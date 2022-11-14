Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Seafood
Sandwiches

Gott's Roadside

review star

No reviews yet

933 Main St

Saint Helena, CA 94574

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Cheeseburger
Sweet Potato Fries

Specials

Crispy Chicken Torta

Crispy Chicken Torta

$14.99

Crispy fried chicken breast topped with green cabbage & cilantro slaw and pickled red onions,on a butter toasted telera roll with house-made chipotle mayo, cilantro-lime crema & black bean spread.

Gott's Frosé

Gott's Frosé

$10.00

Our frozen blend of rosé, strawberry and citrus with a refreshing finish. 5.7% ABV.

Pumpkin Shake

Pumpkin Shake

$7.99+

Hand spun with organic vanilla ice cream, milk & house-made spiced pumpkin.

Utensils

Utensils are provided by request only.

Fork

Spoon

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99

American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.

California Burger

California Burger

$15.99

Fried egg, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Zoe’s bacon, arugula, balsamic onions & mayo on a toasted sesame brioche bun.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$15.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.

Green Chile Cheeseburger

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$11.99

Grilled Anaheim chile, Jack cheese, lettuce, red onion, salsa verde & charred jalapeño mayo on a toasted egg bun.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.

Bacon Hamburger

Bacon Hamburger

$11.99

Zoe's Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.

Double Bacon Hamburger