GOTham & Eggs
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
We LOVE diners and breakfast food. We LOVE superheroes. And we hope you do too! When thinking of ideas for starting our own business, a superhero-themed diner seemed like the perfect fit. Jason has a long history in restaurant management and Shani has a background in customer service, teaching, and accounting. It seemed like a marriage made in restaurant ownership heaven. The Diner features traditional breakfast and lunch with a few twists. It is a bright, fun, and welcoming environment full of superhero and comic-themed memorabilia. Our Gotham family welcomes you and yours to share a meal and make some new memories.
3139 South Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118