Seafood
Got Fish? Seafood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
14 Towne Centre Way, Hampton, VA 23666
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
4.2 • 2,912
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601
View restaurant
Poke Surf - Poke Surf-Newport News
No Reviews
17 Hidenwood Shopping Center Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurant
York River Oyster Company - Gloucester Point, VA
No Reviews
8109 Yacht Haven Rd Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View restaurant
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro - 7105 Sewells Point Road
No Reviews
7105 Sewells Point Road Norfolk, VA 23513
View restaurant