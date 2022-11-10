Gorin Ramen- 14th St.

Kitakata

$20.00

Our signature Ramen. Only available at Gorin in NYC. Kitakata Ramen is made of Dashi-chicken Shoyu broth, wavy flat noodle, topped with, 5-6 pieces of melting Aburi pork chashu, white onion, bean sprout, and bamboo shoot. Kitakata is one of the 3 major Ramen categories along with Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen and Sapporo Miso Ramen. Kitakata ramen is characterized by matured flat noodle with lots of water. The noodle is firm, filling, and has a unique texture when chewed. Also, it mixes well with soup. As Kitakata city is famous for its soy sauce (Shoyu), sake and miso, Kitakata Ramen was born in this rich and pure environment in the pursuit of quality. Sapporo is a city in Hokkaido Prefecture. Hakata is a city in Fukuoka Prefecture. Kitakata is a city in Fukushima Prefecture. Each ramen is based on the food culture of each city. *Dashi - stock made from fish and kelp, used in Japanese cooking.