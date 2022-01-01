Main picView gallery

Zeppe’s Pizzeria Geneva

review star

No reviews yet

5340 Lake Rd E

Geneva, OH 44041

Order Again

Popular Items

Build-Your-Own Pizza
Zepperoni Rolls
1lb of Boneless Wings

Starters

1/2lb of Boneless Wings

1/2lb of Boneless Wings

$7.99

We serve only the best wings available!

1lb of Boneless Wings

1lb of Boneless Wings

$12.99

We serve only the best wings available!

Battered Onion Rings

Battered Onion Rings

$7.99

Served with sweet and spicy ranch dressing.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Available as regular or cajun.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Dill pickle chips, choice of horseradish aioli or ranch dressing

Garlic Twists

$4.99
Mac + Cheese Bites

Mac + Cheese Bites

$8.99

Creamy, Cheesy, battered + fried

Provolone Wedges

Provolone Wedges

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$14.99

8 Jumbo Wings with choice of Sauce.

Zepperoni Rolls

Zepperoni Rolls

$5.99

Mini dough rolls stuffed with provolone + mozzarella cheeses and your choice of either pepperoni or ricotta cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side.

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato slices & fresh basil drizzled with garlic, olive oil & balsamic glaze.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, roasted turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with cheddar, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.

Zeppe's Antipasto Salad

Zeppe's Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, onions, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheeses on lettuce.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.49

Side salad with tomatoes, black olives, and cheese. Comes with choice of dressing.

Subs

Zeppe's Original Sub

Zeppe's Original Sub

$10.99

Genoa salami, capicola, ham, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, Italian dressing, choice of Italian roll or wrap.

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$10.99

Shredded steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions and green peppers, melted provolone + mozzarella cheeses, horseradish aioli, choice of Italian roll or wrap

Chicken Philly Sub

Chicken Philly Sub

$10.99

Seasoned chicken, sautéed mushrooms + onions + green peppers, melted provolone + mozzarella cheeses and Philly sauce on 8” toasted Italian roll

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.99

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, melted provolone + mozzarella cheeses tossed in Ranch dressing on 8” toasted Italian roll

Classic Club Sub

Classic Club Sub

$10.99

Turkey, ham, crispy bacon, melted provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo.

Pizzas

Build-Your-Own Pizza

Build-Your-Own Pizza

Starting at $9.99. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Pizza Of The Month: Zig Zag or thin crust, Buffalo sauce, chicken, banana peppers, jalapenos, blue cheese crumbles, provolone + mozzarella cheeses

12" Gluten Free Pizza

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$17.99

12" Gluten free pizza. The only toppings we can guarantee to be gluten free without cross-contamination are cheese, pepperoni, and sausage

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Zig Zag or thin crust, buttermilk ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Chicken Philly Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, Aglio E Olio white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, drizzled with Philly sauce.

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Double Down Pizza

Double Down Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, double pepperoni, double provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Joey's Original Clevelander

Joey's Original Clevelander

Zig Zag or thin crust, Aglio E Olio white sauce, Genoa salami, capicola, ham, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, drizzled with Italian dressing.

Loaded Baked Potato Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, Garlic White Sauce, tater tots, bacon, drizzled with ranch dressing cheddar + provolone + mozzarella cheeses

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Thin crust, Aglio E Olio white sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella + provolone + shredded mozzarella cheeses.

Meaty Extravaganza

Meaty Extravaganza

Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, green peppers, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

The Trifecta

The Trifecta

$31.99

Your choice of any three 6-cut build-your-own or specialty pizzas (Maximum of 5 toppings).

Calzones

Build-Your-Own Calzone

Build-Your-Own Calzone

$11.99

Ricotta + provolone + mozzarella cheeses. Add any pizza topping for 1.79

Zeppe's Calzone

Zeppe's Calzone

$15.99

Genoa salami, capicola, ham, tomatoes, onions, ricotta + provolone + mozzarella cheeses, Italian dressing.

Pasta

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$9.99

Choice of penne or linguini pasta with homemade marinara sauce. Served with warm garlic twists.

Pasta Aglio E Olio

Pasta Aglio E Olio

$9.99

Choice of penne or linguini pasta with whipped butter, olive oil, garlic, and basil. Served with warm garlic twists.

Four Cheese Ravioli

Four Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Ricotta + mozzarella + provolone + Romano cheeses. Served with warm garlic twists.

Sides

Side Of Dressing

Side Of Dressing

Side Of Sauce

Side Of Sauce

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99
Cinnamon Twists with Icing

Cinnamon Twists with Icing

$5.99

Fried dough topped with cinnamon sugar and icing.

Beverages

20 Ounce Dasani Water

$2.79

20 Ounce Pepsi Products

$2.79
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5340 Lake Rd E, Geneva, OH 44041

Directions

Main pic

