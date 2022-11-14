Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery Monday Home Delivery

Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery imageView gallery
Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery

1000 S Main St Suite 100

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Soups & Scrach-Made Rolls

pick from Tomato Basil (V), Carrot Ginger (VG), Vegetable White Bean (VG), Cream of Mushroom or Loaded Baked Potato. Served with 6 scratch made rolls.
Soup & Scrach-Made Rolls

Soup & Scrach-Made Rolls

$14.00

pick from Tomato Basil (V), Carrot Ginger (VG), Vegetable White Bean (VG), Cream of Mushroom or Loaded Baked Potato. Served with 6 scratch made rolls.

Shareable Salads

Hearty Cobb

Hearty Cobb

$20.00

Bacon, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg & blue cheese. (add grilled chicken $4). With blue cheese and house vinaigrette dressings.

Mediterranen Nicoise Salad

Mediterranen Nicoise Salad

$16.00

Sweet potato falafel, feta, sweet beets, sugar snap peas, & olives with tahini drizzle and harissa dressing. (add grilled chicken $4)

Family-Style Meals (Warm & Serve)

Chicken Cutlets

Chicken Cutlets

$37.50

Chicken cutlet Chicken cutlets with roasted seasonal vegetable, served with mashed potatoes and sage sauce. Comes with unbaked cookie dough and dinner rolls. Serves 4-6 people.

Butternut Pasta with Grilled Chicken

Butternut Pasta with Grilled Chicken

$37.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Hand-cut pasta with sage cream sauce and butternut squash, Roasted Vegetables, Rolls & Ready-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Serves 4-6.

Grilled Salmon with Herbed rice & Buerre Blanc

Grilled Salmon with Herbed rice & Buerre Blanc

$42.00

Fresh Grilled Salmon, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Vegetables, herbed wild Rice, Scratch made Beurre Blanc Sauce, rolls & ready to bake cookie dough.

Saumon en Croute

Saumon en Croute

$45.00

Fresh salmon, Puff pastry, Herbed Wild Rice, Roasted Vegetables, Lobster Cream Sauce, Scratch made Rolls and Cookie Dough

Meatballs with Castilla Sauce (GF)

Meatballs with Castilla Sauce (GF)

$37.50

Scratch made gluten-friendly meatballs, hearty slow-simmered Castilla tomato sauce, pasta (your choice of traditional or GF), roasted vegetables, rolls, and ready-bake cookie dough.

Beef Stew with Mashed Potatoes

Beef Stew with Mashed Potatoes

$40.00

Beef Stew (Gluten Friendly), Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Rolls & Ready-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Serves 4-6

Au Poivre Tri-Tip Steak

Au Poivre Tri-Tip Steak

$42.00

Slow roasted with fingerling potatoes, caramelized onions, burgundy Gorgonzola Pan Sauce (GF)

Panwich and Soup

Panwich and Soup

$37.50

Choice of panwich style Brisket, ham, or pork and choice of 3 scratch made soups served with thaw and bake cookies.

Thaw and Bake sweet and savory Pastries

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$12.00

pack of 4 Scratch made butter croissants, ready to proof and bake at home. Store in your freezer for up to 3 weeks.

Pain au Chocolate

Pain au Chocolate

$12.00

pack of 4 scratch made Pan au Chocolate made with dark chocolate. Ready to thaw and bake at home, will hold up to 3 weeks in the freezer

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$12.00

pack of 4 scratch made ham and cheese made with black forest ham. Ready to thaw and bake at home, will hold up to 3 weeks in the freezer

Sausage Croissant roll (with Mustard Cream Sauce)

Sausage Croissant roll (with Mustard Cream Sauce)

$12.00

pack of 4 scratch made sausage croissants made with chicken and apple sausage. Ready to thaw and bake at home, will hold up to 3 weeks in the freezer. includes a pack of Dijon cream sauce

French Country Pot Pies

French Country Pot Pies

$18.00

set of 4 scratch made pot pies filled with a creamy chicken filling with carrots, celery, red onions and Yukon gold potatoes

Beef Stew Pot Pies

Beef Stew Pot Pies

$18.00

Set of 4 Scratch made pot pies filled with a rich beef stew made with, Bacon, butternut squash, and prunes and topped with a flaky scratch made crust.

Bake at home gourmet cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

Pack of 12 Scratch made cookies, Thaw and bake at home classic chocolate chip cookies.

Salted Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salted Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

pack of 12 Scratch made thaw and bake cookies made with pecans chocolate chips and sea salt

Cranberry Oatmeal Spice Cookies

Cranberry Oatmeal Spice Cookies

$9.00

pack of 12 Scratch made oatmeal cookies made with dried cranberries & toffy pieces

Peanut butter Cookies

Peanut butter Cookies

$9.00

pack of 12 scratch made classic peanut butter cookies

8x4 Cakes

8x4 Tiramisu

8x4 Tiramisu

$29.95

Layers of yellow cake, chantilly cream, fresh cut strawberries, shaved almonds on sides. Serves (4-6)

8x4 Chocolate Mousse

8x4 Chocolate Mousse

$29.95

Chocolate layers of cake and mousse, covered in chocolate ganache. Serves (4-6)

8x4 Raspberry Mousse

8x4 Raspberry Mousse

$29.95

Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, yellow cake and raspberry mousse, topped with a raspberry glaze and fresh raspberries. serves (4-6)

9" Cakes

9" Tiramisu

9" Tiramisu

$43.95

Whipped marscapone with yellow cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso. Topped with cocoa, ladyfingers on ends.

9" Chocolate Mousse

9" Chocolate Mousse

$43.95

Chocolate layers of cake and mousse, covered in chocolate ganache.

9" Chocolate Raspberry Mousse

9" Chocolate Raspberry Mousse

$43.95

Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, yellow cake and raspberry mousse, topped with a raspberry glaze and fresh raspberries.

9" Black & White Mousse

9" Black & White Mousse

$43.95

Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, yellow cake and chantilly cream.

9" Black Forest

9" Black Forest

$43.95

Chocolate cake, chantilly cream, black cherries, cherry liquor.

9" Choc. Strawberry Chantilly

9" Choc. Strawberry Chantilly

$43.95

Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate chantilly cream, fresh cut strawberries inside and on top

9" Flourless Chocolate Decadence (Gluten-Friendly)

9" Flourless Chocolate Decadence (Gluten-Friendly)

$43.95

Our flourless chocolate cake. Gluten Free

9" Mixed Fruit Tarte

9" Mixed Fruit Tarte

$43.95

Scratch made tart shell with custard, raspberry, kiwi, strawberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze.

9" Passion Fruit Mousse

9" Passion Fruit Mousse

$43.95

Layers of yellow cake and passionfruit mousse, topped with passionfruit glaze.

9" Strawberry Cheesecake

9" Strawberry Cheesecake

$43.95

new york style cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries on graham cracker base.

9" Strawberry Mille Feuille

$43.95

Layers of flaky pastry and cream custard mixed with fresh cut strawberries and shaved almonds on sides.

9" White Strawberry Chantilly

9" White Strawberry Chantilly

$43.95

Layers of yellow cake, chantilly cream, fresh cut strawberries, shaved almonds on sides.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Gourmandise home delivery, Items in this page are available for home delivery, we will gather al the products that you select and deliver them to your door step between 11-5pm

Location

1000 S Main St Suite 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery image

