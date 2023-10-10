Popular Items

Juicy Lucy

$13.00

Chicken Salad Rachel

$11.00

Wyomissing Cafe

Burgers

The Standard

$12.00

Berks Burger

$13.00

French Onion Burger

$12.00

Reuben Burger

$13.00

The Dutchy

$14.00

Umami Burger

$12.00

Diner Burger

$12.00

BYO Sandwich

BYO

$10.00

Fries

Plain Fries

$5.00

Gourmand Fries

$11.00

Greek Gyro Fries

$11.00

Poutine Fries

$9.00
Midwest Fries

$11.00

Our crispy fries covered with rich “Loose Meat” and slathered with pickles, fancy sauce, and white cheddar

Truffled Goat Cheese Fries

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Cheesesteak Fries

$11.00

Cheddar Pork Fries

$11.00

Dill Pickle Fries

$9.00

Mexi-Street Corn Fries

$9.00

Cuban Fries

$11.00

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Strips

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Sliders

$6.00

Breaded Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

Salads

Kale & Goat Cheese

$10.00

Wyo Wedge Salad

$10.00

Southern Style Cobb

$12.00

Red Beet & Goat Cheese

$10.00

Mixed Green Tuna

$11.00

Caesar A La Gourmand

$10.00

Classic Chef

$12.00

Manchego Apple Walnut

$10.00

Trail Mix Salad

$10.00

Chopped Steak

$12.00

Sandwiches

Iowa Tavern

$11.00

Chicago Style Italian Beef

$12.00

Trio Cheese

$10.00

Picnic Chicken Panini

$12.00

The Burgh

$12.00

Ahi Ceviche Fish Tacos

$13.00

Grilled Mushroom Melt

$10.00

Spicy Pulled Pork

$12.00

Smoked Salmon BLT

$12.00

French Connection

$11.00

Croque Monsieur

$11.00

Cubano

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Apple, Ham & Cheddar Panini

$11.00

Grilled Caprese

$10.00

Salmon & Goat Cheese Sliders

$11.00

Dagwood Samich

$13.00

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Turkey Avocado BLT

$12.00

The Berks

$10.00

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Specialty Cheesesteaks

Gourmand Cheesesteak

$11.00

Spicy Chicken

$12.00

Breakfast Steak

$12.00

Chopped Pepper

$11.00

The "Berks" Steak

$11.00

Epic Steak

$13.00

Meat & Potatoes Steak

$12.00

Pickle Steak

$11.00

Drinks

Medium (16oz) Latte

$3.75

Small (12oz) Hot Tea

$1.75

Medium (16oz) Hot Tea

$2.00

Large (20oz) Hot Tea

$2.25

Small (12oz) Italian Soda

$2.75

Large (20oz) Italian Soda

$3.25

Large Coffee (20oz)

$2.25

Fountain

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Peace Tea

$3.00

Small Coffee (12oz)

$1.75

Medium Coffee (16oz)

$2.00

Small (12 oz) Latte

$3.25

Large (20oz) Latte

$4.25

Breakfast Saturday

Omelets & Scrambles

Cheesesteak Omelet

$12.00

Truffled Mushroom Omelet

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Omelet

$12.00

California Omlete

$11.00

BYO Breakfast Scramble

$11.00

Specialty Breakfast

Eggs in a Basket

$7.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Berks Breakfast

$10.00

English Breakfast

$11.00

Burgh Benedict

$12.00

Trio Cheese Benedict

$11.00

Toasts & Cakes

Gourmand French Toast

$9.00

Mixed Berry French Toast

$9.00

Maple Apple Walnut Toast

$10.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$10.00

Pancakes

$9.00

Cereal Pancakes

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade Pancakes

$10.00

Chocolate Butter Bacon Pancakes

$11.00

Wraps & Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Gourmand Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Dutch Po Boy

$11.00

Add-Ons

1 Egg

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Potatoes

$3.00