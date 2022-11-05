Gotti's
811 St Emanuel St
Houston, TX 77003
Appetizers
Cajun Chicken Wings
Chicken wings tossed in our authentic and zesty Cajun sauce.
Crispy Chicken Wings
Crispy breaded chicken wings battered in our Cajun seasoning.
Boudin Balls
Fried boudin rice dressing with a crispy exterior and savory inside. A Cajun classic appetizer.
Chicken Tenders (4)
Tender pieces of chicken breast, battered in buttermilk and fried to perfection.
Cajun Eggrolls
This Cajun spin on the traditional egg roll stuffed with boudin (rice dressing). A classic Cajun appetizer and Top Seller!
Fried Pickles
Cheesy Waffle Fries
Waffle Fries covered in Cajun cheese sauce, chives, green onions, sour cream and bacon bits.
Cheesy Cajun Nachos
Hush Puppies
Soups & Salads
Big Momma's Cajun Gumbo
A classic Cajun comfort stew that' filled with a mix of Cajun spices, fresh vegetables, chicken and sausage.
House Salad
Romain lettuce, boiled eggs, chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, tomatoes, chives
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, olive oil, Caesar dressing and croutons.
Entrees
Louisiana Blackened Catfish & Shrimp
1 blackened catfish filet, 4 Jumbo shrimp, layered over a bed of dirty rice or waffle fries and hush puppies.
Fried Catfish & Shrimp Platter
Catfish nuggets, Colossal fried shrimp, layered over a bed of dirty rice or waffle fries and hush puppies.
Fried Lobster w/ Gotti's Seafood Fried Rice
This rich and flavorful Lobster tail is battered in buttermilk and fried to perfection and fried to perfection. Our seafood rice is filled with chicken, shrimp, craw fish tails, eggs and vegetables.
Gotti's Good AF Pasta
Ridiculously creamy fettucine pasta packed with warm spicy flavors, topped with our Cajun alfredo sauce and sweet butter toast.
Colossal Fried Shrimp
Colossal Shrimp hand battered and fried to perfection with Dirty Rice or waffle fries. Includes cornbread hushpuppies and jalapeno toast
Cajun Chicken Fried Chicken
Crunchy chicken fried chicken served like a steak and filled with our creamy Cajun cheese sauce.
Catfish Nuggets
Southern fried catfish nuggets, seasoned and fried to golden crisp. Includes choice of waffle fries or dirty rice.