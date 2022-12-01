Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gould Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

108 fall street

Seneca Falls, NY 13148

Salads and Soup

Soup du Jour

$6.00

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Apple Wedge

$12.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$12.00

Small Plates

Arancini

$14.00

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Littleneck Steamers

$18.00

Mussels

$16.00

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Traditional Wings (10)

$16.00

Brussels sprouts

$14.00

Gnocchi

$18.00

Cheese Board

$18.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Flatbreads

Gould Flatbread

$17.00

White Garlic Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled Steak Flatbread

$18.00

Honey Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Autumn Flatbread

$18.00

Burgers

Basic Burger

$18.00

Bourbon Burger

$21.00

Gould Burger

$21.00

Boujee Burger

$22.00

Veggie Burger

$19.00

Entrees

Bacon Bleu New Yorker

$44.00

Chicken Parm

$28.00

Eggplant Caponata

$22.00

Chix Fett Alfredo

$25.00

Herb Crusted Whitefish

$28.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$18.00

Scallops

$42.00

Specials

Fish and Chips

$22.00

Filet

$46.00

Salmon

$30.00

Kickin Bourbon Ckn Sand

$18.00

Bruschetta Flatbread

$16.00

Desserts

Resses PB Chocolate Thunder Cake

$8.00

Lemon Cream Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Salted Caramel Crunch

$8.00

GF Lava Cake

$9.00

Kids

Pasta

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Tender Plate

$10.00

Wings

$12.00

Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 fall street, Seneca Falls, NY 13148

Directions

