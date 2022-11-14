Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gourmandise G5-American Fork

review star

No reviews yet

215 E State St

American Fork, UT 84003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kouign Amann
Cannoli
Pain au Chocolat

Seasonal

Pumpkin Spice Cake, 9"

$49.95Out of stock

Pumpkin nut spice cake with layers of cream cheese frosting, candied ginger, pecan, and pumpkin seeds.

Pumpkin Spice Cake 6"

Pumpkin Spice Cake 6"

$33.95Out of stock

Pumpkin nut spice cake with layers of cream cheese frosting, candied ginger, pecan, and pumpkin seeds.

Pumpkin Spice Cake Individual

Pumpkin Spice Cake Individual

$6.50

Pumpkin nut spice cake with layers of cream cheese frosting, candied ginger, pecan, and pumpkin seeds.

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

Classic English style. Scratch-made bread with pumpkin and warm fall-spiced custard.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Loaf Cake

$2.95

Scratch-made pumpkin bread with chocolate chips and cream cheese frosting

Ginger Spice Crème Brulee

$6.20Out of stock

Baked French custard with tangy ginger and fall spices. Topped with torched sugar.

Pumpkin Spice Crème Brûlée

$6.20

Baked French custard with tangy ginger and fall spices. Topped with torched sugar.

Gingerbread Bread Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

Classic English-style custard warmed with gingerbread spices and molasses.

Breakfast Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.95Out of stock

Croisssant Filled with frangipane creme. Baked until caramelized, topped with a florentina icing and toasted almonds.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.95

Scratch made with imported butter. Traditional French-style buttery, flaky pastry.

Blueberry Croissant

Blueberry Croissant

$4.70

Scratch made with imported butter. Traditional French-style buttery, flaky pastry baked with fresh blueberries & custard creme.

Raspberry Croissant

Raspberry Croissant

$4.70

Scratch made with imported butter. Traditional French-style buttery, flaky pastry baked with fresh raspberries & custard creme.

Cheese Pocket

Cheese Pocket

$4.40

Scratch made danish pastry dough with sweet cream cheese filling.

Brisket Croissant with Spanish Tomato Relish

Brisket Croissant with Spanish Tomato Relish

$5.95Out of stock

Scratch made croissant dough wrapped around slow-roasted brisket, Spanish tomato relish and Gruyere.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.95

Scratch-made croissant wrapped around Black Forest ham & Gruyère.

Sausage Croissant

Sausage Croissant

$5.95

Chicken apple sausage wrapped in scratch-made croissant roll

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$4.95

Scratch-made butter croissant filled with French semisweet chocolate.

Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$4.95

Traditional Breton-style cake pastry with scratch-made croissant dough layers and butter and cardamom sugar.

Kouign Amann de Pecan

Kouign Amann de Pecan

$4.95

Traditional Breton-style pastry. Scratch-made croissant dough layered with butter, pecans, and cardamom sugar.

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$3.95

Classic flaky pastry with apple filling.

Cherry Turnover

Cherry Turnover

$3.95Out of stock

Classic flaky pastry with cherry filling.

Blueberry Turnover

Blueberry Turnover

$3.95

Classic flaky pastry with blueberry filling.

Bacon, Cheddar and Chive Scone

Bacon, Cheddar and Chive Scone

$3.60

Savory biscuit-like pastry with bacon, chive, and cheddar cheese.

Blueberry Lemon Scone

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$3.60

British classic. Gently-sweet biscuit-like pastry with blueberries, bright lemon zest, and tangy glaze

Blueberry Lemon Loaf Cake

Blueberry Lemon Loaf Cake

$2.95Out of stock

Bright lemon loaf cake with plump blueberries. Vanilla lemon icing. Served by the slice

Raspberry Almond Poppyseed Loaf Cake

Raspberry Almond Poppyseed Loaf Cake

$2.95Out of stock

Scratch-made poppyseed bread, flavored with almond essence and fresh raspberries. Iced with raspberry icing and topped with dried raspberries. Served by the slice.

Individual Desserts

Baba au Rum

Baba au Rum

$6.80

Sweet brioche roll soaked in white rum and rum syrup topped with Chantilly cream. Fresh strawberry & chocolate spear garnish.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.95

Cannoli shell filled with sweet ricotta, dipped in chocolate chips.

Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$6.20

Baked French custard with torched sugar. (Gluten Friendly)

Éclair

Éclair

$4.95

Pâte à choux pastry filled with custard, dipped in dark chocolate.

English Bread Pudding

English Bread Pudding

$4.95

A classic made from scratch white bread & custard. Baked & glazed.

