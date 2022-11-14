- Home
Gourmandise G5-American Fork
215 E State St
American Fork, UT 84003
Popular Items
Seasonal
Pumpkin Spice Cake, 9"
Pumpkin nut spice cake with layers of cream cheese frosting, candied ginger, pecan, and pumpkin seeds.
Pumpkin Spice Cake 6"
Pumpkin nut spice cake with layers of cream cheese frosting, candied ginger, pecan, and pumpkin seeds.
Pumpkin Spice Cake Individual
Pumpkin nut spice cake with layers of cream cheese frosting, candied ginger, pecan, and pumpkin seeds.
Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Classic English style. Scratch-made bread with pumpkin and warm fall-spiced custard.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Loaf Cake
Scratch-made pumpkin bread with chocolate chips and cream cheese frosting
Ginger Spice Crème Brulee
Baked French custard with tangy ginger and fall spices. Topped with torched sugar.
Pumpkin Spice Crème Brûlée
Baked French custard with tangy ginger and fall spices. Topped with torched sugar.
Gingerbread Bread Pudding
Classic English-style custard warmed with gingerbread spices and molasses.
Breakfast Pastries
Almond Croissant
Croisssant Filled with frangipane creme. Baked until caramelized, topped with a florentina icing and toasted almonds.
Butter Croissant
Scratch made with imported butter. Traditional French-style buttery, flaky pastry.
Blueberry Croissant
Scratch made with imported butter. Traditional French-style buttery, flaky pastry baked with fresh blueberries & custard creme.
Raspberry Croissant
Scratch made with imported butter. Traditional French-style buttery, flaky pastry baked with fresh raspberries & custard creme.
Cheese Pocket
Scratch made danish pastry dough with sweet cream cheese filling.
Brisket Croissant with Spanish Tomato Relish
Scratch made croissant dough wrapped around slow-roasted brisket, Spanish tomato relish and Gruyere.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Scratch-made croissant wrapped around Black Forest ham & Gruyère.
Sausage Croissant
Chicken apple sausage wrapped in scratch-made croissant roll
Pain au Chocolat
Scratch-made butter croissant filled with French semisweet chocolate.
Kouign Amann
Traditional Breton-style cake pastry with scratch-made croissant dough layers and butter and cardamom sugar.
Kouign Amann de Pecan
Traditional Breton-style pastry. Scratch-made croissant dough layered with butter, pecans, and cardamom sugar.
Apple Turnover
Classic flaky pastry with apple filling.
Cherry Turnover
Classic flaky pastry with cherry filling.
Blueberry Turnover
Classic flaky pastry with blueberry filling.
Bacon, Cheddar and Chive Scone
Savory biscuit-like pastry with bacon, chive, and cheddar cheese.
Blueberry Lemon Scone
British classic. Gently-sweet biscuit-like pastry with blueberries, bright lemon zest, and tangy glaze
Blueberry Lemon Loaf Cake
Bright lemon loaf cake with plump blueberries. Vanilla lemon icing. Served by the slice
Raspberry Almond Poppyseed Loaf Cake
Scratch-made poppyseed bread, flavored with almond essence and fresh raspberries. Iced with raspberry icing and topped with dried raspberries. Served by the slice.
Individual Desserts
Baba au Rum
Sweet brioche roll soaked in white rum and rum syrup topped with Chantilly cream. Fresh strawberry & chocolate spear garnish.
Cannoli
Cannoli shell filled with sweet ricotta, dipped in chocolate chips.
Crème Brûlée
Baked French custard with torched sugar. (Gluten Friendly)
Éclair
Pâte à choux pastry filled with custard, dipped in dark chocolate.
English Bread Pudding
A classic made from scratch white bread & custard. Baked & glazed.
Individual Cheesecake Topped with Fresh Fruit
New York-style cheesecake with an almond flour crust, tangy creme topping, white chocolate ring, fresh fruit & apricot glaze. Almond flour graham crust.
Individual Chocolate Decadence
Rich, dense flourless chocolate cake with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop
Individual Hazelnut Cheesecake
Hazelnut chocolate cheesecake topped with a hazelnut truffle with a dark chocolate shortbread cookie crust and dark chocolate mirror glaze
Lemon Curd Tartlette
Tarte shell filled with lemon curd. Topped with cream and candied lemon.
Mixed Fruit Tartelette
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze.
Peach
Two sweet brioche rolls soaked in peach syrup, filled with cream custard, and rolled in sugar. Marzipan leaves and a candied orange peel stem accents.
Raspberry Pistachio Tartelette
Tarte shell filled with light crème custard and fresh raspberries. Finished with chopped pistachios & powdered sugar.
