Gourdough's Public House San Antonio

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Big Red

$4.00

Bottomless Fountain

$3.00

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Child's Drink

Club Soda

$2.50

Employee Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Cider

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea Refill

Lemonade

$3.99

Lg Orange Juice

$4.00

M V sparkling

$4.00

M V Spring

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

National Hot Chocolate

$3.99Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sm Orange Juice

$2.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Americano

$4.50

Bottomless Coffee

$3.99

Capuccino

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.25

Cold Brew

$5.99

Cocoa & Churros

$3.99

Donut Coffee

$3.99

Double Espresso

$3.50

Hot Cider

$3.50

Latte

$4.25

Mocha

$3.99

Morning Haze

$4.99

Single Espresso

$2.50

Chocoholic

$3.50

Water

Water

Apps

Gotchie Yo Kolachie

$10.99

K, So?

$8.99

Okra Winfrey

$8.99

Pork My Belly

$14.99

The Big Cheese

$8.99

The Whistle Stop

$8.99

Three Little Guidos

$10.99

Trippple Play

$12.99

Twisted Eggs

$7.99

Wiz Kale-Leafa

$11.99

Brunch

Big E-Z

$8.99

Cache Me Outside

$7.99

Dirty Plucker

$10.99

Donut Ruin My Jam

$5.99

El Diablo

$10.99

Fatback

$11.99

Get Stack3d

$10.99

Gotchie Yo Kolache

$10.99

Hangover

$10.99

Happy Havalina

$9.99

McGourdough

$10.99

New Jack City

$10.75

Petunia

$10.99

Porkey's

$7.99

Rise and Shine

$10.99

Smothered Hogg

$10.99

Southern Spice and Everything Nice

$8.99

Texas A'migas

$10.99

The Frenchy

$10.99

Towanda

$11.99

Burgers

Cheezy Buns

$14.99

Double D's Burger

$14.99+

EL Camino Burger

$12.99

Getting' Piggy With It

$13.99

Big Baller Burger

$12.99

Nacho Libre Burger

$12.99

Ron Burgundy Burger

$12.99

Plain and Dry

$12.99

Dessert

Baby Rattler

$7.99

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom

$7.99

Big E-Z

$8.99

Birthday Donut

Black Betty

$7.99

Black Out

$7.99

Blue Balls

$7.99

Cherry Bombs

$7.99

Dirty Harry

$7.99

Donut Pudding

$7.99

Easter Donut

$7.99Out of stock

Fat Elvis

$7.99

Flying Pig

$7.99

Freebird

$7.99

Funky Monkey

$7.99

Glory Daze

$7.99

Granny’s Pie

$7.99

Heavenly Hash

$7.99

Ice Cream

$3.00

Kid's Unicorn Dip

Make your Own

$7.99

Mama’s Cake

$7.99

Mardi Gras

$7.99Out of stock

Miss Shortcake

$7.99

Naughty and Nice

$7.99

Nutty Valentine

$7.99

ODB

$7.99

PB&J

$7.99

Puddin

$7.99

Pumpkin Spice

$7.99

Ring O’ Fire

$7.99

Sa'moa

$6.49

Salty Balls

$7.99

Sara's Joy

$7.99

Sin-A-Bomb

$7.99

Skinny Hippy

$11.99

Son of a Peach

$7.99

Southern Belle

$7.99

Squealing Pig

$7.99

Super Baked

$11.99

Entrees

Aunt Merle's Pot Pie

$15.99

Boss Hog

$15.99

Country Clucker

$16.99

Dirty South

$16.99

Drunken Hunk

$15.99

Get Roasted

$15.99

Mother Clucker

$10.99

Notcha Normal Enchilada

$14.99

Ode to the Flores

$14.99

The Gobbler

$16.99Out of stock

Kids

Kid's Big Cheez

$8.99

Kid's Mac & Cz

$8.99

Kid's Chicken Little

$8.99

Kid's Plain Jane

$8.99

Kid's PB&J

$8.99

Kid's PB&BH

$8.99

Kid's Pot Pie

$8.99

Kid's Unicorn Cheez

$8.99

Salads & Soups

Carbb Salad

$14.99

Fresh & Fancy

$15.99

Grandma's Dumplins

$8.99

Greeced Lightning Salad

$12.99

Kail Caesar!

$12.99

La Flama Blanca

$8.99

Netflix & Chili

$8.99

Popeye's Roids

$12.99

Public House Salad

$12.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Sandwiches

Bacon Me Crazy Sandwich

$10.99

Build Your Own Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Count Gourdough Cristo Sandwich

$10.99

Cubano Sandwich

$10.99

Dirty Bird Sandwich

$10.99

Phat Club Sandwich

$11.99

Saussy Cock Sandwich

$10.99

Sides

Bone Marrow Butter Beans (side)

$4.99

Cream Corn (side)

$5.99

Creamed Kale (side)

$7.99

Fried Brussels Sprouts (side)

$6.99

Jalapeno Potato Salad (side)

$5.99

Mac and Cheese (side)

$6.99

Sweet Potato Mash with Marshmallow Slab (side)

$4.99

Yukon Chips (side)

$3.99

Yukon Chips Refill

À La Carte

American Cheese

$0.50

Avocado

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Balsamic Vinagrette dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese dressing

