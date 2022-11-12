Restaurant header imageView gallery

Got to Be Jerk'n

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Clemson Road, Ste. 7

Columbia, SC 29229



Order Again

Popular Items

Goat Roti
Oxtails
Curry Chicken

Roti

Chicken Roti

$8.00

Chicken roti is a sandwich style wrap snack from Caribbean and West Indian cuisine. Served hot, the wrap is filled with a spicy chicken and pepper mixture

Goat Roti

$10.00

Curry goat served with roti, which is a delicious, flaky unleavened flatbread

Vegetable Roti

$6.00

Curry vegetable served with roti, which is a delicious, flaky unleavened flatbread

Dinner Plates

Curry Chicken

$12.99+

Chicken chopped into small pieces, seasoned with Jamaican herbs and spices, made bright yellow with Jamaican curry powder

Curry Shrimp

$13.99+

Jamaican Curry Shrimp delivers big, bold, tropical flavors from coconut milk, curry powder, garlic, and bell peppers

Curry Goat

$14.99+

Chunky pieces of goat are slowly simmered in aromatic blend garlic, ginger, thyme, onions, and hot pepper and with curry.

Brown Stew Chicken

$12.99+

Brown stew chicken is made by browning chicken pieces, then braising them in a savoury sauce with vegetables

Brown Stew Beef

$14.99+

Succulent pieces of meat seasoned and slow cooked with an abundance of herbs and spices

Jerk Chicken

$12.99+

A well-seasoned grilled chicken with Jamaican jerk marinade that has the perfect balance of heat and sweetness

Oxtails

$15.99+

Jamaican style oxtail stew cooked with butterbean and flavoured with herbs and spices.

Rasta Pasta

$14.00

A creamy pasta tossed with Caribbean style jerk sauce and sauteed bell peppers.

Red Snapper

$24.00

Red snapper sauteed with a sweet, tangy, and slightly spicy mixture of peppers, carrots

Sides

Yams

$2.75

Sweet Potatoes seasoned with spices.

Stew Peas N Rice

$2.75

Made with red kidney beans, coconut milk, herbs & spices.

White Rice

$2.75

Cabbage

$2.75

Shredded cabbage and carrots are cooked with onion, garlic, bell pepper, and spices.

Greens

$2.75

Our Caribbean Collard Greens put an island spin on this Southern staple

Mac N Cheese

$2.75

Cheesy flavorful baked macaroni and cheese

Plantains

$2.75

Ripe sweet plantains are fried until golden brown with a caramelized texture and sweet flavor

Salad

$2.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cheese

CoCo Bread

$3.25

Jamaican coco bread is a soft roll with a slightly sweet taste and subtle coconut flavor

Patties

Beef

$3.00

Jamaican beef patties made with a rich flaky yellow pastry dough filled with seasoned ground beef

Chicken Pattie

$3.00

Jamaican chicken patties made with a rich flaky yellow pastry dough filled with seasoned chicken

Veggie Pattie

$3.00

A richly spiced potato, pea, corn, carrot, and cabbage filling is wrapped with a turmeric-hued pastry crust made with coconut oil.

Sodas

Jamaican Style Soda

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.00

Fresh Juice

Fresh Carrot Juice

$2.75

Fresh Pinneapple Juice

$2.75

Fresh Sorrel Juice

$2.75

Fresh Irish Moss

$2.75

Other Bevs

Lemonade

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Bottled water

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! A Flavorful Caribbean cuisine!

Website

Location

2000 Clemson Road, Ste. 7, Columbia, SC 29229

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

