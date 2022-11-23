Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Got Fish? Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

14 Towne Centre Way

Hampton, VA 23666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lobster Tail Specials

Lobster Trio

$33.00Out of stock

Fried Lobster tail topped with roasted garlic and tomato aioli and scallions, fish OR shrimp, crabby fries

Lobster Platter

$25.00Out of stock

Fried Lobster tail topped with roasted garlic and tomato aioli and scallions, crabby fries

Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$24.50Out of stock

Fried Lobster Tail topped with Roasted Garlic and Tomato Aioli, nestled on a bed of creamy Mac and Cheese.

Lobster Roll Meal

Lobster Roll Meal

$26.00Out of stock

Fried Lobster tail on a sweet Hawaiian split-top roll, topped with roasted garlic and tomato aioli and scallions.Served with a side of crabby fries.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Fried Lobster tail on a sweet Hawaiian split-top roll, topped with roasted garlic and tomato aioli and scallions.

Lobster Tail a la carte

$19.00Out of stock

Fried Lobster tail topped with roasted garlic and tomato aioli and scallions.

Seafood Feast

Seafood Feast

$45.00Out of stock

Fried Lobster tail topped with roasted garlic and tomato aioli and scallions, crab cake, fried shrimp OR fish, crabby fries

Pans

Take and Bake Mac & Cheese

$40.00

Take & Bake Parmesan Garlic Corn

$35.00

Coleslaw

$35.00

Desserts

Whole Butter Crunch Cake

$35.00

20 Butter Crunch Cookies

$26.50

Dozen Campfire Brownies

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14 Towne Centre Way, Hampton, VA 23666

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Got Fish? Seafood Hampton image
Got Fish? Seafood Hampton image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
orange star4.2 • 2,912
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601
View restaurantnext
Poke Surf - Poke Surf-Newport News
orange starNo Reviews
17 Hidenwood Shopping Center Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurantnext
Captain Harrell's
orange starNo Reviews
200 Fountains Lane, Suite A Poquoson, VA 23662
View restaurantnext
York River Oyster Company - Gloucester Point, VA
orange starNo Reviews
8109 Yacht Haven Rd Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View restaurantnext
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro - 7105 Sewells Point Road
orange starNo Reviews
7105 Sewells Point Road Norfolk, VA 23513
View restaurantnext
Captain Groovy's
orange starNo Reviews
8101 Shore Drive Norfolk, VA 23518
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hampton

Juicy King Crab House - Hampton
orange star4.4 • 2,978
55 Towne Center Way Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
County Grill & Smokehouse - HAMPTON
orange star4.3 • 1,904
26 E Mercury Blvd Hampton, VA 23669
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Hampton
orange star4.3 • 1,273
73 N. Mallory St. Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurantnext
Sly Clyde Ciderworks
orange star4.7 • 591
207 E Mellen St Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurantnext
Capstan Bar Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 314
2036 Exploration Way Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Yamachen Sushi - Hampton
orange star4.7 • 308
2040 Coliseum Drive Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hampton
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston