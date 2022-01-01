Restaurant header imageView gallery

Got Wings?

review star

No reviews yet

3375 University Drive

Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Order Again

Popular Items

10 WINGS
FRIES 1/2 lb
PRETZELS

ENTREES

10 BONELESS

$15.99

15 BONELESS

$19.99

20 BONELESS

$24.99
10 WINGS

10 WINGS

$14.99

10 Traditional Wings with your choice of Sauce or Dry rub

15 WINGS

15 WINGS

$18.99

15 Traditional Wings with your choice of sauce or dry rub

20 WINGS

20 WINGS

$23.99

20 Traditional Wings with your choice of sauce or dry rub

PIZZA

14" PEPPERONI PIZZA

14" PEPPERONI PIZZA

$6.99

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

14" CHEESE PIZZA

14" CHEESE PIZZA

$6.99

Smothered with mozzarella cheese baked to golden brown

14" FARMERS MARKET PIZZA

14" FARMERS MARKET PIZZA

$13.99

Red pepper, red onion, broccoli, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella and basil pizza sauce

14" GOT WINGS PIZZA

14" GOT WINGS PIZZA

$13.99

Our Got wing boneless chicken, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of wing sauce

CAPRESE FLATBREAD

CAPRESE FLATBREAD

$9.99Out of stock

Fresh basil pesto, sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese topped with a balsamic drizzle and fresh cut basil

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$6.99

Mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic baked to golden brown.

APPETIZERS

CAULIFLOWER

CAULIFLOWER

$8.99

Crispy fried cauliflower served with ranch or blue cheese

CHEESE CURDS

CHEESE CURDS

$8.99

Breaded and fried Wisconsin cheese curds served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce

PRETZELS

PRETZELS

$8.99

Warm Bavarian Pretzels served with nacho cheese and Dijon mustard

FRIES 1/2 lb

FRIES 1/2 lb

$3.99
FRIES 1 lb

FRIES 1 lb

$5.99

HOMEMADE CHIPS

$4.99

DESSERTS

RASPBERRY CHIMI

RASPBERRY CHIMI

$4.99

Creamy raspberry cheesecake stuffed in a warm Sweet crispy pastry shell

SODA

COKE

$1.99

COKE ZERO

$1.99

SPRITE

$1.99

ICE TEA

$1.99

LEMONADE

$1.99

ORANGE

$1.99

ROOTBEER

$1.99

DR. PEPPER

$1.99

WATERS

SMART WATER

$2.99

ESSENTIAL WATER

$2.99

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER

$2.49

FLAVORED SPARKLING

$2.49

GATORADE

$1.99

JARRITOS

$2.74

RED BULL

$2.50

WING PACKS

CATERING APPETIZER

$29.99

MIX OR MATCH 50

$64.99

MIX OR MATCH 100

$130.99

MIX OR MATCH 150

$199.99

100 PACK

$159.99

150 PACK

$229.99

50 PACK

$99.99
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a Cold Draft beer!! Now serving

Website

Location

3375 University Drive, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Directions

Gallery
Banana Leaf, INC image
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