Rice Pudding
Scratch-made English custard style with cinnamon dusting on top. (Gluten Friendly).
Strawberry Ring
Pâte à choux pastry baked with almonds, filled with Chantilly cream, fresh strawberries, and topped with shaved almonds and powder sugar.
Triple Chocolate Mousse
Gluten-friendly chocolate cake made with almond flour, with white chocolate mousse, chocolate mousse, milk chocolate glaze.
Silverware Packets To Go
In an effort to be more ecological conscious of waste, please request the number of disposable utensils you request.
Cake Slices
Chocolate Mousse Slice
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop.
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Slice
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze.
Classic Mille Feuille
Puff pastry and cream custard layers. Iced with vanilla glaze & chocolate.
Marzipan Slice
Layers of vanilla cake and raspberry custard. Wrapped with chewy marzipan (almond paste fondant frosting).
Passion Fruit Mousse Slice
Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passionfruit mousse topped with passionfruit glaze.
Strawberry Mille Feuille
Tiramisu Cake Slice
Whipped Mascarpone with yellow cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso. Topped with cocoa
Cookies
Almond Horn
Chewy almond paste-based cookie half-dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with sliced almonds. (Gluten Friendly).
Sugar Cookie
Classic sugar cookie with buttercream
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Classic all-butter chocolate chip cookie
Maldon Salt Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Classic all-butter cookie with dark chocolate chunks, toasted pecans, and topped with Maldon salt flakes
Chocolate-Dipped Peanut Butter Cookie
Classic Peanut Butter cookie dipped in chocolate
Oatmeal Cranberry Toffee Cookie
Moist oatmeal cookie studded with dried cranberries and toffee bits
French Macarons Box- Tropical Flavors
Imported from France. Almond flour and meringue sandwich cookies. Available flavors: Lemon Yuzu, Banana Guava, Lychee, Mango, Blood Orange, Pineapple and Coconut (7) Gluten-Friendly
French Macarons Box-Classic Flavors
Imported from France. Almond flour and meringue sandwich cookies. Flavors: chocolate, mocha, vanilla, pistachio, raspberry, lemon. (7)
Everyday Cakes
Black & White Mousse Cake 9"
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (serves 10-12)
Chocolate Decadence Cake 9"
Rich, dense flourless chocolate cake with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (serves 10-12)
Chocolate Mousse Cake Cake 6"
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
Chocolate Mousse Cake 9"
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 6"
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 9"
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 6"
Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passion fruit mousse topped with passion fruit glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 9" Cake
Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passion fruit mousse topped with passion fruit glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Tiramisu Cake 8"x4"
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
Tiramisu Cake 9"
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Add Pack of 24 Candles
Pack of 24 tall, decorated candles.
Add Individual Candle
Tall, decorated candle.
Coffee & Hot Drinks
Breve Latte
Cafe Americano
Cafe au Lait
Cafe Latte
Cafe Mocha
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Cold Brew
Drip Coffee
London Fog
Shot in the Dark
Steamers
Macchiatto
Decaf
Matcha Latte
Flat White
Sodas & Other
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Barq's Root Beer- Fountain
Coke Zero- Fountain
Coke- Fountain
Diet Coke- Fountain
Diet Dr. Pepper- Fountain
Dr. Pepper- Fountain
Sprite- Fountain
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Perrier
Chocolate Milk
Water Cup
Ginger Beer
Specialty Alcohol Free Beverages
Kids Menu
Kids Pasta with Marinara
Kids Cheese Flatbread Pizza
Kids Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza
Kids Cheese Sandwich
Kids PB & J
Kids Ham & Cheese
Kids Turkey & Cheese
Retail
Gourmandise Blend 12 oz
Rich and balanced blend of locally-roasted beans, perfect for your daily drip coffee.
Gourmandise Espresso 12 oz
Full-bodied Espresso built from a special blend of locally-roasted beans.
Gourmandise Decaf Espresso 12 oz
Decaf version of our full-bodied Espresso built from a special blend of locally-roasted beans.
"Trés Bon" Reusable Tote Bag
Blue And White Ceramic Mug
Black & Cork Tumbler - Circle logo
Women's "Oui Oui" shirt
Unisex Green Circle Logo/"Eat Good Food" shirt
Child's "Cookie" shirt - blue
Child's "Cookie" shirt - pink
Orange "Breakfast Club" Keychain
Proud member of the Gourmandise Breakfast Club
Pink "Party without Cake" Keychain
"A party with out a cake is just a meeting"
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
215 E State St, American Fork, UT 84003