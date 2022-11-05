Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gotti's

811 St Emanuel St

Houston, TX 77003

Order Again

Popular Items

Gotti's Good AF Pasta
Louisiana Blackened Catfish & Shrimp
Big Momma's Cajun Gumbo

Appetizers

Cajun Chicken Wings

Cajun Chicken Wings

$12.95

Chicken wings tossed in our authentic and zesty Cajun sauce.

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$12.95

Crispy breaded chicken wings battered in our Cajun seasoning.

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$11.95

Fried boudin rice dressing with a crispy exterior and savory inside. A Cajun classic appetizer.

Chicken Tenders (4)

Chicken Tenders (4)

$10.95

Tender pieces of chicken breast, battered in buttermilk and fried to perfection.

Cajun Eggrolls

Cajun Eggrolls

$12.95

This Cajun spin on the traditional egg roll stuffed with boudin (rice dressing). A classic Cajun appetizer and Top Seller!

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.95
Cheesy Waffle Fries

Cheesy Waffle Fries

$10.95

Waffle Fries covered in Cajun cheese sauce, chives, green onions, sour cream and bacon bits.

Cheesy Cajun Nachos

Cheesy Cajun Nachos

$11.95

Hush Puppies

Soups & Salads

Big Momma's Cajun Gumbo

Big Momma's Cajun Gumbo

$6.95+

A classic Cajun comfort stew that' filled with a mix of Cajun spices, fresh vegetables, chicken and sausage.

House Salad

$5.95+

Romain lettuce, boiled eggs, chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, tomatoes, chives

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.95+

Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, olive oil, Caesar dressing and croutons.

Entrees

Louisiana Blackened Catfish & Shrimp

Louisiana Blackened Catfish & Shrimp

$24.95

1 blackened catfish filet, 4 Jumbo shrimp, layered over a bed of dirty rice or waffle fries and hush puppies.

Fried Catfish & Shrimp Platter

Fried Catfish & Shrimp Platter

$23.95

Catfish nuggets, Colossal fried shrimp, layered over a bed of dirty rice or waffle fries and hush puppies.

Fried Lobster w/ Gotti's Seafood Fried Rice

Fried Lobster w/ Gotti's Seafood Fried Rice

$34.95

This rich and flavorful Lobster tail is battered in buttermilk and fried to perfection and fried to perfection. Our seafood rice is filled with chicken, shrimp, craw fish tails, eggs and vegetables.

Gotti's Good AF Pasta

Gotti's Good AF Pasta

$19.95

Ridiculously creamy fettucine pasta packed with warm spicy flavors, topped with our Cajun alfredo sauce and sweet butter toast.

Colossal Fried Shrimp

Colossal Fried Shrimp

$15.95

Colossal Shrimp hand battered and fried to perfection with Dirty Rice or waffle fries. Includes cornbread hushpuppies and jalapeno toast

Cajun Chicken Fried Chicken

Cajun Chicken Fried Chicken

$18.95

Crunchy chicken fried chicken served like a steak and filled with our creamy Cajun cheese sauce.

Catfish Nuggets

Catfish Nuggets

$17.95

Southern fried catfish nuggets, seasoned and fried to golden crisp. Includes choice of waffle fries or dirty rice.

Burgers

This burger is NOT to be compared to ANY fast food burger. Our burgers are HALF POUND and top tier beef
Gotti Buttersweet Burger

Gotti Buttersweet Burger

$11.95

Our burgers are half pound Angus beef on a sweet jalapeno sourdough bread with our gourmet Cajun mayo sauce.

Gotti Buttersweet Big Bacon Burger

Gotti Buttersweet Big Bacon Burger

$14.95Out of stock

Our burgers are half pound Angus beef on a sweet jalapeno sourdough bread with our gourmet Cajun mayo sauce.

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$5.95

Grilled asparagus

Dirty Rice

$5.95

Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Waffle Fries

$2.95

White Rice

$3.95

Fried Lobster

$29.95