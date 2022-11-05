Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gou! 5734 Old 2nd Street

review star

No reviews yet

5734 Old 2nd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp
Akra

Mocktail

TOG

$4.00+

Taste of Gou House Drink made with Passion Fruit

Lemonade

$3.00+

Homemade Lemonade

TOG Sunset

$4.00+

Taste of Gou with a twist!

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Cola

$3.50

Juice

$2.00

Turo Energy Drink

$4.00+

Water

Apps

Wings

Wings

$15.95

Flavored

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$14.00

10 Fried Shrimp tossed in our special sauce

Plantain Cups

Plantain Cups

3 Plantains topped with either Shrimp, Steak, Pork, and our homemade pikliz.

Akra

$5.00

Marinad

$3.00

Dous Mac Balls

$8.50Out of stock

Fried Macaroni & Cheese Balls with a twist!

Dinner

Fried Fish of the Day

$37.00

Fried Red Snapper the Caribbean way!

Fried Pork (griot pla nasyonal)

$20.00

Goat in Sauce

$25.00
Gou Salad of the Day

Gou Salad of the Day

$12.50

Our Gou salad consist of fresh greens served with fresh strawberries, dried cranberries, diced tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Salad dressing is served on the side. Our salad can also be paired with grilled shrimp or grilled chicken.

Pineapple Bowl

Pineapple Bowl

$22.00Out of stock

Try our house special Pineapple which can be served with white rice and your protein choice of shrimp or chicken.

Rasta Pasta

Rasta Pasta

Penne Pasta served in a Caribbean cream sauce with either shrimp, or chicken. Want both? We have that available too!

Fried Drumsticks

$16.50

Lunch

Chicken in Sauce

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Drumsticks in Sauce with Onions

Cod Fish with Plantain

$12.00

Fried Pork (griot pla nasyonal)

$20.00
Griot Sandwich

Griot Sandwich

$13.75

Try our homemade Griot Sandwich served with fries and our secret sauce.

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Spaghetti with Sausage

$18.00
Gou Burger

Gou Burger

$13.75Out of stock

Turkey in Sauce

$13.00
Wings

Wings

$15.95

Flavored

Salmon Sliders w/Fries

$15.95

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Black Rice

$5.00

Rice and Beans

$3.50

Plantain

$4.50

Dessert

Gou! Cheesecake Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Gou! Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Kids Entree

Kids Rasta Pasta

Kids Chicken in Sauce

$12.00

Kids Turkey in Sauce

$10.00

Kids Legume (Wed & Thurs)

$13.00

Kids Griot

$13.00

Kids Accompaniments

Kids Black Rice

$1.50

Kids White Rice

Kids Rice & Red Beans

Kids Sous Pwa

Dessert

Pineapple Upside-down Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Slices

Gou! Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Oreo Caramel Slice

$8.00

Cherry Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake Slice

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Caribbean cuisine at his finesse

Location

5734 Old 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

