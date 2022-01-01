Got Kosher? Cafe imageView gallery

Got Kosher? Bakery 8758 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90035, US

611 Reviews

$$

8758 West Pico Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90035

Pastries

Cookie choc chip

$2.99

Cookie - Oatmeal Raisin

$2.99

Cookie - Peanut Butter

$2.99

Brownie

$5.99

Flourless Brownie

$6.99

TIRAMISU SMALL

$11.99

TIRAMISU LARGE

$29.99

P. Cheesecake #1 Obl

$12.99

Pareve Cheesecake #2 Obl.

$19.99

Bread Pudding #1 obl

$9.99

BREAD PUDDING #2

$19.99

6" Tart

$14.99

7" Tart

$19.99

9-inch Tart

$29.99

10-inch Tart

$37.99

12" Tart

$48.99

Tart Individual

$7.99

Tuiles Florentine Choco

$2.75

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Sweet Arissa Cake

$6.99

Lemon Bar

$6.99

Cake Pop Flourless Chocolate

$3.49

#1 Obl. Flourless Choc Cake

$12.99

#2 Obl. Flourless Choc Cake

$19.99

9-inch Flourless Choc Cake

$29.99

P. Cheesecake 9-inch rnd

$29.99

Apple Tarte Tatin 10 inch

$44.99

French Macaron

$3.00

Chocolate Coco Flan 1#

$11.99

Coconut Choc Flan 2#

$20.99

Chocolate Coco Flan 9''

$29.99

Diamond Cookie

$2.00

6 Inches Tart

$14.99

GK Cupcake Flourless

$6.99

Muffin

$3.00

Fruit Tart

$7.99

Key Lime Tart

$7.99

Lemon Meringue

$7.99

Pound Cake 2LB B Loaf ALL

$12.99

Pound Cake 3LB Large

$15.99

Macaroon Lemon

$3.00

Nutella Meringue

$7.99

Briek Cigare/Triangle

$4.99

Opera

$7.99

Pear tart

$7.99

Small Linzer Cookie

$3.00

Raspberry Almondine`

$7.99

Éclair

$7.99

Cornes De Gazelles

$3.50

3- Chocolate Mousse

$7.99

Parisian Praliné Nougatine

$7.99

Raspberry Bavarois

$7.99

Napoléon

$7.99

Rosette

$6.99

Apple Tart Individual

$7.99

Mini Chocolate Mousse

$3.25

PARVE CREAM CHEESE SMALL

$2.50

PARVE CREAM CHEESE LARGE

$3.25

CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT TORT

$10.99

Tunisian Delight

$3.49

SWEET ARISSA # 1

$8.99

SWEET ARISSA ROUND 6"

$12.99

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHOCO PLAQUE

$5.00

Florentine Bag Of 3

$6.00

Chocolate/Vanilla Mousse

$7.99

Tarte Tatin 9" Round

$29.99

Large Linzer

$5.00

Moroccan Macaroon

$3.00

Nuts Pudding Small

$9.99

Nuts Pudding Medium

$18.99

Bavarois Au Chocolat/raspberry Indiv

$7.99

Opera Square Small

$35.00

Praline Aux Noisettes Large

$45.00

Tiramisu Medium

$19.99

Black Forest Small

$40.00

Black Forrest Large

$50.00

Chocolate Rose Petals Small Cake

$38.00

Napoleon Square

$28.00

Napoleon Long Rectangle

$38.00

Napoleon Square

$28.00

Verrine

$3.99

Opera Rctangle

$27.99

3 Mousse Chocolat 5x6

$35.00

5X4 For 4 Pple

$24.00

5X6 For 6/8 People

$38.00

5X9 For 10/12 People

$45.00

6X12 Cake

$49.99

Chocolate Rose Rectangle Cake

$32.00

Pumpkin Pie

$20.99

Pound Cake Slice

$2.50

5X5 Cake

$35.00

DESSERT BITES ASSORTED

$3.50

GIZADA COCONUT

$3.50

GIZADA ALMOND

$4.00

GIZADA PISTACHIO

$4.99

ROSH HASHANA 2022

HONEY CAKE #1 ALUMINUM (SMALL)

$6.99

HONEY CAKE LOAF

$11.99

HONEY CAKE W/ALMONDS LOAF

$13.99

HONEY CAKE 9" ROUND

$13.49

HONEY CAKE HALF PAN (LARGE)

$24.99

HONEY CAKE 3 LB PLAIN

$15.99

Chanukah

Potato Latkes

$3.00

Sufganiot

$3.00

Gluten Free Potato Latkes

$3.00

Sweet Potato Latkes

$3.00

Hamantaschen

Hamentaschen

$3.00

Gluten Free Hamentschen

$3.25

Gourmet Products

Lox (Smoked Salmon) 3oz

$8.99

Harissa Sauce

$7.99

Harissa Paste

$9.99

Cornichons (Pickles)

$6.99

Olive Tapenade

$7.99

Tunisian Olives Mix

$8.99

Dry Cured Black Olives

$6.99

Boutargue (Caviar) 150 Gr. Whole

$44.99Out of stock

Boutargue (Caviar) Sliced

$11.99

Tuna Spread W/olives

$11.49

Tuna Sprea W/preserved Lemons

$11.49Out of stock

Hummus Singles 2.5 Oz

$1.50

Parve Cream Cheese 2 Oz

$2.50

Parve Cream Cheese 1 Oz

$1.50

Red Wine Vinaigrette (16 Oz)

$6.99

BRIKS (Feuilles)

$9.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

8758 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035

Directions

Got Kosher? Cafe image

