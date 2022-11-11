Gourmelos
99 RTE 25A SUITE 5,6
SHOREHAM, NY 11786
Popular Items
SPECIAL
Chef Created Bowls & Pita
Pressed Pitini
Filet Mignon Special
Filet mignon, caramelized onions, provolone & mozzarella cheese
Rito
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Peppers, Onions, Cilantro, Marinated Tomato, White Cheese Sauce
Gourmelos Porchetta
Roast Porchetta, Broccoli Rabe, White Cheese Sauce
New York Cheese Steak
Sliced Steak, Peppers, Onions, White Cheese Sauce
Chicken Gyro
Grilled Chicken, Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Onion, Tzatziki
Club Pita
Crisp Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Marinated Tomato, Hummus
Surf and Turf
Grilled Steak & Shrimp, Mozzarella & Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Lemon
Grilled Cheese
Pressed Grilled Cheese with American, Mozzarella, and Cheese Sauce
Green Goddess
Broccoli Rabe or Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Tomato Cucumber Salad, Hummus, Lemon
Capri
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella & Tomato
Steak Gyro
Shrimp Gyro
Steak & shrimp Gyro
Lamb gyro
Mediterranean Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla - includes rice, cheese, sauce
fall quesadilla , butternut squash, Brie cheese, rice
Crispy Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla - includes rice, cheese, & sauce
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla- includes rice , cheese, sauce
Steak and Cheese Quesadilla- includes rice, cheese, sauce
shrimp and cheese Quesadilla- includes rice, cheese, sauce
Pork and Cheese Quesadilla- includes rice, cheese, sauce
Tofu and Cheese Quesadilla- includes rice, cheese, sauce
Gyro Lamb Quesadilla- includes rice, cheese, sauce
BBQ pulled pork quesadilla , includes rice , cheese , sauce
HOT N' READY
Side Items
12oz cilantro jalapeño hummus
Buffalo chicken Mac and cheese
Truffle & cheese fries
Mediterrean Rice Croquette
Stuffed with spinach /feta/mozzarella/ carmelized onion
Potato Croquette
Soup of day
Fried Pita
Side of Fries
Regular Pita
Mini chicken meatballs in buffalo Gorgonzola sauce
BBQ pulled pork topped with Mac and cheese (medium)
Crab cake and French fries
Chicken wings (10) for $10
Loaded Fries
Bacon, Feta, Olives, Tomatoes, Hummus, Cheese Sauce
Loaded Pita Chips
Chicken, Tomatoes, Olives, Tzatziki, Hummus, Feta
Hummus CLASIC SESAME
Hummus- EVERYTHING
Rstd garlic hummus
Hummus chipotle pepper
Dill Yogurt sauce(Tzatziki)- 1
Dill yogurt sauce Tzatziki 2 ounce side
Hummus 2 oz side
Crab cake
Crab cake sandwich on brioche bun
Extra dressing
Grape leaves (5)
Pulled pork sliders (3)
Pesto chicken meatballs
Whipped feta
Steak souvlaki
Eggplant rollatini 2
Scaled & sized items
Basil Marinated Tomatoes
Beans
Beets
Broccoli Rabe
Broccoli, Garlic & Oil
Chicken Grilled
Chicken Meatballs
Chickpea Salad
Couscous
Crispy Breaded Chicken Cutlets
Cucumber Tomato Salad
Feta
Vegetables GRILLED
Mozzarella & Tomato
Mozzarella Fresh
olives
Pasta Salad
Peppers & Onion
Pork Slow Roasted
Potatoes Roasted
Shrimp cocktail
Steak (Filet Mignon)
Tabbouleh Salad
Tomato Corn Salsa
String bean salad
Salmon
Brussel sprouts
Butternut squash
Roasted cauliflower
BBQ pulled pork
Seafood salad
Sweet potatoes
Marinated baby portobello mushrooms
Farroh salad
Scaled veggies assorted
Salads
Fall salad with butternut squash , craisins , walnuts & raspberry vinaigrette
Small Ceasar Salad
Large Ceasar Salad
Small Ceasar With Chicken
Large Ceasar With Chicken
Small Greek Salad
Large Greek Salad
Small Greek Salad With Chicken
Large Greek Salad With Chicken
Large Greek salad with shrimp
Small Greek salad with shrimp
Large Caesar salad with shrimp
Small Caesar salad with shrimp
Small Greek with lamb
Large Greek with lamb
Extra large Greek salad
Large Italian salad
Football season specials
Deserts
Brownie
Chocolate Chip Cookie large
Banana Pudding Cup
Raspberry & Mix berry Crumble
Cannoli
Cannoli Bar
Baklava 4 mini pieces
Blondie
Rainbow cookies 7 layer 12 pieces
Biscotti 3 pieces pack
Cookie platter
Chocolate croissant
Pumpkin pie
Cake pops
Lemon blueberry bar
Pumpkin pie
Chocolate ruggala
almond bars
cheese cake
Raspberry ruggala
Sfogliatelle
Family Plans
Plan One (Feeds Four)
Greek Salad, Marinated Grilled Steak & Grilled Chicken, Basmati Rice, Grilled Marinated Vegetables, bakery treat
Plan Two (Feeds Four)
Mozzarella & Tomato Salad, Crispy Chicken & Slow Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe & Roasted Garlic, Roasted Potatoes, Bakery treat
Plan Three (Feeds Four)
Spinach Salad With Beets, Red Onion & Feta, Mediteranean Chicken Meatballs and Slow Roasted Pork, Wilted Kale with Tomatoes & Corn, Roasted Potatoes, Bakery treat
Plan Four ( Feeds Four)
Kale Salad With Craisins & Walnuts & Red Onion Wild Berry Dressing, Surf & Turf (Steak & Shrimp), Mediterranean Rice Balls, Broccoli, Garlic & Greek Olive Oil, Bakery treat
Plan five (feeds four )
Penne vodka with chicken meatballs, Mediterranean rice croquettes , soup of your choice , Greek or Italian salad , and bakery treats
Spinach pie/Spinach Casserole
Kids Meals
Beverage
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
HUMMUS BAR & MARKET