$0.50

Brownie Batter

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Burger Patty

$4.00

Cake Batter

$0.50

Candied Jalapenos

$0.50

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Chicken Fried Bacon

$4.00

Chipotle Cheese

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Chocolate Icing

$1.00

Chopped Onion

$0.50

Cilantro Buttermilk

$0.50

Citrus Vinagrette

$0.50

Cranberry Habenero Jam

$0.75

Cream Cheese Icing

$1.00

Egg

$1.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$4.00

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Garlic Donut

$3.00

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Guacamole

$1.00

Gummy Snake

$5.00

Ham

$3.00

Honey

$0.50

Honey Butter

$1.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Jalapeno - Candied

$0.50

Jalapeno - Pickled

$0.50

Jalapeno Sausage

$3.00

Kid Side Fruit

$2.00

Large Gravy

$1.75

Maple Icing

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard, Coarse

$1.00

Mustard, Yellow

$0.50

NC Coarse Ground Mustard

NC Honey Butter

NC Maple Syrup

NC Ranch

No Bake Cheese Cake

$2.00

Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

Pesto

$0.75

Pimento Cheese

$1.00

Plain Donut

$2.00

Potato Pancake

$1.50

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Queso (side)

$3.00

Ranch

$0.50

Refried Beans

$2.00

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Single Chicken Strip

$3.50

Small Gravy

Swiss

$1.00

Tangy BBQ

$0.50

Turkey

$4.00

Veggie Patty

$4.00

Yukon Chips

$3.00

Beer Towers

Freetail Amber

$40.00

Amarillo

$45.00

Americana

$45.00

Dale Shine

$47.00

Hopadillo

$40.00

Dos XX

$36.00

Mosaic

$55.00

Slippery Rock

$53.00

SH Light Blonde

$32.00

Guinness

$50.00

The Temptress

$53.00

Betty

$48.00

Pecan Porter

$52.00

Brass Monkey

Brass Monkey

$10.00

CBD Shot

CBD

$4.00

Donut Eating Challenge

Donut Eating Challenge

$100.00

Donut Roulette

Donut Roulette 5+

$40.00

Donut Roulette

$25.00

Fishbowls

Painkiller FB

$20.00

Water Moccasin FB

$20.00

Steph's Joose FB

$20.00

Hurricane FB

$20.00

Losoya Street Lemonade FB

$20.00

Inject Your own Holes

Inject Your Own Holes

$12.00

Margarita Tower

Margarita Tower

$75.00

Personal Donut Bar

Personal Donut Bar

$20.00

R Rated

R Rated

$4.00

Roast Your Own Smores

Roast Your Own Smores

$15.00

Smores +2 or more

$30.00

Table Side Coffee

Table Side 2 or less

$15.00

Table Side +2 or more

$30.00

Towers

Hurricane

$75.00

Steph's Juice

$75.00

Mimosa

$75.00

Vodka Tower

$75.00

Pinneapple Express Towers

$100.00

Wanna Get Mellow

Wanna Get Mellow

$4.00

Fiesta

Fiesta Medal

$10.00

Fiesta medal

$5.00

Body By Gourdough's

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

Donut Mess With Texas (Navy)

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

Donut Mess With Texas (Red)

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

Feed Me

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

Flying Pig (Cranberry)

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL``

$25.00

Flying Pig (Navy)

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

Hole Foods

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

Mother Clucker

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

Mustache

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

Public House Logo

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

Underground

XS`

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

Will Squat For Donuts

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

Employee Uniform Mustache

XS

$12.50

S

$12.50

M

$12.50

L

$12.50

XL

$12.50

Employee Uniform Public House Logo

XS

$12.50

S

$12.50

M

$12.50

L

$12.50

XL

$12.50

Drink Tickets

Drink Tickets

$12.00

Cake Fee

Cake Fee

$25.00

DEPOSITS

DEPOSITS

$676.55

GRATUITY

Gratuity

$118.80

LIQUOR TAX

Liquor Tax

$62.50

Margarita Tower

Marg Tower

$75.00

Off-Site Reception Menu

Off Site Reception Menu

$1,000.00

PER PERSON

Greeced Lightening

$15.00

Dirty South

$15.00

Bacon Me Crazy

$15.00

ROOM FEE

ROOM FEE

$150.00

SERVICE CHARGE

SERVICE CHARGE

$106.92

Tax

Tax

$99.00

Truck rental Fee

Truck Rental Fee

$350.00

Apps

Big Cheese

$504.69

Chocolate

Chocolate

$7.99

Vanilla

Vanilla

$7.99Out of stock

Apps

The Big Cheez

$8.00

The Whistle Stop

$8.00

Trippple Play

$8.00

Okra Winfrey

$8.00

Twisted Eggs

$8.00

K, So?

$8.00

Wiz Kale-Leafa

$8.00

Pork My Belly

$8.00

Gotchie Yo Kolache

$8.00

Three Little Guidos

$8.00

Brunch

Cache Me Outside

$12.00

Dirty Plucker

$12.00

Donut Ruin My Jam

$12.00

El Diablo

$12.00

Fatback

$12.00

Get Stack3d

$12.00

Gotchie Yo Kolache

$12.00

Happy Havelina

$12.00

Petunia

$12.00

Porkey's

$12.00

Rise and Shine

$12.00

Smothered Hogg

$12.00

Southern Spice & Everything Nice

$12.00

Texas A'Migas

$12.00

The Big EZ

$12.00

The French-EE

$12.00

The Hangover

$12.00

The McGourdough

$12.00

The Towanda

$12.00

Dessert

Nutty Valentine

$8.00

Carafe Mimosa

Carafe Mimosa

$10.00

Breakfast Shot

Breakfast Shot

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

215 Losoya Street, San Antonio, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Gourdough's Public House image
Gourdough's Public House image

