authentic Japanese Ramen Noodles! The Gorin's original soup's base (kaeshi in Japanese) is directly imported from Japan, made by a Ramen Master. Chasyu, pork berry, is crafted at the store, taking 8 hours. Shinachiku, bamboo shoots, are made by 4-hours-preparation. All the ingredients are strictly selected and prepared for each kind of Ramen at Gorin. Our team members working here are all Ramen specialists in Japanese Ramen.

351 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10003

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