Individual Cheesecake Topped with Fresh Fruit

Individual Cheesecake Topped with Fresh Fruit

$6.95Out of stock

New York-style cheesecake with an almond flour crust, tangy creme topping, white chocolate ring, fresh fruit & apricot glaze. Almond flour graham crust.

Individual Chocolate Decadence

Individual Chocolate Decadence

$6.95

Rich, dense flourless chocolate cake with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop

Individual Hazelnut Cheesecake

Individual Hazelnut Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Hazelnut chocolate cheesecake topped with a hazelnut truffle with a dark chocolate shortbread cookie crust and dark chocolate mirror glaze

Lemon Curd Tartlette

Lemon Curd Tartlette

$4.95Out of stock

Tarte shell filled with lemon curd. Topped with cream and candied lemon.

Mixed Fruit Tartelette

Mixed Fruit Tartelette

$6.95

Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze.

Peach

Peach

$6.80

Two sweet brioche rolls soaked in peach syrup, filled with cream custard, and rolled in sugar. Marzipan leaves and a candied orange peel stem accents.

Raspberry Pistachio Tartelette

Raspberry Pistachio Tartelette

$6.95Out of stock

Tarte shell filled with light crème custard and fresh raspberries. Finished with chopped pistachios & powdered sugar.

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

Scratch-made English custard style with cinnamon dusting on top. (Gluten Friendly).

Strawberry Ring

Strawberry Ring

$6.95

Pâte à choux pastry baked with almonds, filled with Chantilly cream, fresh strawberries, and topped with shaved almonds and powder sugar.

Triple Chocolate Mousse

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$6.80Out of stock

Gluten-friendly chocolate cake made with almond flour, with white chocolate mousse, chocolate mousse, milk chocolate glaze.

Silverware Packets To Go

In an effort to be more ecological conscious of waste, please request the number of disposable utensils you request.

Cake Slices

Chocolate Mousse Slice

Chocolate Mousse Slice

$5.95

Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop.

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Slice

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Slice

$5.95

Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze.

Classic Mille Feuille

Classic Mille Feuille

$6.20

Puff pastry and cream custard layers. Iced with vanilla glaze & chocolate.

Marzipan Slice

Marzipan Slice

$5.95

Layers of vanilla cake and raspberry custard. Wrapped with chewy marzipan (almond paste fondant frosting).

Passion Fruit Mousse Slice

Passion Fruit Mousse Slice

$5.95

Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passionfruit mousse topped with passionfruit glaze.

Strawberry Mille Feuille

Strawberry Mille Feuille

$6.20
Tiramisu Cake Slice

Tiramisu Cake Slice

$5.95

Whipped Mascarpone with yellow cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso. Topped with cocoa

Silverware Packets To Go

In an effort to be more ecological conscious of waste, please request the number of disposable utensils you request.

Cookies

Almond Horn

Almond Horn

$2.95

Chewy almond paste-based cookie half-dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with sliced almonds. (Gluten Friendly).

Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$4.10

Classic sugar cookie with buttercream

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.10

Classic all-butter chocolate chip cookie

Maldon Salt Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.10

Classic all-butter cookie with dark chocolate chunks, toasted pecans, and topped with Maldon salt flakes

Chocolate-Dipped Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.10

Classic Peanut Butter cookie dipped in chocolate

Oatmeal Cranberry Toffee Cookie

$2.10

Moist oatmeal cookie studded with dried cranberries and toffee bits

French Macarons Box- Tropical Flavors

French Macarons Box- Tropical Flavors

$10.95

Imported from France. Almond flour and meringue sandwich cookies. Available flavors: Lemon Yuzu, Banana Guava, Lychee, Mango, Blood Orange, Pineapple and Coconut (7) Gluten-Friendly

French Macarons Box-Classic Flavors

French Macarons Box-Classic Flavors

$10.95

Imported from France. Almond flour and meringue sandwich cookies. Flavors: chocolate, mocha, vanilla, pistachio, raspberry, lemon. (7)

Silverware Packets To Go

In an effort to be more ecological conscious of waste, please request the number of disposable utensils you request.

Everyday Cakes

Black & White Mousse Cake 9"

Black & White Mousse Cake 9"

$49.95

Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (serves 10-12)

Chocolate Decadence Cake 9"

Chocolate Decadence Cake 9"

$49.95

Rich, dense flourless chocolate cake with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (serves 10-12)

Chocolate Mousse Cake Cake 6"

Chocolate Mousse Cake Cake 6"

$33.95

Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 4-6 ppl)

Chocolate Mousse Cake 9"

Chocolate Mousse Cake 9"

$49.95

Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 10-12 ppl)

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 6"

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 6"

$33.95

Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 9"

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 9"

$49.95

Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)

Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 6"

Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 6"

$33.95

Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passion fruit mousse topped with passion fruit glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)

Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 9" Cake

Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 9" Cake

$49.95

Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passion fruit mousse topped with passion fruit glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)

Tiramisu Cake 8"x4"

Tiramisu Cake 8"x4"

$33.95

Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 4-6 ppl)

Tiramisu Cake 9"

Tiramisu Cake 9"

$49.95

Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 10-12 ppl)

Add Pack of 24 Candles

Add Pack of 24 Candles

$6.50

Pack of 24 tall, decorated candles.

