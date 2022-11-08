Gou! 5734 Old 2nd Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Caribbean cuisine at his finesse
Location
5734 Old 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Balconcito - 658 east godfrey avenue
No Reviews
658 East Godfrey Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19120
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant