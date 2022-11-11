Gourmelos imageView gallery

Gourmelos

review star

No reviews yet

99 RTE 25A SUITE 5,6

SHOREHAM, NY 11786

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Over Rice
Over Greens
Chicken Gyro

SPECIAL

French fries topped with crispy chicken, bacon, cheese sauce , and ranch dressing

$13.99

Gourmet 7 inch flatbread

$8.99

Truffle Mac & cheese topped with bacon bits

$12.99

Chef Created Bowls & Pita

Over Rice

$13.99

Over Greens

$13.99

On A Pita

$13.99

Pressed Pitini

Filet Mignon Special

$17.99

Filet mignon, caramelized onions, provolone & mozzarella cheese

Rito

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Rice, Peppers, Onions, Cilantro, Marinated Tomato, White Cheese Sauce

Gourmelos Porchetta

$12.49

Roast Porchetta, Broccoli Rabe, White Cheese Sauce

New York Cheese Steak

$14.99

Sliced Steak, Peppers, Onions, White Cheese Sauce

Chicken Gyro

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Onion, Tzatziki

Club Pita

$12.99

Crisp Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Marinated Tomato, Hummus

Surf and Turf

$17.99

Grilled Steak & Shrimp, Mozzarella & Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Lemon

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Pressed Grilled Cheese with American, Mozzarella, and Cheese Sauce

Green Goddess

$11.99

Broccoli Rabe or Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Tomato Cucumber Salad, Hummus, Lemon

Capri

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella & Tomato

Steak Gyro

$17.99

Shrimp Gyro

$17.99

Steak & shrimp Gyro

$17.99

Lamb gyro

$14.99

Mediterranean Quesadillas

All Quesadillas include Rice, Cheese, Tzatziki or Hummus, and a side of tortilla chips

Cheese Quesadilla - includes rice, cheese, sauce

$8.99

fall quesadilla , butternut squash, Brie cheese, rice

$11.49

Crispy Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla - includes rice, cheese, & sauce

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla- includes rice , cheese, sauce

$12.99

Steak and Cheese Quesadilla- includes rice, cheese, sauce

$16.99

shrimp and cheese Quesadilla- includes rice, cheese, sauce

$16.99

Pork and Cheese Quesadilla- includes rice, cheese, sauce

$12.99

Tofu and Cheese Quesadilla- includes rice, cheese, sauce

$12.99

Gyro Lamb Quesadilla- includes rice, cheese, sauce

$14.99

BBQ pulled pork quesadilla , includes rice , cheese , sauce

$12.99

Burger Menu

Single Burger 5oz

$7.50

Double Burger 10oz

$9.99

Veggie Burger

$8.99

HOT N' READY

3 Mediterranean Meatballs In Sauce

$8.50

Shrimp In Sauce

$11.99

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken In Sauce

$8.50

Pepper Steak with Peppers & Onions

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Cutlets in Sauce

$8.50

Rice With Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Sun-dried tomatoes, garlic & oil

$9.99

Steak Souvlaki

$11.99

Side Items

12oz cilantro jalapeño hummus

$5.49

Buffalo chicken Mac and cheese

$12.99

Truffle & cheese fries

$9.99

Mediterrean Rice Croquette

$8.99

Stuffed with spinach /feta/mozzarella/ carmelized onion

Potato Croquette

$5.98

Soup of day

$4.99+

Fried Pita

$3.50

Side of Fries

$4.99

Regular Pita

$3.50

Mini chicken meatballs in buffalo Gorgonzola sauce

$13.99

BBQ pulled pork topped with Mac and cheese (medium)

$13.99

Crab cake and French fries

$13.99

Chicken wings (10) for $10

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$11.99

Bacon, Feta, Olives, Tomatoes, Hummus, Cheese Sauce

Loaded Pita Chips

$11.99

Chicken, Tomatoes, Olives, Tzatziki, Hummus, Feta

Hummus CLASIC SESAME

$5.49+

Hummus- EVERYTHING

$5.49+

Rstd garlic hummus

$5.49+

Hummus chipotle pepper

$5.49+

Dill Yogurt sauce(Tzatziki)- 1

$5.49

Dill yogurt sauce Tzatziki 2 ounce side

$1.00

Hummus 2 oz side

$1.00

Crab cake

$10.99

Crab cake sandwich on brioche bun

$13.99

Extra dressing

$0.75

Grape leaves (5)

$4.00

Pulled pork sliders (3)

$9.99

Pesto chicken meatballs

$13.99

Whipped feta

$5.49

Steak souvlaki

$23.99

Eggplant rollatini 2

$10.50

Scaled & sized items

Basil Marinated Tomatoes

$5.99+

Beans

$6.75+

Beets

$6.35+

Broccoli Rabe

$5.00+

Broccoli, Garlic & Oil

$4.25+

Chicken Grilled

$13.99

Chicken Meatballs

$13.99

Chickpea Salad

$5.50+

Couscous

$6.50+

Crispy Breaded Chicken Cutlets

$13.99

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$5.50+

Feta

$7.99

Vegetables GRILLED

$6.50+

Mozzarella & Tomato

$11.99

Mozzarella Fresh

$10.99

olives

$6.99

Pasta Salad

$4.50+

Peppers & Onion

$9.99

Pork Slow Roasted

$9.99

Potatoes Roasted

$4.99+

Shrimp cocktail

$0.99

Steak (Filet Mignon)