Add Individual Candle

Add Individual Candle

$0.25

Tall, decorated candle.

Coffee & Hot Drinks

Breve Latte

$5.20

Cafe Americano

$3.90

Cafe au Lait

$3.90

Cafe Latte

$5.20

Cafe Mocha

$5.20Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.90

Chai Latte

$5.20

Espresso

$3.80

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hot Tea

$3.20

Cold Brew

$4.70

Drip Coffee

$2.70+

London Fog

$4.50

Shot in the Dark

$4.00+

Steamers

$3.90

Macchiatto

$5.20

Decaf

$2.70+

Matcha Latte

$5.20

Flat White

$3.75

Sodas & Other

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer- Fountain

$3.50

Coke Zero- Fountain

$3.50

Coke- Fountain

$3.50

Diet Coke- Fountain

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper- Fountain

$3.50Out of stock

Dr. Pepper- Fountain

$3.50

Sprite- Fountain

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$4.25+

Perrier

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Water Cup

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Specialty Alcohol Free Beverages

Fresh Ginger Mint

$5.90

Ginger beer, lime, mint

Italian Cream Soda

$5.90

Sparkling soda, flavored syrup, cream, over ice

Lavender Lime Twist

$5.90

Lavender syrup, lime, lemon

Salted Caramel Vanilla Root Beer

$5.90

Strawberry Fauxjito

$5.90

Perrier, strawberries, mint

Kids Menu

Served with your choice of non-refillable soda, lemonade, apple juice or milk & a petit cookie
Kids Pasta with Marinara

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$7.00
Kids Cheese Flatbread Pizza

Kids Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$7.00
Kids Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza

$7.00
Kids Cheese Sandwich

Kids Cheese Sandwich

$7.00
Kids PB & J

Kids PB & J

$7.00
Kids Ham & Cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

$7.00
Kids Turkey & Cheese

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$7.00

Silverware Packets To Go

In an effort to be more ecological conscious of waste, please request the number of disposable utensils you request.

Retail

Gourmandise Blend 12 oz

$12.90

Rich and balanced blend of locally-roasted beans, perfect for your daily drip coffee.

Gourmandise Espresso 12 oz

$12.90

Full-bodied Espresso built from a special blend of locally-roasted beans.

Gourmandise Decaf Espresso 12 oz

$12.90

Decaf version of our full-bodied Espresso built from a special blend of locally-roasted beans.

"Trés Bon" Reusable Tote Bag

"Trés Bon" Reusable Tote Bag

$15.00
Blue And White Ceramic Mug

Blue And White Ceramic Mug

$12.00

Black & Cork Tumbler - Circle logo

$20.00

Women's "Oui Oui" shirt

$20.00

Unisex Green Circle Logo/"Eat Good Food" shirt

$20.00

Child's "Cookie" shirt - blue

$18.00

Child's "Cookie" shirt - pink

$18.00
Orange "Breakfast Club" Keychain

Orange "Breakfast Club" Keychain

$3.50

Proud member of the Gourmandise Breakfast Club

Pink "Party without Cake" Keychain

Pink "Party without Cake" Keychain

$3.50

"A party with out a cake is just a meeting"

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

215 E State St, American Fork, UT 84003

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gourmandise - G5-American Fork Future Orders
orange starNo Reviews
215 E State St American Fork, UT 84003
View restaurantnext
BLOX Dessert Bars - Catering American Fork
orange star4.9 • 363
541 S. 500 E. American Fork, UT 84003
View restaurantnext
BLOX Dessert Bars
orange star4.9 • 363
541 S 500 E Suite A American Fork, UT 84003
View restaurantnext
Waffle Love - American Fork
orange starNo Reviews
80 NW State Street American Fork, UT 84003
View restaurantnext
Iceberg Drive Inn - Pleasant Grove - 1757 West State Street
orange starNo Reviews
1757 West State Street Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurantnext
Dirty Dough - Pleasant Grove
orange starNo Reviews
1809 W State St Unit A5 Pleasant Grove, UT 85281
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in American Fork

BLOX Dessert Bars
orange star4.9 • 363
541 S 500 E Suite A American Fork, UT 84003
View restaurantnext
BLOX Dessert Bars - Catering American Fork
orange star4.9 • 363
541 S. 500 E. American Fork, UT 84003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near American Fork
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Orem
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston