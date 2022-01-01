Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gotetsu

review star

No reviews yet

2098 East Main Street

San Buenaventura, CA 93001

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso soup
Shiitake Mushroom
Ribeye with crispy friend onion

Skewer

Thigh

$2.95
Thigh with citrus pepper

Thigh with citrus pepper

$3.75
Thigh with green onion

Thigh with green onion

$3.75

Breast

$3.50
Skin

Skin

$3.50

crispy grilled chicken skin

Meatball

$3.75

Spicy Meatball

$3.95
Sausage

Sausage

$2.95

pork sausage serve with spicy mustard

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$5.95

Choice grade filet mignon

Ribeye

$5.50

Ribeye Fat

$2.50

Shiitake Mushroom

$3.95
Japanese Eggplant

Japanese Eggplant

$2.95
Okra

Okra

$2.95
Organic Tofu

Organic Tofu

$2.25

Sides

Yaki Onigiri

$3.95
Jalapeno Yaki Onigiri

Jalapeno Yaki Onigiri

$4.25

Godzilla

$4.95
Rice

Rice

$3.95

Premium short-grain rice. We are using Tamaki Gold!!

Rice Lg

$4.95

Chili oil

$1.00

sesame oil

$1.00

chili paste

$1.00

wasabi sauce

$1.00

Lemon (half)

$1.00

Spicy mayo

$1.50

Egg yolk

$1.25

Yuzu Kosho

$1.95

Yuzu (Japanese citrus) paste.

Ponzu sauce

$1.00

Sriracha chili sauce

$1.00
Miso soup

Miso soup

$3.50

Appetizer

Grilled kabocha pumpkin

Grilled kabocha pumpkin

$5.95
Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.95

Pan-fried homemade pork dumplings

Half Gyoza

$3.95
Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$7.95

Mild chicken curry over rice (small size) Red ginger is upon request.

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$8.95

chicken thigh sauteed with garlic and onion with our teriyaki sauce

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$12.95
Vegetable Wrap

Vegetable Wrap

$11.95

Soy paper wrap with lettuce, avocado and vegetable of the day

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Garlic Edamame

$5.95

Spicy Edamame

$6.95

Salad

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.95
Green Salad

Green Salad

$6.95

Chef Choice Dinner Combination

Omakase A

$27.00

This has 6 skewers, a rice ball, miso soup, a small seaweed salad, and a desert

Omakase B

$37.00

This has 8 skewers, side dish, a rice ball, miso soup, a small seaweed salad, and a dessert.

Omakase C

$45.00

This has 10 skewers, a rice ball, side dishes, miso soup, a small seaweed salad, and a dessert. It is big!!!

Special Menu

assorted kushiyaki
Filet with garlic chip

Filet with garlic chip

$6.50
Cameron Deluxe

Cameron Deluxe

$7.50

steak wrapped with bacon with mayo

Filet with blue cheese

Filet with blue cheese

$6.95
Filet with Black truffle olive oil

Filet with Black truffle olive oil

$7.95

filet with caramelized onion

$7.50
Ribeye with chili and roasted garlic

Ribeye with chili and roasted garlic

$6.50

Ribeye with Jalapeno garlic ponzu

$6.75

Ribeye with Habanero

$6.75

Very spicy with roasted habanero topping

Ribeye with wasabi sauce

Ribeye with wasabi sauce

$5.95
Ribeye with crispy friend onion

Ribeye with crispy friend onion

$6.50

Ribeye with citrus miso

$6.95
Lamb 2 pieces

Lamb 2 pieces

$12.95

2 pc of lamb grilled and topped with garlic chip and ponzu sauce

Sriracha Meatball

Sriracha Meatball

$3.95

Breast W/ Avo Curry

$3.95
Shishito pepper

Shishito pepper

$2.95

Most of the peppers are mild, but some are spicy!!!

Shrimp

Shrimp

$4.50
Musubi

Musubi

$4.50

Breast with plum and shiso leaf

$4.50
Kimchi

Kimchi

$3.95
Mixed vegetable tempura

Mixed vegetable tempura

$10.95

King mushroom teriyaki

$5.95
Grilled asparagus

Grilled asparagus

$6.95

Grilled asparagus with our signature yakitori sauce

Garlic green beans

$6.95

Green beans sauteed with fresh garlic with our home made teriyaki sauce

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

$7.50

this is a Japanese savory pancake served with mayo and bbq sauce topped with seaweed and bonito flakes.

Japanese Eggplant with citrus miso sauce

$3.95

Japanese pickles

$3.95

Grilled avocado with mayo

$5.95

Breast w/ mentaiko

$4.95

Filet Michael

$8.50

Butter rice

$5.95

Shrimp and vegetable tempura

$13.95

Dessert

Mochi ice Green tea

$2.00

Mochi ice Strawberry

$2.00

Mochi ice chocolate

$2.00
Black sesame Ice cream

Black sesame Ice cream

$4.50
Brown sugar Boba milk ice bar

Brown sugar Boba milk ice bar

$3.00

Brown sugar boba ice bar from Okinawa

Draft Beer

Sapporo Draft

Sapporo Draft

$6.00
Asahi Draft

Asahi Draft

$7.00
Suntory Malt Draft

Suntory Malt Draft

$8.50
Topa Topa IPA

Topa Topa IPA

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Sapporo bottle

$9.00

Asahi bottle

$9.00

Orion

$9.00

Kawaba sunrise ale

$7.00

Kawaba snow weizen

$7.00

Kawaba pearl pilsner

$7.00

Matcha IPA

$8.00

Yuzu beer

$8.00

Special beer

$8.00Out of stock

Sake

Small Hot Sake

$6.00

Large Hot Sake

$9.00

Cold Sake

Hakutsuru Draft Sake

Hakutsuru Draft Sake

$12.00
Hakushika Dry Sake

Hakushika Dry Sake

$13.00
Suzaku

Suzaku

$18.00

Junmai ginjo come from Japan

Kikusui Box

$10.00

Onikoroshi Box

$10.00
Shochu

Shochu

$8.00

Serving by glass

Kikusui small bottle

$19.00

Ozeki Sake Platinum

$16.00
Special Daiginjo Koshinohimetsubaki

Special Daiginjo Koshinohimetsubaki

$15.00

This special cold sake is from Niigata prefecture, using one of the best rice Yamadanishiki. Serving by box.

Zipang sparkling sake

Zipang sparkling sake

$12.00

It is light and sparkling sake

20' Doctor's Orders Malvasia Bianca Highlands

glass white

$10.00
Bottle white

Bottle white

$35.00

it is the Ojai local wine, and very dry!!!

20' Doctor's Orders Grenache Santa Ynez

It is the Ojai local wine, light and dry.

glass red

$11.00
Bottle red

Bottle red

$40.00

It is the Ojai local wine, light and dry

Soda

Coke

$2.95

Coke zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ramune regular

$3.50

Ramune Strawberry

$3.50

Yuzu Peach

$4.50

Sparkling water

$3.50

Iced Tea

Iced green tea unsweetened

$4.00

Iced green tea sweetened

$4.00

Juice

Calpico

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Matcha Lemonade

$4.50

Tea

Hot tea

$2.95
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our unique Japanese Kushiyaki

Location

2098 East Main Street, San Buenaventura, CA 93001

Directions