$24.99

Tabbouleh Salad

$4.50+

Tomato Corn Salsa

$6.25+

String bean salad

$4.50+

Salmon

$17.99

Brussel sprouts

$6.50+

Butternut squash

$6.25+

Roasted cauliflower

$5.25+

BBQ pulled pork

$9.99

Seafood salad

$19.99Out of stock

Sweet potatoes

$7.50+

Marinated baby portobello mushrooms

$7.50+

Farroh salad

$5.35+

Scaled veggies assorted

$11.99

Salads

Fall salad with butternut squash , craisins , walnuts & raspberry vinaigrette

$10.99

Small Ceasar Salad

$7.99

Large Ceasar Salad

$11.99

Small Ceasar With Chicken

$10.49

Large Ceasar With Chicken

$15.49

Small Greek Salad

$7.99

Large Greek Salad

$11.99

Small Greek Salad With Chicken

$10.49

Large Greek Salad With Chicken

$15.49

Large Greek salad with shrimp

$20.49

Small Greek salad with shrimp

$15.49

Large Caesar salad with shrimp

$20.49

Small Caesar salad with shrimp

$15.49

Small Greek with lamb

$13.00

Large Greek with lamb

$17.00

Extra large Greek salad

$19.99

Large Italian salad

$11.99

Football season specials

BBQ pulled pork 1\2 tray

$35.00

Baked Mac & cheese 1\2 tray

$30.00

Loaded fries 1\2 tray

$26.00

Wings 1\2 tray

$35.00

Entire package ( 1\2 trays , wings, Mac & cheese , BBQ pulled pork, loaded fries)

$120.00

Deserts

cream cheese blueberry crumb with toasted almonds

Brownie

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie large

$3.25

Banana Pudding Cup

$3.99Out of stock

Raspberry & Mix berry Crumble

$3.50Out of stock

Cannoli

$2.99

Cannoli Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Baklava 4 mini pieces

$4.99Out of stock

Blondie

$2.75

Rainbow cookies 7 layer 12 pieces

$14.99

Biscotti 3 pieces pack

$3.00

Cookie platter

$40.00Out of stock

Chocolate croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin pie

$2.50Out of stock

Cake pops

$2.25Out of stock

Lemon blueberry bar

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin pie

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate ruggala

$1.50

almond bars

$2.99

cheese cake

$3.50

Raspberry ruggala

$1.50

Sfogliatelle

$2.75Out of stock

Family Plans

Plan One (Feeds Four)

$69.99

Greek Salad, Marinated Grilled Steak & Grilled Chicken, Basmati Rice, Grilled Marinated Vegetables, bakery treat

Plan Two (Feeds Four)

$59.99

Mozzarella & Tomato Salad, Crispy Chicken & Slow Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe & Roasted Garlic, Roasted Potatoes, Bakery treat

Plan Three (Feeds Four)

$59.99

Spinach Salad With Beets, Red Onion & Feta, Mediteranean Chicken Meatballs and Slow Roasted Pork, Wilted Kale with Tomatoes & Corn, Roasted Potatoes, Bakery treat

Plan Four ( Feeds Four)

$79.99

Kale Salad With Craisins & Walnuts & Red Onion Wild Berry Dressing, Surf & Turf (Steak & Shrimp), Mediterranean Rice Balls, Broccoli, Garlic & Greek Olive Oil, Bakery treat

Plan five (feeds four )

$44.99

Penne vodka with chicken meatballs, Mediterranean rice croquettes , soup of your choice , Greek or Italian salad , and bakery treats

Spinach pie/Spinach Casserole

Spinach Pie

$7.99

Spinach Casserole

$11.99

Sauteed Spinach, Feta, Carmelized Onions, Mozzarella, Your Choice of Protein & Side

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.99

Kids Burger & Fries

$9.50

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.99

Kids Bacon Cheese Burger & Fries

$11.25

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Kids Falafel & Hummus

$4.99

Kids Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella, Tomato Pitini

$9.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Beverage

1.5 San Benedetto - Peach

$3.99

Bai drinks

$2.75

Coca-Cola 12oz

$1.50

Coke Zero 12oz

$1.50

Honest Tea - Iced Tea and Lemonade

$2.75

Poland Spring

$1.50

Hal's NY Seltzer Water

$2.50

Trio hydration

$2.50

Cold brew

$4.50

Joes teas

$3.49

Celsius

$4.50

Viatman water

$2.50

Pure leaf

$2.75

Canada ginger ale

$1.50

Boyland

$2.75

Gift Baskets

Basket #1

$65.00

Basket #2

$55.00

Basket #5

$40.00

Basket #7

$45.00Out of stock

Basket #6

$45.00

Basket #3

$60.00

Basket #4

$68.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

HUMMUS BAR & MARKET

Location

99 RTE 25A SUITE 5,6, SHOREHAM, NY 11786

Directions

Gallery
Gourmelos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sea Basin - 642 Route 25A
orange starNo Reviews
642 Route 25A Rocky Point, NY 11778
View restaurantnext
Alfies - Rocky Point
orange star4.5 • 3
41 Broadway Rocky Point, NY 11778
View restaurantnext
Senor Taco - Wading River
orange starNo Reviews
6274 NY-25A Wading River, NY 11792
View restaurantnext
Spiro's - 4 Patchogue Drive
orange starNo Reviews
4 Patchogue Drive Rocky Point, NY 11778
View restaurantnext
Go Burger - Ridge
orange star4.7 • 3,831
1699 Middle Country Rd Ridge, NY 11961
View restaurantnext
Flying Pig Cafe - Miller Place
orange starNo Reviews
825 rt 25a miller place, NY 11764
View restaurantnext
Map
More near SHOREHAM
Mount Sinai
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Port Jefferson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Selden
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Stony Brook
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Riverhead
review star
No reviews yet
Patchogue
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston