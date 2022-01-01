Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2180 NW 156th Street

Clive, IA 50325

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

All American Nachos

$13.50

Bacon Wrapped Poppers

$12.00

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$10.50

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Focaccia Cheese Bread

$9.50

Fried Pickle Spears

$9.00

Kettle Chips

$10.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Quesadilla

$11.50

Tortilla Chips & Queso Dip

$9.50

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$8.50

Tortilla Chips & Salsa & Queso

$11.95

Soups & Salads

Clubhouse Salad

$12.50

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$13.50

Rookies House Salad

$13.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$6.50

Cup of Chili

$4.50

Bowl of Chili

$6.50

Pizza

10" BLT Pizza

$13.99

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

10" Build Your Own Pizza

$11.99

10" Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.99

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.99

10" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$13.99

10" Four Cheese Pizza

$11.99

10" Four Meat Pizza

$13.99

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

10" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$13.99

10" Reuben Pizza

$13.99

10" Sausage Pizza

$11.99

10" Taco Pizza

$13.99

14" BLT Pizza

$19.99

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$15.99

14" Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.99

14" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$19.99

14" Four Cheese Pizza

$15.99

14" Four Meat Pizza

$19.99

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

14" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$19.99

14" Reuben Pizza

$19.99

14" Sausage Pizza

$15.99

14" Taco Pizza

$19.99

Burgers

Patty Melt

$13.50

Build Your Own Burger

$13.50

Texas Burger

$14.50

Wisconsin Burger

$13.50

Mini Sliders

$13.50

Sandwiches

Italian Sausage Grinder

$13.00

Prime Rib Dip

$13.00

Focaccia Turkey Club

$13.50

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

Toasted Hot Italian

$13.00

Reuben

$13.00

Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$16.50

BLT

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Vegetarian Tortilla Wrap

$12.00

Ultimate Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Wings & Things

10 Boneless Wings

$15.50

10 Traditional Wings

$14.50

Street Tacos

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$9.50

Kids’ Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Mini Corndogs

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Kids’ Pizza

$6.99

Kids’ Sundae

$2.99

Kids’ Slushy

$1.99

Kids’ Soda

$1.95

Entrees

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.95

Toasted Mac & Cheese

$13.50

Grilled 16 Oz Ribeye

$33.95

Grilled 10 Oz Top of Iowa

$29.95

Chicken Deburgo Dinner Special

$17.95Out of stock

Desserts

Brown Butter Cake

$8.50

Homemade Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Extra Sides

Baked Beans

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Extra Dressings & Wing Sauce

Balsamic Vinaigrette

BBQ

Bleu Cheese

Ceasar

Fat Free Ranch

French

Honey Mustard

Hot Wing Sauce

Italian

Mild Wing Sauce

Ranch

Salsa

Sour Cream

Spicy Ranch

Sweet Heat Wing Sauce

Thai Honey Garlic

Thousand Island

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2180 NW 156th Street, Clive, IA 50325

Directions

Gallery
Rookies Sports Bar and Grill image
Rookies Sports Bar and Grill image
Rookies Sports Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Central Standard Burgers & Shakes Waukee, IA
orange starNo Reviews
1222 SE Univeristy Ave Waukee, IA 50263
View restaurantnext
Aura Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
12851 UNIVERSITY AVE #400 CLIVE, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Wasabi - Waukee
orange starNo Reviews
9500 University ave #2101 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
The Keg Stand
orange starNo Reviews
3530 Westown Parkway West Des Moines, IA 50265
View restaurantnext
El Huapango Mexican Restuarant - Grimes
orange star4.5 • 243
3600 Se Crossroads Dr Grimes, IA 50111
View restaurantnext
The Urban Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,399
3651 86th St Urbandale, IA 50322
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Clive

Cool Basil - - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111
orange star4.5 • 2,548
1250 Northwest 86th St Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 16 - Clive
orange star4.3 • 649
9901 University Avenue Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Monarca Gourmet Paletas
orange star4.9 • 222
9901 University Ave, Suite 150 Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Ducktail Lounge
orange star4.6 • 144
1809 NW 86th Street Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Tapz Pub
orange star4.5 • 140
8450 Hickman Rd. Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clive
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston