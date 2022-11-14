- Home
Gott's Roadside
No reviews yet
933 Main St
Saint Helena, CA 94574
Popular Items
Specials
Crispy Chicken Torta
Crispy fried chicken breast topped with green cabbage & cilantro slaw and pickled red onions,on a butter toasted telera roll with house-made chipotle mayo, cilantro-lime crema & black bean spread.
Gott's Frosé
Our frozen blend of rosé, strawberry and citrus with a refreshing finish. 5.7% ABV.
Pumpkin Shake
Hand spun with organic vanilla ice cream, milk & house-made spiced pumpkin.
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
California Burger
Fried egg, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Zoe’s bacon, arugula, balsamic onions & mayo on a toasted sesame brioche bun.
Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Double Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Green Chile Cheeseburger
Grilled Anaheim chile, Jack cheese, lettuce, red onion, salsa verde & charred jalapeño mayo on a toasted egg bun.
Hamburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Bacon Hamburger
Zoe's Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.